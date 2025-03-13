St. Patrick’s Day parties, crawls, pop-ups and more in the DC area

Sláinte! Throw on your best green clothes and raise a pint as St. Patrick's Day celebrations take over the D.C. region this weekend.

For Jameson and Guinness specials, themed cocktails and parties, here are some of the many events in the DMV you should get excited for.

And don’t forget about the St. Patrick’s Day SoberRide program, which will offer free or reduced price Lyft rides for area residents ages 21 and older each evening March 15-17.

St. Patrick’s Day parties and pop-ups around the D.C. area

The Wharf is turning green Saturday for their annual Ireland celebration. The day-long festival includes live Irish music, Irish dancers and drink specials. The event does not require tickets and is free to attend, but there is a VIP experience offered for $45 per person.

Metrobar in Northeast D.C. is hosting an all-day party Sunday, with live music and plenty of cocktails and Jameson to go around.

For an immersive St. Patrick’s-themed experience, head to the Barrel House, located at 1341 14th St. NW, for the Shamrock Shack pop-up. This festive Logan Circle space offers several cocktails and seasonal bites, including an Irish Cream Espresso Martini, served with Absolut Vodka, Irish cream, cold brew, hazelnut and espresso. Catch the pop-up while you still can as it runs through March 17.

The Northeast D.C. beer garden, Wunder Garten, is hosting a shamrockin’ celebration with Guinness giveaways, festive cocktails, live local bands, shamrock games and themed dance parties. The celebration runs through March 17.

On Saturday, miXt Food Hall in Brentwood, Maryland, is hosting a St. Patrick’s Day celebration concert with musical artist Jim Groves. General admission is free.

In Baltimore, expect the annual St. Patrick Parade on Sunday, with thousands of spectators expected to come from across the region.

St. Patrick’s Day bar crawls

Here is where you can find a few D.C.-area bar crawls to look forward to:

More events to consider

Astro Beer Hall in Arlington’s Shirlington neighborhood is hosting an interactive mini donut-decorating workshop. The Saturday event is themed for St. Patrick’s Day, so expect decorations and all things green. General admission costs $15 per person.

For more sweet tooth-focused shindigs, head to The Crazy Mason Milkshake Bar in Old Ellicott City, Maryland, for themed cookie decorating on Friday. General admission costs approximately $60 per person.

The Atlas Brew Works Ivy City Brewery & Taproom is hosting “Comedy Chaos,” a St. Patrick’s Day comedy show on Friday. There is two-for-one admission with $5 tickets.

