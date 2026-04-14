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How you can learn to sing in a barbershop quartet (featuring the Arlingtones)

Matt Kaufax | matt.kaufax@wtop.com

April 14, 2026, 4:40 AM

How you can learn to sing barbershop

An Arlington-based barbershop quartet chorus is bringing back a love of the four-part harmony in Virginia, one note at a time.

In Tuesday’s episode of “Matt About Town,” WTOP’s Matt Kaufax learns a new tune — or two — as he joins in song with the Arlingtones.

The Arlingtones are a Northern Virginia chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society, a nationwide organization that aims to help preserve this uniquely American form of music.

At one of their frequent “guest nights,” Kaufax observed firsthand how anyone curious or remotely interested can come in, learn the history of barbershop, learn a song from scratch and make new friends in a welcoming community that flies under the radar in the D.C. area.

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Matt Kaufax

If there's an off-the-beaten-path type of attraction, person or phenomenon in the D.C. area that you think more people should know about, Matt is your guy. An award-winning reporter for WTOP, he's always on the hunt for stories that provide a unique local flavor—a slice of life if you will.

matt.kaufax@wtop.com

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