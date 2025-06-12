Things to do in the DC area: Hypefoodies Festival, live opera … and more!

Making a Labubu-themed festival was a happy accident for Diana Keat and C.K. Keat, the co-founders and food content creators of Hypefoodies. Plus lots more.

Making a Labubu-themed festival was a happy accident for Diana Keat and C.K. Keat, the co-founders and food content creators of Hypefoodies.

In an interview with WTOP, the two foodies and social media gurus said their Hypefoodies Festival on Saturday will include multiple artist vendors that sell the popular Labubu toy, with some food vendors making Labubu macarons and there’s even a Labubu DJ.

“Might as well change the name to Labubu Festival,” C.K. said, while laughing.

The all-ages food, music and arts festival is for more than just Labubu lovers, though. The rain-or-shine event features 40 vendors, plus a dance battle, flash tattoos and the Hi-Score Arcade. The event is located at the BERHTA indoor/outdoor music venue in Northeast D.C.

The Hypefoodies duo is known for their profiles on local restaurants, with a strong following of nearly 120,000 followers on Instagram and over 99,000 followers on TikTok. Since 2017, Diana and C.K. have posted about under-the-radar restaurants in the region but their first Hypefoodies Festival was organized in 2020.

Tickets to this year’s Hypefoodies Festival cost approximately $15 per person.

Here’s what else is happening in the D.C. area.

DC

DC/DOX Film Festival

Through June 15, don’t miss the DC/DOX Film Festival for more than 100 feature and short documentary film screenings from around the world. Hosted in marquee venues across the District, every screening is a D.C. premiere and is followed by filmmaker Q&As and post-screening discussions. Ticket prices vary.

Dyke Party

The Dew Drop Inn is hosting their fourth annual Dyke Party on Saturday. At the event, expect an art market, live DJs and free ice cream. Guests can also buy a $5 raffle ticket to raise funds for the Bodily Autonomy Working Group’s reproductive and sexual heath care kits.

Opera Italiana is in the Air

At the Lincoln Memorial, enjoy an evening with the Opera Italian Orchestra. This live musical performance Sunday is free and open to the public.

“Nosferatu Versus Dracula”

For Summerween this year, enjoy a discussion on the two versions of the most famous vampire, Dracula and Nosferatu. At this Profs and Pints D.C. event in Penn Social, expect the University of Virginia’s Stanley Joseph Stepanic to uncover the folkloric origins of these creatures. The event is on Tuesday, June 17.

Maryland

MudFest

Want to get down and dirty? Leave your nice clothes at home, and head to the MudFest event at Woodstock Equestrian Park in Beallsville, Maryland. This festival invites the public to get in the mud and play family-friendly games. There will be a giant mud slide and mud pies made at a pop-up kitchen. Tickets cost $20 per car.

Silver Spring Blues Festival

On Saturday, Downtown Silver Spring is hosting the 16th annual Silver Spring Blues Festival with music all day and night long. The event is free.

Juneteenth at Olney Theatre Center

The Olney Theatre Center in Maryland, is hosting their annual Juneteenth Celebration on Thursday, June 19. Throughout the day, expect a variety of local vendors and food trucks, plus a special musical performance by D.C.-area singer, songwriter, actress and performer Kanysha Williams. This event is free and family-friendly.

Virginia

ALX Jazz Fest

For its 47th year, the ALX Jazz Fest is coming back to the Old Town Alexandria Waterfront Park on Saturday. Expect a variety of free, live performances from both local and national jazz musicians.

Taste of FFX Festival

Savor some of the best food and fun at Fair Oaks Mall in Fairfax, Virginia, this Saturday. With live entertainment and fun activities included, admission to the Taste of FFX Festival is free.

Puerto Rican Festival

Celebrate the rich flavors, rhythms and culture of Puerto Rico on Saturday. The third annual Puerto Rican Festival is free and family-friendly, located at Harris Pavilion in Manassas, Virginia.

Columbia Pike Blues Festival

For those in Arlington, Virginia, who love blues music, head to the Columbia Pike Blues Festival on Saturday for some of the best of the DMV’s musical talent.

Cajun Fest

On Saturday, the flavors of New Orleans will be on full display at the Cajun Fest. This event at Breaux Vineyards in Purcellville, Virginia, includes live music and a full day of Cajun heritage. Tickets cost $20 per person for adults and $10 for children. The event is rain or shine with no dogs allowed.

