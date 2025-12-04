Things to do in the DC area: Step Afrika’s Magical Musical Holiday Step Show … and more!

For its fourth year, the Step Afrika! dance troupe is hosting a fantastically festive performance, called "Step Afrika!'s Magical Musical Holiday Step Show." See what else is happening in the D.C. area this week.

Step Afrika!'s Magical Musical Holiday Step Show runs through Dec. 23 with high-energy festive music, stepping and non-stop holiday cheer.(Courtesy Jati Lindsay) Step Afrika!'s Magical Musical Holiday Step Show runs through Dec. 23 with high-energy festive music, stepping and non-stop holiday cheer.(Courtesy Jati Lindsay) For its fourth year, the Step Afrika! dance troupe is hosting a fantastically festive performance, called “Step Afrika!’s Magical Musical Holiday Step Show.”

Founded in 1994, Step Afrika! is one of the top dance companies in the nation, blending percussive dance styles practiced by historically African American fraternities and sororities.

Founder and executive producer C. Brian Williams said this year’s holiday show is stepping it up with new dance performances and other highlights, so members of the public who have attended previous years’ performances are sure to see something new.

One of the new dance pieces is called “Candy Cane Lane,” and features towering candy canes that are turned into percussive instruments.

“What we’ve created here is a performance that kind of reads more like a party than just a performance, and that is highly interactive. And we really encourage the audience to make noise, make music and dance with Step Afrika!” Williams said.

The 90-minute performance runs from Dec. 5 through 23 at the Fichandler Stage at Arena Stage in D.C. Tickets start at $49.

Here’s what else is happening in the D.C. area:

DC

‘A Very Improv Holiday’

Starting Friday and running through Dec. 27, the Washington Improv Theater is hosting a variety of festive comedic performances as part of “A Very Improv Holiday.” On select dates, the performances include “Snowfall in Love,” which is a “improvised Hallmark holiday movie,” where the audience provides suggestions for the local indie improv troupe.

Holiday Boat Parade & Party

Over 60 decorated boats plan to parade along the Washington Channel this Saturday as part of the annual Holiday Boat Parade & Party at The Wharf. The family-friendly event also includes live music, ornament decorating, holiday karaoke, family photos with Santa and fireworks.

Georgetown Jingle

For a live musical extravaganza, don’t miss the Georgetown Jingle event this Saturday. Throughout the neighborhood, more than 45 shops, restaurants and services are offering special discounts, refreshments and more, while live musical artists perform festive songs. Find a map of the music lineup and participating locations here.

DC Cocktail Week

Enjoy the tail-end of this “restaurant week for cocktails” through Sunday with D.C. Cocktail Week. The event has more than 130 bars and restaurants participating across the region, produced by the Restaurant Association of Metropolitan Washington. Get the details from this “flavorful journey” on WTOP.

Go-Go Santa

On Saturday, turn up to holiday-themed Go-go music alongside photos with Santa, toy giveaways and free food. The event is this Saturday at Sycamore & Oak in Southeast D.C.

Winternational

More than 50 embassies are showcasing their nations at Winternational through engaging displays of visual art, authentic cuisine and handcrafted treasures. This event on Tuesday is free to attend and located at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center.

Maryland

Lea Salonga

The Strathmore’s Music Center in North Bethesda, Maryland, is welcoming musical theater royalty and “official Disney Legend” Lea Salonga to the stage for her to sing classics from her iconic Broadway and film roles. The event is on Saturday with tickets that start at approximately $28.

‘Modern Nutcracker Ballet’

The Aru Dell’Arte Dance Company is bringing “The Nutcracker” into the modern times by performing the iconic performance with female-led roles and a “gender-neutral approach in dance partnering.” The event on Sunday is located at Artspace Silver Spring in Silver Spring, Maryland. Tickets cost approximately $28 for a gallery view and approximately $71 for front row seats.

National Harbor Christmas Market and Holiday Craft Show Series

Head to the National Harbor on Sunday for the National Harbor Christmas Market and Holiday Craft Show series. Running through Dec. 21, the event features a rotating selection of talented artisans and craftsmen, plus holiday sweets and other treats. For more holiday markets to consider, check out WTOP’s map and guide here.

Virginia

Alexandria Scottish Christmas Walk Parade

For its 54th year, the Alexandria Scottish Christmas Walk Parade is happening once again this Saturday in Old Town Alexandria, Virginia. The event is a celebration of the city’s Scottish heritage. Alexandria was founded in 1749 by Scottish merchants and named after Scotsman John Alexander.

Jingle Jam Christmas Concert

With all proceeds going to the Meant 2 Live Foundation, this Christmas concert is giving back in more ways than one. The Jingle Jam Christmas Concert is featuring live music from Matt Waller and Frieda’s Running Late for a mid-day event that’s sure to fill the audience with holiday spirit. The event is at Jammin Java in Vienna, Virginia, this Saturday with tickets that cost $10 in advance or $15 at the door.

Del Ray Holiday Season Kick-Off

Head to Alexandria’s Del Ray neighborhood for a Christmas tree and Menorah lighting this Sunday. Participants are asked to bring new, unwrapped toys for the Alexandria Sheriff Department’s Operation Elf as part of the event. The event is free.

‘The Lodge’ at Metropolitan Park

National Landing in Crystal City, Virginia, is hosting a free, family-friendly winter festival this Saturday. In Metropolitan Park, the event features a holiday vendor market, a peppermint mocha latte competition, live musical and winter-themed performances and a dog sweater contest.

