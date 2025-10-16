Things to do in the DC area: Deaf Way Film Festival, ‘Fremont Ave.’ … and more!

Gallaudet University is hosting the Deaf Way Film Festival for the first time since 2002, celebrating deaf culture and cinema with free public screenings and inclusive programming. The four-day event features documentaries like "Marlee Matlin: Not Alone Anymore" and "Siren: The Voices of Shelley Beattie," along with conversations and cultural experiences on campus.

Tabitha Jacques, director of art, culture and experience at Gallaudet University.(Courtesy Gallaudet University) Tabitha Jacques, director of art, culture and experience at Gallaudet University.(Courtesy Gallaudet University) For the first time in over 20 years, Gallaudet University is hosting the Deaf Way Film Festival this week with plans for it to become a regularly hosted, biennial event that is free and open to the public.

The festival is planned across four days, from Thursday through Sunday.

The D.C.-based university last hosted a Deaf Way Festival in 2002 as a way for deaf people from all over the world to meet, connect and celebrate their art and culture.

This year, the film-themed festival includes a screening of the 2025 documentary, “Marlee Matlin: Not Alone Anymore,” accompanied by a conversation between Shoshannah Stern and film programmer, Andrea Passafiume.

Also planned is a screening of “Siren: The Voices of Shelley Beattie,” which is a documentary on the deaf icon, Shelley Beattie.

“For folks who are not a part of the deaf community, for people that don’t know about Gallaudet University, I want them to be a part of our landscape here at Gallaudet, to appreciate who we are as a linguistic minority; as a culture of peoples; and to build bridges that allow for both deaf people and hearing people to connect,” said Tabitha Jacques, director of art, culture and experience at the university.

The events throughout the festival will have spoken language interpretation and captions on the screens among other accommodations for those with other disabilities. For those who are not fluent in American Sign Language, International Sign language is also used.

“It’s not just about watching the films,” Jacques said. “It’s really about experiencing the culture, the campus, the nuances of the deaf community.”

Here’s what else is happening in the D.C. area:

DC

Fall Festival

Celebrate the season on Saturday at the Franciscan Monastery’s Fall Festival. This family-friendly event includes pumpkin picking, fall flowers and sheep.

Adams Morgan Apple Festival

On the front steps of the LINE DC hotel, the annual Adams Morgan Apple Festival is back Saturday with an Heirloom apple tasting, a homemade apple pie baking contest and fall-themed specials from local businesses. The event is free and open to all.

Georgetown Fall Market

With over 30 vendors expected, head to the Georgetown Fall Market this Saturday and Sunday for all your shopping needs. The event is at 3206 N Street Plaza NW.

Black on the Block

Nationals Park is hosting the third annual Black on the Block event Sunday. This live music event showcases over 80 Black-owned businesses as well as DJs and giveaways. Ticket prices vary.

D.C. Record Fair

The D.C. Record Fair at Eaton DC this Sunday features over 40 vendors selling vinyl, books and other memorabilia. Admission is free.

Turkish Festival

This Sunday, Pennsylvania Avenue NW between 3rd and 6th streets is going to be a place of celebration for the Turkish Festival. Along with food and drinks, the event hosts a Turkish coffee and tea experience as well as several dance performances.

“Fremont Ave.”

Running through Nov. 23 at Arena Stage, “Fremont Ave.” is a dramatic-comedy about love, legacy and “a cutthroat game of spades.” Written by Reggie D. White and directed by Lili-Anne Brown, this world premiere of “Fremont Ave.” is about how three generations of Black men face off at the card table and come face-to-face with their own masculinity. Ticket prices vary.

Maryland

Rockville Antique and Classic Car Show

The Rockville Antique and Classic Car Show represents 33 car clubs and includes a flea market, car sales area and live music, plus food and drinks available for purchase. Saturday’s event in Rockville, Maryland, is free and open to the public.

Cabin John Halloween Eye Spy Train

For family-friendly fun, head to the Cabin John Regional Park on Saturday in Bethesda for the Cabin John Halloween Eye Spy Train. This “Eye Spy” train comes with sights of seasonal items such as pumpkins, ghosts and black cats with train stations like “Día de los Trenes” and “Trainsylvania.”

“Giselle”

From Friday through Sunday, the Maryland Hall in Annapolis is presenting “Giselle.” This Romantic-era ballet set in Paris in 1841 has themes of betrayal and mercy, music by Adolphe Adam and choreography based on Marius Petipa’s late-19th-century revivals. Ticket prices vary with a virtual ticket option available.

Virginia

Middleburg Film Festival

From Thursday through Sunday, Middleburg, Virginia, is hosting the Middleburg Film Festival. This year’s schedule has more than 45 films that include both narratives and documentaries, such as the “Billy Idol Should Be Dead” documentary and the new Yorgos Lanthimos absurdist black comedy film, “Bugonia.”

Fall Artisan Market

The Plaza in Fairfax Corner has a Fall Artisan Market planned for Saturday in Fairfax. The all-ages event has live music, arts and crafts activities and a market with more than 40 local artisans. The event is free to attend.

