Things to do in the DC area: Sketchfest, Spring Art Walk … and more!

Laugh it up at D.C. Sketchfest, the District's sketch comedy festival. Over 35 comedy troupes from the U.S. and Canada are set to take the stage at The D.C. Arts Center.

Laugh it up at D.C. Sketchfest, the District’s sketch comedy festival. Running from March 26 to 29, over 35 comedy troupes from the U.S. and Canada are set to take the stage at The D.C. Arts Center.

Check back every Thursday for a roundup of Things to do in the D.C. area.

Ticket prices vary, but are around $15 for general admission, $7.50 for a livestream link, $35 for a virtual all-show festival pass and $125 for an in-person all-show festival pass.

Here’s what else is happening in the D.C. area:

DC

Environmental Film Festival

The largest environmental film festival in the world is held annually in the D.C. region. This year, it runs from March 20 to 29. Find the full schedule here.

Trans Writing Workshop

The Cleveland Park Neighborhood Library is hosting a free workshop with guest instructor Reg Ledesma that will allow writers of all experience levels to focus on generating new ideas, getting inspired and fighting off despair through the writing community. The event is on Saturday, March 22.

Georgetown Spring Art Walk

Explore the galleries of Wisconsin Avenue in D.C.’s Georgetown neighborhood with this free art walk. Guests get the chance to meet and chat with the artists and purchase unique pieces. The event is on Saturday, March 22.

Maryland

Painted earrings workshop

Local artist Julie Gross is hosting an interactive workshop where the public can create their own painted earrings. The event is at Shop Made in Maryland in College Park, Maryland. Ticket prices cost approximately $28.

“Sleepova”

The Olney Theatre Center in Olney, Maryland, is hosting the theatrical production, “Sleepova,” from March 26 through April 27. The play is about four Black British teenagers who find strength in each other and their friendship.

SPRUNG! Comedy Festival

This local comedy festival can be found at the Silver Spring Black Box Theatre in Silver Spring, Maryland. It runs from March 26 to 29. Ticket prices vary per event, but an all-access festival pass costs approximately $180.

Virginia

Women’s Storytelling Festival

From March 21 through 23, the Women’s Storytelling Festival is planned at Sherwood Community Center in Fairfax, Virginia. This annual event celebrates women and gender nonconforming spoken-word performing artists. Both live and virtual events are available. Ticket prices vary, but a virtual festival pass costs $50, an in-person festival pass costs $70 and single-day passes cost $35 with weekend passes for $65. Single-day passes are not sold in advance, only at the door and may sell out.

Capital Art and Craft Festival

With more than 300 juried artists, the Capital Art and Craft Festival is back at Dulles Expo Center in Chantilly, Virginia. The event runs from March 21 to 23 with tickets that cost $11 for general admission.

Rocknoceros

This family-friendly concert at Jammin Java in Vienna, Virginia, brings Rocknoceros to the concert venue with a variety of unique versions of children’s classic songs. This event on March 22 costs $10 for general admission.

An Acoustic Tribute To Neil Young

The Galactic Panther Art Gallery in Alexandria, Virginia, is hosting an evening filled with the timeless music of the legendary singer-songwriter Neil Young. The event is Sunday, March 23 with $16 general admission tickets.

Have an event you’d like featured in WTOP’s Things to do in the D.C. area weekly guide? Let us know!