Inside ‘Save Your Soul,’ Baltimore’s beloved, long-running dance party

The “Save Your Soul” dance party is one of Baltimore's unique dance parties, catering to all walks of life, while focusing on soul and R&B music played on vinyl records.

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In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. ‘Save Your Soul’ celebrates more than two decades of keeping Baltimore dancing

It happens the first Friday of every month. In the basement of a cultural hall built in 1921 in Baltimore, sparkling mirror balls and spotlights illuminate an otherwise pitch-dark, intensely steamy room. People from all walks of life dance to the tune of soul and R&B vinyl records. The occasion? “Save Your Soul.”

“I think it’s the most honest version of what a ’50s juke joint I think would feel like, or like a ’60s Whisky a Go Go party would feel like,” Rob Macy, the co-DJ for “Save Your Soul,” told WTOP.

“I think that’s why this space feels so unique and so perfect all the time, and has for almost 20 years.”

Macy told WTOP the “Save Your Soul” dance party originated around 1997 from a group of DJs called The Charm City Soul Club.

“Save Your Soul” got its start at the Sidebar, a club in Downtown Baltimore, before relocating to Lithuanian Hall around 2002. Macy first got involved with “Save Your Soul” approximately 15 years ago, partying there before making flyers and eventually taking over as a co-DJ.

“We’ve been really blessed by having a lot of really amazing DJs and a lot of really amazing people that have come in here,” said Macy, who mentioned that one of the most memorable guests who has visited in the past is local filmmaker and actor John Waters.

The basement that hosts the dance party is in Lithuanian Hall, a building known for hosting Lithuanian-American bands, comedy acts and other entertainers with the goal of educating the public about Lithuanian culture, language and history.

“Save Your Soul” is one of the several ways in which the cultural institution reaches out to the city as a whole.

“It is a mix of every gender identity, every background, every color, every religion, every age,” Macy said.

“It’s very rare to find a soul night in North America. There’s maybe two dozen in the whole country that I’m friendly with. There’s tons of them in Italy and Spain, Great Britain certainly. But to find a party like this in Baltimore, this is the only one,” Macy said, noting the dance party focuses solely on soul music on vinyl.

The “Save Your Soul” dance party is hosted on the first Friday of every month, starting at 9 p.m.

To attend, Lithuanian Hall requires an annual $5 membership. Those who are of Lithuanian descent can get a lifetime membership for $25. “Save Your Soul” costs an additional $10 per party to attend.

“It’s like nowhere else,” Macy said.

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