DC Cocktail Week returns with a toast to history 

D.C. Cocktail Week, known as the “restaurant week for cocktails,” returns to the city from Dec. 1 through 7 this year and features a tribute to the repeal of Prohibition.

Throughout the week, people can go to events centered around cocktail-and-bite pairings at more than 130 bars and restaurants across the region.

Like Restaurant Week, D.C. Cocktail Week is also produced by the Restaurant Association of Metropolitan Washington, according to President and CEO Shawn Townsend.

Townsend told WTOP the featured event, called “The History of the Cocktail: A Spirited Progression,” is the organization’s nod to history. Held at Matt and Tony’s in Del Ray on Dec. 3, Townsend said, “this is our little way of celebrating the repeal,” which took place on Dec. 5, 1933.

The event is billed as “a flavorful journey through four defining eras of cocktails, from the birth of the cocktail to the modern cocktail revival.”

D.C. Cocktail Week began in 2013 and has since grown into one of the city’s most anticipated dining events, according to Townsend. He said the event highlights the strength of D.C.’s bar and restaurant scene, while also nodding to a historic moment in American drinking culture.

“This is another way for us to amplify and highlight our amazing restaurant and bar community,” he said, adding that this year’s event comes with major support from Events DC, Johnnie Walker and Responsibility.org.

Through Responsibility.org, organizers are urging attendees to download the free Virtual Bar app, which estimates blood alcohol concentration in real time to help people understand their limits.

“We, of course, want everyone to drink responsibly,” Townsend said. “So we encourage everyone to pace yourselves. Of course, enjoy the drinks and the food, but also know your limits.”

Another highlight will be a holiday boat parade rooftop party at the InterContinental Washington D.C. on Wharf Street, one of the city’s most photographed holiday traditions. With D.C. Cocktail Week as a partner, Townsend promised it will be, “a party like it always is.”

Head to the D.C. Cocktail Week’s website for a complete list of participating locations and events.

WTOP's Sarah Jacobs contributed to this report.

