Things to do in the DC area: Liberation Weekend, Spring Night Market … and more!

D.C.-based band Ekko Astral performing live.(Photo courtesy of Kevin Condon) D.C.-based band Ekko Astral performing live.(Photo courtesy of Kevin Condon) A bold and brand new music festival is set to launch in the District. Liberation Weekend is a two-day music and arts festival taking place at Black Cat and DC9 in D.C. on Friday, May 30, and Saturday, May 31, with all proceeds from the event benefiting the nonprofit Gender Liberation Movement (GLM).

The bands performing at the event are an eclectic mix of rock, pop, punk, rap and more. Some of the bands expected include Pretty Bitter, Home is Where, Pinky Lemon and Ekko Astral, among others.

The organizer of the event is Ekko Astral lead singer and bassist Jael Holzman, who recently was praised for having one of the best rock albums of 2024. As a journalist, Holzman said she often writes about climate change and “the existential threat to our species and many other species,” but after she reported on “the future of trans life in America” for Rolling Stone Magazine, she said, “We need more cultural disruption.”

“I wrote that story, and while it described the world, I was not happy with the change that was made after. It felt too tepid,” said Holzman, who thereafter joined GLM in order to unify members of the queer community to raise money for trans rights organizations.

“There have been festivals to raise money for individual trans rights organizations before. There have been festivals of all-queer bills, all-trans bills before. But as far as we understand, this is the single largest in-scope event of its kind that has happened so far,” said Holzman.

Holzman’s hope is for the Liberation Weekend festival to act as a beacon that other organizations to model themselves after, saying, “We designed this event to maximize the proceeds going to Gender Liberation Movement. We raised enough money on the back end before we even announced who was playing and announced the tickets were on sale to essentially cover all of the expenses it takes to put on an event of this size and scale.”

With that said, every dollar spent on raffles or tickets go directly in the hands of GLM. So, be sure to get your tickets while you can as they’re expected to sell out. Ticket prices vary, selling at a base of $38.11 for night one only or night two only or $56.65 for a two-night pass. Optional donations can be added as well at $5 or $10.

Here’s what else is happening in the D.C. area.

DC

Spring Night Market

Two floors at Hi-Lawn and Dock5 of Union Market in Northeast D.C. are being transformed into the Spring Night Market. This event brings street food-inspired fare and unique sweets, specialty gifts and wares, cultural performances and a live DJ. Entry to the event is approximately $8 per person. The event is on Thursday.

“Ghana to the World”

Head to Bold Fork Books for a conversation between Chef Eric Adjepong, Korsha Wilson and moderator Carla Hall as they dive into Adjepong’s and Wilson’s book, “Ghana to the World.” The book features 100 West African-influenced recipes and stories. Tickets to the event on Thursday, May 22 cost approximately $15.

Maryland

Maryland Deathfest

In Baltimore, Maryland, Maryland Deathfest is bringing both legendary and up-and-coming bands that showcase some of the best death metal, grindcore, doom, thrash and similar genres of music today. This year’s event features five stages and spans from May 22 to 25.

Maryland Plant Fest

From May 24 to 26, the Maryland Plant Fest is being hosted in Silver Spring with specialty plant vendors all weekend long as well as a Makers Market and the chance to meet and grab a signed book copy by plant stylist and author Hilton Carter. The event is free.

Virginia

Asian Summer Festival

Tysons Corner Center is celebrating Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders Heritage Month with live music, martial arts performances, Asian street food and panel discussions. The Asian Summer Festival runs from May 24 through 26 at PenFed Plaza. The event is free to attend.

ViVa! Vienna!

From May 24 to 26, several local food vendors, artisans, live performers and community organizations plan to congregate in Vienna, Virginia, for three days of family fun. Ticket prices for ViVa! Vienna! vary.

Pride Music Bingo

Celebrate the LGBTQ+ community by participating in Pride music bingo at Lost Boy Cider in Alexandria, Virginia. Expect giveaways and a portion of the $5 per person ticket proceeds going to Safe Space NOVA. The event is on Sunday, May 25.

