Things to do in the DC area: Hot Air Balloon Festival, H Street Festival … and more!

The Flying Circus Annual Hot Air Balloon Festival in Bealeton, Virginia, is inviting the public to soar near the clouds with hot air balloon rides.

The Flying Circus Annual Hot Air Balloon Festival includes tethered and free-flight rides. (Courtesy Vernon Wells/Flying Circus) The Flying Circus Annual Hot Air Balloon Festival includes tethered and free-flight rides. (Courtesy Vernon Wells/Flying Circus) The Flying Circus is one of the oldest continuous air shows in the nation, starting in 1971. This Saturday and Sunday, on Sept. 20 and 21, the Flying Circus Annual Hot Air Balloon Festival in Bealeton, Virginia, is inviting the public to soar near the clouds with hot air balloon rides.

The event is dependent on good weather and runs early, from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., and late in the afternoon, from 6 to 8 p.m. Gates open at 6 a.m. Attendees have the option for tethered balloon rides, priced at $20 per adult and $10 per kid, or $300 per person for free-flight balloon rides.

John King, a member of Flying Circus, said that around 15 hot air balloons are registered for the event, but that doesn’t necessarily mean all of them will fly at the same time, as that’s dependent on the weather.

No advanced reservations are available for this first-come, first-served event.

Aerobatic airplane rides are also available to attendees.

DC

H Street Festival

Now celebrating its 20th year, the H Street Festival is expected to welcome thousands of attendees across a one-mile stretch of the H Street neighborhood. On Saturday, Sept. 20, this festival — which is one of the largest street festivals in the District — is set for multiple staging areas with art, fashion, music, dance, spoken word, games, live paintings and more. This festival is free to attend.

National Paella Day Party

If you consider paella in the District, José Andrés is likely one of the first chefs to come to mind. For National Paella Day, Andrés is throwing a party at his restaurant, Jaleo, that allows attendees to celebrate Spanish culture with paella cooking demos, flamenco dancers, live music and unlimited sangria. The event is on Saturday, Sept. 20, with tickets that cost $150 per person.

Children’s Book and Learning Festival

The Children’s Book and Learning Festival features 14 authors, interactive activities and crafts as well as a used book sale. The free event is on Saturday, Sept. 20, at the Woodrow Wilson Plaza at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center.

Foggy Bottom Book Crawl

Across six venues in the Foggy Bottom neighborhood, the Foggy Bottom Book Crawl is being hosted to celebrate local authors and storytelling. On Sunday, Sept. 21, attendees can enjoy author readings, Q&As and book signings. The event is free to attend, but guests are encouraged to make reservations in advance for “special perks” at each participating stop.

Clay Festival

Pottery and all things ceramic get some love this Sunday, Sept. 21 at the Clay Festival in Brookland Arts Walk in Northeast D.C. Expect an interactive booth with mini clay projects for those of all ages. Live pottery wheel demonstrations are also expected.

Columbia Heights Day

For its 17th year, Columbia Heights Day is back this Sunday, Sept. 21 with a vendor market, family-friendly activities and live musical performances.

Mezcal with Friends

Sip on some of the best mezcal at Pascual on Monday, Sept. 22 as part of Mezcal with Friends. This culinary event brings together guest bartenders Kapri Robinson of Allegory and Clinth Lopez of Silver Lyan, who will provide mezcals that are paired with a dish from Chef Isabel Coss and Chef Matt Conroy. Tickets, which are priced at $120 per person, include three mezcals, food pairings, à la carte cocktails and desserts.

‘Julius X’

Folger Theatre is presenting a re-envisioning of “Julius Caesar” by William Shakespeare, called “Julius X,” which is running from Sept. 23 through Oct. 26. This new play reworks the classic through the lens of the American Civil Rights Movement, while focusing on the story of Civil Rights leader Malcolm X. Tickets start at $20.

Maryland

Parks Ale Trail

The Parks Ale Trail event promises a day filled with live music, craft beer and food, plus a 2.5-mile roundtrip hiking adventure. The event on Saturday, Sept. 20 in Rockville, Maryland at Lake Needwood. This event is free to attend.

‘Mortified’

For lovers of schadenfreude, Mortified is an event series that allows adults to share their most embarrassing and totally true diary entries, poems, love letters and memories in front of strangers. The event is being hosted at Baltimore, Maryland’s Creative Alliance theatre on Saturday, Sept. 20 with general admission tickets that cost $35 per person.

‘Red Pitch’

Running through Oct. 19, “Red Pitch” is a new theatrical production at Olney Theatre Center that focuses on three life-long friends and soccer players who have to deal with their neighborhood changing and the threatened demise of their beloved “red pitch” and all it represents. Tickets start at approximately $32 per person.

Virginia

Taste of Old Town North

Get a taste of the diversity of cuisine in Old Town North’s neighborhoods. The Taste of Old Town North is a free, family- and pet-friendly event with restaurant tasting from local restaurants as well as live music performances and art making with Alexandria’s mobile art lab. The event is on Thursday, Sept. 18, in Montgomery Park.

‘The Addams Family’

The creepy, kooky characters from cartoonist Charles Addams’ comedy are coming to Capital One Hall. The hit musical, “The Addams Family,” runs in Tysons, Virginia, from Friday, Sept. 19 through Sunday, Sept. 21.

Cox Farms Fall Festival

Some of the attractions that can be expected at this year’s Cox Farms Fall Festival include a hayride, several large slides, a live music stage and a goat village. The family-friendly festival runs from Sept. 20 through Nov. 9. Ticket prices vary.

HalloWEIRD Art Market

In Alexandria’s Del Ray neighborhood, the Del Ray Artisans gallery is hosting an outdoor art market, called HalloWEIRD, that brings together local artists who plan to sell Halloween-inspired creations. The rain-or-shine event on Saturday, Sept. 20 is free to browse and open to the public.

