Things to do in the DC area: Maryland Craft Beer Festival, Takoma Flea … and more!

The Maryland Craft Beer Festival.(Courtesy Maryland Craft Beer Festival)

Kelly Dudeck, executive director of the Brewers Association of Maryland, told WTOP that this year’s event should be able to please all types of beer lovers.

“It’s not just IPAs. It’s a little bit of everything. There’s sours. There’s pilsners. There’s stouts. There’s all the things,” she said.

While the Super VIP passes are sold out, a few VIP passes ($65) are still available, offering unlimited samples from participating breweries, an exclusive VIP tasting glass, plus early entry. There are also several General Admission passes ($45) and Designated Driver passes ($20) available still.

Those who were lucky enough to snag the Super VIP passes get access to pours from four of Maryland’s oldest breweries: Heavy Seas, The Brewer’s Art, Brewer’s Alley and Oliver Brewing Co. These guests also get access to a designated area for those with Super VIP passes. Buskers are expected to add some fun along the way by performing live at the event.

As the Brewers Association of Maryland’s longest running festival, “This event is put on by the brewers, for the brewers,” according to Dudeck, who said that the event has been going on for “upward of 15 years.”

Expect live music, local food and craft vendors throughout the festival, which is at Carroll Creek Linear Park in Frederick, Maryland.

Here’s what else is happening in the D.C. area:

DC

Set In D.C. Film Festival

For local film lovers, head to the Sitar Arts Center on Friday for the Set In D.C. Film Festival, which this year has the theme, “Love in All Its Forms.” This second annual event is planned and produced by high school students in Sitar’s Emerging Arts Leaders (S.E.A.L.) program with more than 10 original short films expected by storytellers from across the DMV, ages 10 to 24.

Potomac Bonsai Festival

From May 9 to 11, the Potomac Bonsai Festival includes an exhibition of bonsai, bonsai vendors, workshops and demonstrations. Some workshops are already sold out, but there are still other family-friendly activities available, such as the National Bonsai Museum’s exhibition.

Language Science Fair

The Planet Word museum is hosting a fun and interactive day of learning in celebration of the 75th anniversary of the National Science Foundation. This family friendly event Saturday explores the world of language science with hands-on activity stations and the opportunity to meet language scientists.

Color War

For those 21 and up, head to Kalorama Park on Saturday for the action-packed Color War where teams will compete in thrilling challenges. Sign up while you still can to engage in three-legged races to brain games and other fun activities. Tickets cost $15 per person.

The Great Brookland Yard Sale

Shop ’til you drop in Northeast D.C. with The Great Brookland Yard Sale. Sales are done all across the Brookland neighborhood at individual seller’s yards, businesses and churches. Find this year’s participating yard sale locations on this map.

Mumbo Vs. Gumbo Festival

Celebrate the diverse cultures of the District, New Orleans and Memphis at the Mumbo Vs. Gumbo Festival on Saturday. Expect live musical performances from the Chuck Brown Band, Sugar Bear, Yella P and Brass-A-holics. The event also promises local vendors, community booths and free food samples.

Karaoke on the Korner

On Tuesday, the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library is hosting free karaoke under the loggia at the library. Sign-ups are available on the day of.

Maryland

Takoma Flea

On Saturday, head to Takoma Park for the Takoma Flea event, which features vendors selling vintage clothing, jewelry, records, furniture, homewares and more.

Books in Bloom Festival

The ninth annual Books in Bloom Festival is back with several author interviews and presentations expected along with an outdoor bookstore, a community book swap, a reading garden and other activities. Color Burst Park in Columbia, Maryland, is hosting the event Saturday. Tickets to the festival are free.

Bethesda Fine Arts Festival

At Woodmont Triangle in Bethesda, Maryland, expect over 100 artists, live entertainment and local restaurants participating in this year’s Bethesda Fine Arts Festival. Admission to the rain-or-shine festival is free. The event is Saturday.

Virginia

Art in the Burg

Middleburg, Virginia, is hosting its annual celebration of handcrafted and locally made artworks Saturday. The Art in the Burg festival is also expected to include live music, dance, improv, storytelling, food and beer.

Tacos and Beer Festival

The Fredericksburg Fairgrounds in Fredericksburg, Virginia, is hosting the lively and oh-so-delicious Taco and Beer Festival on Saturday. Each ticket holder will receive two complimentary sample taco tickets to use at the vendor of their choosing. Craft beer samples are also included with admission. Ticket prices vary.

D.C. Queer Bike Ride

Join a group of local cyclists Saturday at Gravelly Point for a bike ride down the Mt. Vernon Trail to Jones Point Park in Alexandria, Virginia. The ride is expected to span approximately five and a half miles, ending with a picnic, so be sure to bring a snack or two.

Alexandria Alternative

The Galactic Panther Art Gallery in Old Town, Alexandria, is organizing its third installment of the Alexandria Alternative event series, which features punk and hard-core bands from across the DMV. Saturday, the band Bodied is bringing their blend of hard-core, noise, punk and doom music to the gallery. General admission costs approximately $16.

