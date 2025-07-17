Things to do in the DC area: Lotus and Water Lily Festival, National Cannabis Festival … and more!

The Lotus and Water Lily Festival is back and ready for nature lovers to enjoy the sight of blooming lotuses and water lilies at the Kenilworth Park & Aquatic Gardens in D.C.

The Kenilworth Park & Aquatic Gardens. (Courtesy National Capital Parks-East) The Kenilworth Park & Aquatic Gardens. (Courtesy National Capital Parks-East) Move over, cherry blossoms. The Lotus and Water Lily Festival is back and ready for nature lovers to enjoy the sight of blooming lotuses and water lilies at the Kenilworth Park & Aquatic Gardens in Northeast D.C.

From July 18 through 20, the Lotus & Water Lily Festival will host several family-friendly events like all-levels yoga, guided outdoor journaling, forest bathing, a fashion show, scavenger hunts, food trucks and live music and dance performances. The general admission is free.

Check back every Thursday for a roundup of Things to do in the D.C. area.

Vince Vaise, the program manager of visitor services for National Capital Parks-East said this year’s festival has the theme, “Interconnected Web of Life.” It’s a celebration of the “interconnectedness between the animals, the plants, the environment and our community.”

The Kenilworth Aquatic Gardens is the only national park dedicated to the preservation of aquatic plants, with the festival coinciding with the peak bloom of both the lilies and the lotuses.

For the festival’s full schedule, head to the National Park Service’s official website. And for those who may not be able to attend this weekend’s event, don’t fret, as Vaise said that the flowers’ peak bloom will continue throughout the rest of the month of July.

For guests who are most interested in seeing the flowers at their best, Vaise recommended coming early in the morning as “the lilies tend to close up as the day goes along.”

Here’s what else is happening in the D.C. area:

DC

Black Restaurant Week

In the D.C. region, the annual Black Restaurant Week is happening now through July 27, celebrating the flavors of African American, African and Caribbean cuisine. Find a list of participating Black-owned restaurants and other businesses on its official website.

National Cannabis Festival

For its ninth year, the two-day National Cannabis Festival is back with live music, munchies, exhibitors, hands-on workshops and more. On July 18 and 19, the event at RFK Campus includes live acts like Three 6 Mafia, Ty Dolla $ign and Big Boi, among others. Ticket prices vary.

Colombian Festival

For dancing and live music, don’t miss the Colombian Festival in D.C. The all-day event includes merengue, reggaeton, salsa, cumbia, Latin pop and other genres, and is at the Catholic University of America on Saturday, July 19.

Garden Party

The Embassy of France is hosting this “Garden Party” event on Saturday, July 19 to enjoy food, an open bar, live music and mingling with francophiles. The ticket prices start at approximately $118.

“Dead Inside”

The Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company is presenting the American premiere of “Dead Inside,” a “part musical, part solo stand-up spiral” written and performed by actress, comedian and songwriter Riki Lindhome. The story focuses on one woman’s journey through infertility, presented by Ali Wong and Bill Hader. The musical runs through July 27.

Maryland

Lake Arbor Jazz Festival

Those who love jazz can head to several locations across the state of Maryland for the Lake Arbor Jazz Festival, spanning now through July 20. One of the notable events is the “Friday Day Festival” at the Gaylord National Resort in Oxon Hill, Maryland. On July 18, this festival features live music from the Chuck Brown Band and others, plus food vendors, on-site beer and a wine lounge as well as VIP private tents.

Summer Soca Wine & Music Festival

Enjoy wine pours, live music and positive vibes at the Summer Soca Wine & Music Festival on July 19 and 20 at the Linganore Winecellars in Mt. Airy, Maryland. Those who attend can expect “authentic Island cuisine” as well as local artisan vendors and unlimited wine sampling. Ticket prices vary.

Silver Spring International Food & Craft Fair

Head to Veterans Plaza in Silver Spring, Maryland, for a global feast of flavors at the Silver Spring International Food & Craft Fair. Happening on Sunday, July 20, this event includes a marketplace with handmade goods and art, live entertainment and international food vendors. Admission is free.

Virginia

Old Town Pub Crawl

On Saturday, July 19, the 12th annual Old Town Pub Crawl invites the public to enjoy brews at seven participating bars and restaurants. At the end, those who complete their pub-crawl pass get a limited edition pub-crawl glass. The event is free to participate in; no registration is required.

Landing Local Artisan Market

Browse unique finds from local makers at the Landing Local Artisan Market on Saturday, July 19. This event includes live music and food and drinks at the National Landing Water Park in Arlington, Virginia.

“Moth Madness”

Learn about moths on the Mount Vernon Trail in Alexandria, Virginia, on Sunday, July 20 as part of National Moth Week. This free event occurs at night for a nature adventure that teaches about the beauty, life cycles and habitats of moths. It is recommended to bring a flashlight (preferably with red light setting) and a reflective vest.

Loudoun County Fair

From July 22 through 26, those in Leesburg, Virginia, can enjoy several days of fun at the Loudoun County Fair. This family-friendly event includes a carnival, hypnotist show, petting zoo, a gator show and monster truck rides at Loudoun Fairgrounds. Ticket prices vary.

Have an event you’d like featured in WTOP’s Things to do in the D.C. area weekly guide? Let us know!

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.