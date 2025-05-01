Things to do in the DC area: Running of the Chihuahuas, Capital Rare Book Fair … and more!

The nation's capital is getting a paw-litical takeover as dozens of itty bitty speed demons rocket down the track in the 13th annual Running of the Chihuahuas.

The free event, emceed by NBC Washington reporter Tommy McFly, also includes a Pacifico Beer Garden, a live DJ, an adoptable pet parade and a dog costume contest that is open to all breeds.

Mary Katherine Cusack, communications manager of The Wharf, told WTOP that there will be race winners in three different size categories: small, medium and “larger” to ensure there is “triple the fun.”

Since the event’s inception, the Running of the Chihuahuas has raised over $50,000 to benefit animal welfare organizations. This year, all proceeds benefit Rural Dog Rescue, a nonprofit dedicated to pulling dogs from high-kill shelters.

Here’s what else is happening in the D.C. area:

DC

Marvin Gaye Tribute Party

The Northeast D.C. bar, known as metrobar, is hosting a tribute party to Marvin Gaye with themed cocktails, a live DJ, karaoke and, of course, and all of the legendary musician’s greatest hits played throughout the night. The event on Thursday, May 1 is free to attend.

Capital Rare Book Fair

On Friday, May 2, the historic University Club is hosting the Capital Rare Book Fair for lovers of rare literary works, prints and ephemera. The fair runs from Friday, May 2 through Sunday, May 4 with tickets prices that vary.

Latin Restaurant Weeks

Celebrate the diverse flavors of Latin America by supporting local culinary businesses around the D.C. region. From May 2 through 16, Latin Restaurant Weeks is organizing several restaurants around the DMV to offer discounts and specials throughout the duration of the event. Find the full list of participating locations here.

‘Akira Kurosawa Explains His Movies and Yogurt’

The Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company is honoring renowned filmmaker Akira Kurosawa with the world premiere of the performance, “Akira Kurosawa Explains His Movies and Yogurt.” This production looks at Kurosawa’s filmography, while examining cultural imperialism, “healthy” consumption and why people make art. The show runs from May 4 through June 1.

Maryland

‘Turning Tides: Action, Resilience, and the Mental Landscapes of Black and Brown Voices’

The Black Art Today Foundation is hosting a group exhibition of works created by artists of the African Diaspora at Gallery B in downtown Bethesda, Maryland. The exhibition, “Turning Tides,” runs from May 2 through May 25 with an opening reception on Sunday, May 4.

Sligo Creek Fest

The annual Sligo Creek Fest returns on Saturday, May 3 with a 1-mile street festival featuring several stages of live music and entertainment, kids’ activities, food and drink vendors, plus hands-on, family-friendly activities. The event is at Sligo-Dennis Avenue Park in Silver Spring, Maryland.

Carousel Day

You heard it on WTOP first when it closed, and you may have seen our reporting on the ongoing developments, but the time has finally come for Glen Echo Park’s 104-year-old Dentzel carousel to open for the season. This rain-or-shine event, known as Carousel Day, allows visitors to be able to ride the carousel for $2 per ride or $5 for an all-day pass (online purchases available here). Throughout the day on Saturday, May 3, though, guests can also enjoy a full schedule of live performances, hands-on art projects as well as open studios and galleries.

Rockville Arts Festival

On May 3 and 4, the 13th annual Rockville Arts Festival features original art by over 100 fine artists and artisans, a makers market, art demonstrations and a chalk art competition. The outdoor event also includes food trucks and pop-ups.

Virginia

Spring Maker’s Market

Sip and shop at Port City Brewing in Alexandria, Virginia, for their Spring Makers Market on Saturday, May 3. This kid-friendly and pet-friendly outdoor event features more than two dozen local makers.

Spring Fling

Head to Old Town Alexandria for a block party with trunk shows, demonstrations and family-friendly activities at 30 participating businesses. The event is on Saturday, May 3.

Alexandria Springtime Art Festival

If you’re a lover of all things artsy, head to John Carlyle Square in Alexandria, Virginia, for the fourth annual Alexandria Springtime Art Festival. The art fair runs on May 3 and 4.

