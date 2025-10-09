Things to do in the DC area: Capital Art and Craft Festival, Race the District … and more!

Returning to the Dulles Expo Center this year in Chantilly, Virginia, is the Capital Art and Craft Festival. Here are other things to do in the D.C. area.

The Capital Art & Craft Festival is hosted at the Dulles Expo Center.(Courtesy Capital Art & Craft Festival) The Capital Art & Craft Festival is hosted at the Dulles Expo Center.(Courtesy Capital Art & Craft Festival) Returning to the Dulles Expo Center this year in Chantilly, Virginia, is the Capital Art and Craft Festival. From Oct. 10 to 12, the festival is showcasing works of art and fine crafts from more than 200 juried artists. The artworks featured range far and wide, from glass art and metal works to paintings and photography to clothing and specialty foods.

Judy Spargo, festival director of the Capital Art and Craft Festival, said this is the sixth year for the event, which will also include hands-on demonstrations, such as pottery, painting and metal spinning.

For those who may have attended in the past, Spargo said, “Each show is unique,” so expect the variety of artists featured to be different compared to years past.

Tickets cost $11 for general admission for adults and those above the age of 13. Guests who are 12 and younger have free admission.

Here’s what else is happening in the D.C. area:

DC

D.C. Palestinian Film & Arts Festival

For its 12th year, the D.C. Palestinian Film & Arts Festival is uncovering the experiences of Palestinians, starting this Thursday and running through Sunday. The multiday festival features performance artist Fargo Nissim Tbakhi, several award-winning films, discussions with artists, an interactive culinary workshop and a children’s program. The venues are at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library and the Atlas Performing Arts Center. Find the full schedule on the event website.

Race the District

A go-kart racing experience is on its way to the Union Market District from Oct. 9 to 12. Race the District is transforming Union Market’s parking lot into an outdoor racetrack. Also planned is a live block party performance on 5th Street NE on Saturday. Tickets cost approximately $42 per person.

Because They’re Funny (BTF) Comedy Festival

The District’s premier comedy festival is back from Oct. 10 to 12 at The Wharf in Southwest D.C. The Because They’re Funny (BTF) Festival brings together today’s leading comedians and some of the brightest new voices in the industry across several venues. Ticket prices vary.

Snallygaster

Behold, the District’s “biggest and beastliest beer festival,” hosted this Saturday on Pennsylvania Avenue NW between 3rd and 7th streets NW. For its 13th year, Snallygaster is bringing pours from more than 175 of the finest American and international beer producers. The “Basilisk” pass is sold out, but the “Kraken” passes are still available for $75 per person. These passes include unlimited beer, wine and cocktail tastings all day long, plus a commemorative tasting glass. “Designated Driver” passes are also available for $25 per person.

1A Fest

Celebrate the First Amendment this Saturday at a free, family-friendly festival, called 1A Fest. Hosted by the Freedom Forum, the event at The Wharf’s District Pier is hosting giveaways and several activities, including a tote bag personalization station, caricatures, face painting and a balloon artist.

Pupusa Party Alleycat

This alley cat bike race and fun/education ride starts from the Don Juan restaurant and ends at the Dew Drop Inn with proceeds going to education in El Salvador. As part of the event, Guarina Lopez of Native Women Ride is leading the Fun Ride portion of the Pupusa Party by taking riders on a short tour of sites connected to the history of the Indigenous people of D.C. Bands, vendors, a silent auction and food are expected at the end of the race. Tickets cost $20.

Maryland

Noir City Film Festival

If you’re a lover of noir, head to the AFI Silver Theatre and Cultural Center in Silver Spring, Maryland, from Oct. 10 to 13 for the Noir City Film Festival. This year, the festival is expected to have a “distinctly feminine slant to the proceedings,” showcasing films actresses who were notable for their performances in crime films of the era. Tickets cost $15 per screening or $200 for an all-access pass.

Oktoberfest in Gaithersburg

Get ready to prost! This Sunday in the Kentlands neighborhood of Gaithersburg expect a lively Oktoberfest festival. Multiple stages of live entertainment with traditional Bavarian music and dancing are to be expected, plus fall-themed activities for families. Admission, parking and shuttle services are all free to the public.

Disney’s ‘Moana’ Live-to-Film Concert

The Strathmore’s Music Center in North Bethesda is accompanying a full-length screening of the movie “Moana” with live performances by top Hollywood studio musicians. The event is this Sunday. Tickets start at approximately $38.

Virginia

Disney On Ice



Disney On Ice presents “Jump In!” from Oct. 9 through 13, where families can be immersed in the world of “Moana 2” in EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Virginia. The event also comes with a special appearance by Mickey Mouse.

Fall Wine Festival

Mount Vernon, President George Washington’s estate, is hosting a Fall Wine Festival from Oct. 10 to 12, where guests can enjoy unlimited samples from Virginia wineries after hours. Ticket prices vary.

Taste of NoVA

This food and drink festival spans across Oct. 11 to 12 at the NOVA LIVE campus in Manassas. The Taste of NoVA event brings together over 120 chefs and mixologists, as well as influencers from across the region. Across two days, enjoy drinks and bites from popular restaurants, expert talks, live cooking demos and more. Ticket prices vary.

