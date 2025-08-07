Things to do in the DC area: Peach Festival, Water Lantern Festival … and more!

For a free and perfectly seasonal activity, head to The Peach Festival, hosted by the Leitersburg Ruritan in Hagerstown, Maryland.

The event on Aug. 9 and 10 offers several vendors with peach-inspired desserts like peach cobbler, peach pies and peach ice cream.

There are also live musical performances and demonstrations like saw carving and a blacksmith demonstration. Other family-friendly activities include pony rides and a moon bounce.

Here’s what else is happening in the D.C. area:

DC

Femme Fatale Queer Dance Party

Black Cat is hosting a celebration of Black queer and trans life through music and movement at the Femme Fatale Queer Dance Party on Friday. Tickets cost approximately $15.

Otakon

The Asian pop cultural convention, known as Otakon, is back this year, from Aug. 8 through 10. This event is for fans of anime, manga, video games and more, with an artist alley and several special guests featured. Ticket prices vary.

Broccoli City Block Party

The Broccoli City Block Party is bringing a lengthy DJ lineup to Southwest D.C. on Saturday, Aug. 9. Also, expect food trucks, vendors and pop-ups. Tickets cost approximately $45 for general admission.

Maryland

Montgomery County Agricultural Fair

In Gaithersburg, Maryland, families can come together at the Montgomery County Agricultural Fair for carnival fun, plus animal exhibits and a monster truck tour. The event runs from Aug. 8 to 16.

Big Bloom Festival

The Good Hope Neighborhood Recreation Center in Silver Spring, Maryland, is hosting the Big Bloom Festival on Saturday, Aug. 9 with live music, food trucks and family-friendly activities. RSVPs for the free event are recommended.

Water Lantern Festival

On Aug. 9 and 10, the Water Lantern Festival invites the public to release their own personalized, illuminated lantern onto the water. The event is at National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland. Ticket prices vary.

Howard County Restaurant & Craft Beverage Weeks

Celebrate food and local pride during Howard County Restaurant & Craft Beverage Weeks, from Aug. 11 through 24. Expect multicourse meals and exclusive selections starting from around $15. Find the full list of participating restaurants on the official website.

Virginia

Salvadoran Festival

Organized by the Salvadoran American Council, the Salvadoran Festival in Manassas, Virginia, promotes the cultural diversity of the community and supports Latin American businesses and artists. This free event includes music, singers, dancers, clowns and other performers.

“Play On!”

Starting Aug. 12, Signature Theatre in Arlington, Virginia, is presenting “Play On!” This musical is based on William Shakespeare’s comedy, “Twelfth Night,” and set to the syncopated soundtrack of Duke Ellington’s greatest hits. The production runs through Oct. 5.

