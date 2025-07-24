Things to do in the DC area: Music in the Meadow, Club K-pop … and more!

For a free evening concert, head to the National Arboretum in Northeast D.C., for their Music In The Meadow series.

The National Capitol Columns (originally supported the East Portico of the United States Capitol) are seen at the United States National Arboretum in Washington, D.C. (AFP via Getty Images/DANIEL SLIM) The National Capitol Columns (originally supported the East Portico of the United States Capitol) are seen at the United States National Arboretum in Washington, D.C. (AFP via Getty Images/DANIEL SLIM) For a free evening concert, head to the National Arboretum in Northeast D.C. this Friday, July 25, for their Music In The Meadow series. The band featured in is Buck Forty Nine, a “low-key twang band” inspired by classic country, rockabilly, rock and blues.

Brianne Studer, chief operations officer for Friends of the National Arboretum, said the event is free (with a $15 suggested donation) and open to the public.

There are some rules for visitors, though, which include staying on paths and out of garden beds as well as keeping all trash in specific receptacles. Registration is requested but not required.

Other upcoming events at the National Arboretum include sound bathing on July 29, forest bathing on Aug. 16 and evening yoga across several days.

Here’s what else is happening in the D.C. area:

DC

Postal Party Family Festival

Head to the Smithsonian’s National Postal Museum on Saturday, July 26, for a free, family-friendly celebration of the United States Postal Service, which turns 250 years old this month. The event features hands-on activities, crafts, games and stories.

Club K-pop

Union Stage in D.C. is hosting a dance party to enjoy the best K-pop and K-EDM all night long. The party starts at 10 p.m., Saturday, July 26, with general admission tickets that cost approximately $26.

DMV Made Festival

The DMV Made Festival in Southwest D.C. offers multiple stages of performers, plus game zones, hands-on workshops, arts pavilions and more on Saturday, July 26. The performers include E.U. featuring Sugar Bear, Navasha Daya and Oh He Dead, among others. Tickets are free.

R&B On The Water Summer Series

For its fourth year, the R&B On The Water Summer Series draws lovers of soul and rhythm and blues to D.C.’s Navy Yard neighborhood for live bands and DJs. The dress code is “summer chic.” Tickets start at about $55 for general admission.

Maryland

“This Could Go Boom!”

Enjoy the finale of the “This Could Go Boom!” family-friendly festival, through Saturday, July 26. The festival includes a Punk show at the Colmar Manor Community Center in Colmar Manor, Maryland, a spoken word poetry night at Joe’s Movement Emporium in Mt. Rainier, Maryland, and several live musical performances at Bladensburg Waterfront Park in Bladensburg, Maryland.

Movies on the Potomac

For an outdoor movie experience, head to National Harbor for “Wicked,” a free film screening on Sunday, July 27.

Rainbow Girls

The Strathmore’s Live from the Lawn concert series continues with Rainbow Girls, an eclectic folk trio from Northern California. Enjoy multi-instrumental songs with emotional depth this Wednesday, July 30. RSVPs are requested with a “pay what you can” pricing.

Virginia

The People’s Place Market

In Arlington, Virginia, shop for vintage clothing and other items at this outdoor market by Arlington Beer Garden on Friday, July 25.

Beats, Bites & Brews

At John Carlyle Square park in Old Town Alexandria, on Saturday, July 26, this event features a selection of local artisans and vendors selling their wares, plus food vendors, a beer garden and live musical performances. Beats, Bites & Brews is free and open to the public.

MetroFest

Celebrate community connections at the Vienna/Fairfax-GMU Metro Station on Saturday, July 26. MetroFest invites the public to climb aboard Metro vehicles and get a behind-the-scenes look at the programs and services that power Metro at this free event.

Ice Cream & Beer Festival

Bunnyman Brewing is hosting multiple ice cream vendors — from vegan to soft-serve and beyond — on Saturday, July 26. The Ice Cream & Beer Festival in Chantilly, Virginia, is free and open to all ages with no tickets required.

International Food & Culture Festival

For people who love to eat flavors from around the world, the International Food & Culture Festival in Manassas, Virginia, is here to cater to every interest with over 30 local vendors. It’s on Sunday, July 27 and it’s free.

