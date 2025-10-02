Things to do in the DC area: Black-Owned Wine and Spirits Festival, Taste of Bethesda … and more!

The Black-Owned Wine and Spirits Festival is honoring the creativity, innovation and entrepreneurial spirit of Black makers and business owners on Saturday in D.C.

The festival is at the Hamilton Hotel (not to be confused with the nearby Hamilton Restaurant).

“What we want to do here is give consumers and the attendees an opportunity to learn more about Black-owned wine and spirits that are in the industry, so that they know that they have other options to choose from outside of the mainstream brands in the liquor stores or the grocery stores,” said Chanel Turner, owner, founder and organizer of the festival.

Approximately 28 wine and spirit brands are participating in this year’s event. For the first time, the event is also hosting the Black-Owned Spirits Awards to further spotlight the best brands currently on the market.

Tickets cost roughly $100 for general admission and approximately $200 for VIP admission. VIP admission includes access to a VIP lounge, a cocktail class, a “dedicated chef experience” and a private Champagne bar, among other perks.

Here’s what else is happening in the D.C. area:

DC

Pickle Festival

Celebrate all things briny and tangy at the Pickle Festival on Saturday at Merry Pin. The event includes pickle tastings, a pickle making competition, pickle drinks, pickle-themed board games and live entertainment (some of which is pickle-themed!). The event is free, but those with an “All Access Pickle Pass” ($45 for adults, $25 for children) get access to an all-you-can-eat pickle bar, a pass holders lounge and craft stations.

Oktoberfest at The Wharf

Get your dirndl or lederhosen ready because there are a variety of Oktoberfest celebrations happening Saturday at The Wharf. Along with the 13th annual Wiener 500 Dachshund Dash, there is also a stein hoisting championship and a free polka dance class on Transit Pier.

“The Juke Joint”

Go-Go lovers shouldn’t miss this kick-off fundraiser and community event for the Go-Go Museum and Café in Anacostia. On Saturday, the museum plans to transport guests to an “immersive atmosphere” inspired by the 2025 film “Sinners” with a fundraising goal of $500,000.

Home Rule Music Festival

Celebrate the people and performers who make up the District at the Home Rule Music Festival this Saturday. The live music and food festival at Alethia Tanner Park is free and open to the public, but there are a limited number of VIP tickets available.

Maryland

Taste of Bethesda

For its 33rd year, enjoy some of Bethesda’s best restaurants at the Taste of Bethesda. On Saturday, the food-focused event also features four stages of live entertainment as well as activities for kids. Admission is free with taste tickets sold in bundles of four tickets for $5.

Takoma Park Street Festival

With over 185 vendor booths and music from 18 local bands, enjoy the 44th year of the Takoma Park Street Festival this Sunday. The community festival is free to attend and will occur rain or shine.

PIKEtoberfest

North Bethesda’s premier fall festival, PIKEtoberfest, is hosted this Sunday, with beer garden, activities for kids and a pop-up makers market. The event is free to attend.

Virginia

Taylor Swift Party at Lost Barrel Brewing

In case you haven’t heard, Taylor Swift is about to drop her newest album. To celebrate “The Life of a Showgirl,” Lost Barrel Brewing in Middleburg, Virginia, is hosting an album listening party alongside Eras-inspired drinks, a friendship bracelet-making station and several vendors. For more details on this and other local celebrations, check out WTOP’s guide.

Vienna Oktoberfest

If you’re a fan of beer and pretzels, head to the Vienna Oktoberfest on Saturday. The family-friendly event in Vienna includes live entertainment across three stages, a business expo showcase and a vendor and artisan marketplace.

