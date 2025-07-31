Things to do in the DC area: Shark Bites & Brews, Black Books Matter Fest … and more!

Shark Week may be over, but if you're still raring for a fin-tastic time, head to The Wharf on Saturday. Here's what else to look forward to in the D.C. area this weekend.

As part of the Shark Bites & Brews event, there is a ride the mechanical shark on Transit Pier that attendees can ride.(Courtesy The Wharf) As part of the Shark Bites & Brews event, there is a ride the mechanical shark on Transit Pier that attendees can ride.(Courtesy The Wharf) Shark Week may be over, but if you’re still raring for a fin-tastic time, head to The Wharf this Saturday, Aug. 2, for Shark Bites & Brews. This event on the Transit Pier comes packed with family-friendly, shark-themed activities.

Mary Katherine Cusack, communications manager at The Wharf, said this event has been hosted before, and what’s new this year includes a shark dunk tank, a doughnut eating contest with shark-themed doughnuts from Praline Bakery and a mechanical shark that attendees can attempt to ride.

Live music is also expected by the 7 Deadlies band.

Here’s what else is happening in the D.C. area:

DC

Water Is Magic Kayak Night

Wind down by the water at Southeast D.C.’s Diamond Teague Park with a discounted kayak rate, thanks to the Capitol Riverfront BID. Single kayaks and double kayaks are available for two time slots on Thursday, July 31, at 5:45 p.m. and 7 p.m. Ticket prices vary.

African Diaspora International Film Festival

From Aug. 1-3, the 18th annual African Diaspora International Film Festival is celebrating African culture through films from around the world. The event is hosted at George Washington University with over 10 film screenings, some of which include Q&As.

CatVideoFest

Instead of watching cat videos on your smartphone, consider heading to The Miracle Theatre to enjoy an entire festival dedicated to felines. The family-friendly CatVideoFest is running on Aug. 2, 3 and 9 with 10% of all ticket sales supporting City Kitties, a local cat rescue.

Accessory Swap

The Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library is inviting the public to a gathering on Sunday, Aug. 3, where attendees can exchange pre-loved accessories and find some unique pieces. Visitors who wish to participate can contribute up to 15 pieces of accessories with the requirement that they must bring in items in order to leave with items. Registration is not mandatory.

D.C. Plant Swap

For those with a green thumb, head to Atlas Brew Works in Ivy City for a free plant swap. The event is on Sunday, Aug. 3, available to those with or without plants in tow.

Enjoy the new additions at the National Air and Space Museum

This past Monday, the Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum debuted five new galleries, the renovated Lockheed Martin IMAX Theater and a transformed entrance. Learn more about these new features by reading all about it on WTOP.

Maryland

Black Books Matter Fest

The independent bookstore specializing in works by the African diaspora, known as MahoganyBooks, is hosting its second ever Black Books Matter Fest. In National Harbor, Maryland, more than 50 authors and a host of area vendors are coming together for panels, book signings, kids storytimes and library card sign-ups with Prince George’s Memorial Library System. The free event is this Saturday, Aug. 2.

The Magic Duel

At The Writer’s Center in Bethesda, Maryland, be amazed by the funny and interactive Magic Duel event. On Saturday, Aug. 2, this award-winning performance is packed with magic and clever mentalism. There are two showings, one at 5 p.m. and another at 8 p.m. Ticket prices start at $30.

“A Midsummer Night’s Dream”

Catch the tail-end of this wordless Shakespearean performance from Synetic Theatre, running through Sunday, Aug. 10. The production is being hosted at Olney Theatre Center in Olney, Maryland. Ticket prices vary.

Virginia

Thingamajig Invention Convention

For young, up-and-coming inventors, head to Alexandria, Virginia, for the YMCA’s Thingamajig Invention Convention on Thursday. Families who attend can enjoy meeting experts, participating in engaging activity stations and working on individual and team challenges. This event is free.

Fairfax County Carnival and Fair

For tons of family fun, Frying Pan Farm Park in Herndon, Virginia, is hosting the Fairfax County Carnival and Fair from July 31 through Aug. 3. Expect carnival games and rides, live entertainment and a “Big Truck Night” on Friday, Aug. 1. Ticket prices vary.

Cruel Summer

In a tribute performance to Taylor Swift, several artists are coming together for a live performance at Jammin Java in Vienna, Virginia, on Friday, Aug. 8. The artists include Juliet Lloyd, Ryan Wright, Lena Traynham, Ashley Bangs, Maddie Ettrich, Kim Pittinger and Todd Wright. Tickets start at approximately $21.

