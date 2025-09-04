Things to do in the DC area: Afro Flavour Food Festival, National Book Festival … and more!

Frederick, Maryland, is getting a taste of the African continent this weekend. And there's a lot more going on too.

Frederick, Maryland, is getting a taste of the African continent this weekend when the Afro Flavour Food Festival is hosted in the city on Saturday, Sept. 6. Along with a wide variety of African cuisines featured with approximately 15 to 25 vendors, there is also fashion, art, music and networking expected at the event.

Yewande Oladeinde, president of the Association of Nigerians in Frederick, said, “The goal of this is to showcase the different areas within the African continent, so from the from West Africa to South Africa to East Africa and North Africa.”

Lucky Idike, CEO of Afro Flavour, said the festival has been hosted before in Baltimore, Maryland, as well as abroad in the United Kingdom, but this year is the first time it has been hosted in Frederick, Maryland.

“We’re bringing the goodness of African cuisine to the world,” said Idike. “We believe very strongly that Africa is the world’s largest untapped cultural market. So whether it’s food, whether it’s fashion, whether it’s music, whether it’s the drama … and activities like this offer a window into the African culture for so many non-Africans.”

General admission to the Afro Flavour Food Festival is free with $75 VIP tickets up for grabs.

Here’s what else is happening in the D.C. area:

DC

Washington, D.C. Arte Agave Festival

Sip on some of the best mezcal and tequila at The Schuyler development in Northwest D.C. as part of the Washington, D.C. Arte Agave Festival. The event on Friday, Sept. 5 is a celebration of all things involving Mexico with over 100 varieties of tequila and mescals to sample, traditional mariachi music, artisan shopping and authentic cuisine by local chefs. Tickets cost approximately $145 for general admission or roughly $170 for VIP admission.

National Book Festival

Literary lovers should head to the Walter E. Washington Convention Center on Saturday, Sept. 6 for the annual National Book Festival. This year’s headliners include Amy Coney Barrett, R.L. Stine and Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, among others. The event is free and open to the public with a selection of programs available for livestreaming online.

D.C. Bike Ride

On Saturday, Sept. 6, cyclists of all levels can explore the nation’s capital with the D.C. Bike Ride. The event starts along Constitution Avenue NW, between 12th and 7th streets NW, with a festival at the evening on Pennsylvania Avenue, between 6th and 4th streets NW.

D.C. State Fair

The D.C. State Fair is filled with live music, demonstrations and educational workshops in celebration of the city’s agricultural, culinary and artistic talents. The event is free and located at the Bryant Street NE development on Saturday, Sept. 6.

Maryland

Greek Festival

Expect authentic Greek culture, food, music and entertainment as part of the Greek Festival, hosted by the Saints Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church. The MoCo Show reports that the event from Sept. 5 through 7 includes a Gyro Eating Contest. Admission is free.

Bethesda Row Arts Festival

From Sept. 6 through 7, over 180 artists are coming to Bethesda, Maryland, for an outdoor experience that is totally free. The Bethesda Row Arts Festival is expected to attract over 30,000 visitors across the two-day event.

Takoma Park Folk Festival

There is a packed schedule for this year’s Takoma Park Folk Festival with several live musical performances expected, plus community crafts and artisans featured. The family-friendly music and arts festival is free to attend.

Virginia

Watermelon Pickers’ Festival

In Berryville, Virginia, the Clarke County Ruritan Fairgrounds is hosting the family-friendly music festival, called the Watermelon Pickers’ Festival. Some of the many bands featured this year include Michael Cleveland, Jason Carter, the Foghorn Stringband, and the Fireside Collective. Tickets start at approximately $45 per person.

Rosslyn Jazz Fest

For a free, outdoor music festival, head to the Rosslyn Jazz Fest at the Gateway Park in Rosslyn, Virginia, on Saturday, Sept. 6. Performers include the New Breed Brass Band, The Sensational Barnes Brothers and Son Cubano Subterraneo with Tommy McFly returning as emcee.

U.S. Asian Fest

Celebrate the rich tapestry of Asian culture through vibrant cultural performances and traditional music at second annual U.S. Asian Fest this Saturday, Sept. 6. Ticket prices vary for the event at the Dulles Town Center in Sterling, Virginia.

