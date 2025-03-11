Historic Glen Echo carousel gets back 5 missing animal figures

A historic carousel at Glen Echo Park in Montgomery County, Maryland, was damaged by a powerful storm in 2023. But Tuesday, crews returned five repaired animal figures to the ride.

A historic carousel at Glen Echo Park in Montgomery County, Maryland, was damaged by a powerful storm in 2023. But Tuesday, crews returned five repaired animal figures to the ride. (WTOP/John Domen) WTOP/John Domen A year and a half after the storm, crews were back inside the tent housing the carousel on March 11, 2025, to reinstall the four horses and giraffe that were damaged. (WTOP/John Domen) WTOP/John Domen Crews spent several hours carefully lifting each animal and placing them back on the ride again. (WTOP/John Domen) WTOP/John Domen Because each aspect of the carousel is now more than a century old, and the goal is to keep the ride as authentic as possible, the five animal statues had to be shipped to a special workshop in Ohio. (WTOP/John Domen) WTOP/John Domen A workshop repaired the wood and repainted the figures to match how they were decorated in 1921, according to Emily Rogers, the chief operating officer of Glen Echo Park. (WTOP/John Domen) WTOP/John Domen ( 1 /5) Share This Gallery: Share This:

share on facebook

share on X

share on threads

share on linkedin

share on email

print

This page contains a video which is being blocked by your ad blocker.

In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. Historic carousel in Md. gets missing animals back

A storm in July 2023 was especially destructive as it blew through Glen Echo Park in Montgomery County, Maryland, toppling trees and knocking out the power at the park for about a week. A sprinkler failure at the historic carousel also occurred, causing significant damage to five of the animal figures on the ride.

A year and a half after the storm, crews were back inside the tent housing the carousel Tuesday to reinstall the four horses and giraffe that were damaged.

“It was a little sad,” said Emily Rogers, the chief operating officer of Glen Echo Park. “We had some missing friends that were there for a little while, so you had a little bit of a gap where the animals used to be. It’s really nice to see all of all of our carousel animals back here.”

Restoring those animals isn’t easy, because each aspect of the carousel is now more than a century old, and the goal is to keep the ride as authentic as possible. The five animal statues had to be shipped to a special workshop in Ohio. They arrived there last May.

“They had to do some minor wood repairs, and then a lot of repainting,” Rogers said. “The water damaged a lot of the decorative paint that was on the horses.

“The paint that you see here is all special to each individual animal, and the paint colors needed to be matched. The decorative elements seemed to be exactly how it was in 1921.”

Crews spent several hours Tuesday carefully lifting each animal and placing them back on the ride. Besides being over a century old, the carousel was also the scene of a notable moment in the Civil Rights era of the 1960s.

“We had a group of Howard University students that came here and protested the segregationist policies of the amusement park that was operating here at the time,” she said. They “were able to successfully picket all that year or all that summer in order to desegregate it.”

The park will reopen May 3 for its annual Carousel Day. It includes free performances, free art activities, and even better, free carousel rides.

“We are now a full carousel back with all of our friends again, which is really exciting,” Rogers said.

“We’ve been missing them for the past year or so, and so when folks come back in May, when we reopen for the next carousel season, they’ll be able to see the full carousel put back together.”

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.