Colonial ship parked behind Old Town Alexandria bar showcases little-known tale of US history

It’s a ship that was used in the filming of “Pirates of the Caribbean,” and that’s not even its coolest claim to fame.

In today’s episode of “Matt About Town,” we’re heading to Old Town Alexandria, the home of the Tall Ship Providence — an often forgotten, but very important, piece of colonial history.

You can find the ship parked out back behind Alexandria’s Pier Bar, another lesser-known spot right on the water next to Old Town’s Waterfront Park. Not only can you enjoy a drink and a tour, there’s also a mini maritime museum to visit, all part of a nonprofit foundation dedicated to bringing history to life for anyone in the D.C. region who sails in to check it out.

At the Providence, actors on the staff often dress up in costume to regale tour groups with tales of the high seas, and sea shanty singalongs have been known to happen! The Tall Ship Providence Foundation is especially student-friendly and offers tours for groups of schoolchildren regularly.

You too can check out the Providence every day of the week except Monday. The ship will be docked at the Pier Bar for the foreseeable future as it awaits repairs to make it seaworthy once again.

