Things to do in the DC area: Valentine’s Day events for both singles and couples … and more!

Whether you pine for Valentine’s Day or scorn its existence each year, there are plenty of ways to celebrate the season of love in the nation’s capital. WTOP has compiled a list of fun and often unserious events, perfect even if you’re single or in a marriage, a committed relationship, a situationship, a throuple, or a whatever-I-don’t-know-what-the-kids-call-partnerships-nowadays or not.

First, let’s begin with the events that are perfectly catered for the single lads, ladies and nonbinary folks out there. These events aren’t necessarily only for singles, but they’re cool and creative and can help strike up conversations with any folks out there.

Shred your grievances on Friday, Feb. 14 at Dacha Beer Garden’s Shaw location in D.C. At this event, guests will write, draw or doodle anything (or anyone!) on a giant roll of paper, which will later be shredded and turned into confetti. Guests will also be invited to write on a “Messages to an Ex” chalkboard with anonymity optional. The event has free general admission, but RSVPs include a free shooter.

The Mortified D.C. live show is hosting its “Doomed Valentine’s Show” on Saturday, Feb. 15. This show is all about “the pain and awkwardness of first loves, first kisses and first breakups.” Expect readings of absolutely true love-themed diary entries, poems, love letters, lyrics and locker notes. Tickets cost $15 for students, or $30 for general admission.

Creative types are sure to enjoy Valen-Zine at Rhizome in D.C.’s Takoma Park neighborhood. Attendees will be able to make, share and trade zines with supplies provided. This event on Saturday, Feb. 8 is hosted by the organizers of D.C.’s Zinefest and is free and open to the public (with a $5 suggested donation). Masks are required.

If you’re still raring to get the creative juices flowing, the Library of Congress is hosting an interactive experience where guests can make their own vintage, Victorian-style Valentine’s Day cards and tokens inspired by the Library’s collections. The event on Saturday, Feb. 8 is free but requires tickets.

More do-it-yourself Valentine’s can be made at 52 O Street Studios on Thursday, Feb. 13. All levels are welcome. Guests can bring their own materials and refreshments, too.

In Alexandria, Virginia, the “Pickle My Heart” event at the bar and restaurant, known as Hops N Shine, is asking the public to relish the moment by enjoying several pickle-focused menu specials, such as pickle backs and spicy pickle moonshine, plus a pickle costume contest with a $50 gift card that goes to the winner. This might not necessarily seem very Valentine’s-themed, but maybe that’s what some people need in these trying times. The event is on Friday, Feb. 14 with free general admission.

If you’re single but very interested in the mingle, here are a few events worth considering. As You Are Bar is asking the public to send their crushes’ Instagram handles, so the bar can DM them to offer an invite from an “anonymous” person to their upcoming dance party on Saturday, Feb. 8.

Celebrate the holiday by laughing it up at the Sweet & Sour Valentine’s Comedy Show at the Silver Spring Black Box Theatre in Silver Spring, Maryland, on Thursday, Feb. 13. Tickets are approximately $31 per person. The event is solely for those ages 18 and up.

Another local comedy show, called “Awkward Sex … and the City,” is being hosted on Friday, Feb. 14 at Black Cat. Tickets are $20 per person. This event is solely for those ages 21 and up.

If you’d prefer music or laughs, celebrate the holiday with Girls Rock! D.C. on Thursday, Feb. 13 at Songbyrd Music. This special benefit show features local bands doing covers, with all proceeds directly supporting funding music education for the District’s queer and femme youth. Tickets cost approximately $26.

If you’re actually looking to break into the dating scene, Sudhouse is hosting a singles mixer on Friday, Feb. 14 with proceeds going to the D.C. Abortion Fund.

If you want to dance, consider the Venus Party at Black Cat on Thursday, Feb. 13 ($10 tickets).

For a more unique, immersive experience, head to ARTECHOUSE to celebrate Galentine’s Day on Feb. 13 or Valentine’s Day on Feb. 14. The former event promises an evening of art and drinks with some packages including not just the ticket, but also a free drink or $5 off at the XR Bar. The $65 “Date Night” package for the latter event includes two tickets, two drinks and access to the bar.

GLO3O’s Wharf and National Landing locations are celebrating the season by offering “La Vie En Rose FreshGLO” facials featuring silk cocoons, rose and Belgian cacao. The personalized skincare experience requires a membership, but during the month of February, if your friend or loved one becomes a Glo30 member, they get $50 off their first treatment, and the referrer gets $50 in “glow points” to spend on anything at the studio.

Finally, if you’re open to a lecture on love (because, I mean, who isn’t?), Profs and Pints has two experiences to consider: a lecture exploring Medieval Sex on Tuesday, Feb. 18 or a lecture on how love is envisioned in modern thinkers, classic novels, recent films and pop culture on Tuesday, Feb. 11. Both events cost approximately $17 per person.

Here’s what else is happening in the D.C. area:

DC

Perennial with Dim Wizard and Miri Tyler

Three musical acts are hitting the stage at Black Cat on Friday, Feb. 7. Perennial is a Modernist punk band whose latest album, “Art History,” came out in June of last year. Expect a dynamic and electrifying show, alongside Dim Wizard and Miri Tyler, who is also known for touring with Ekko Astral. Tickets cost $15 in advance and $20 on the day of the show.

Lafayette’s Tour of Washington

In a virtual call, public historian Elizabeth Reese is discussing her book, “Marquis de Lafayette Returns: A Tour of America’s National Capital Region,” at the George Washington University Museum and the Textile Museum on Monday, Feb. 10. Her discussion is set to trace Lafayette’s route and highlight the locations and people the famous general held closest to his heart. The Zoom call is free to register for.

The D.C. Independent Film Forum

Films by over 60 filmmakers are culminating at this year’s 26th annual D.C. Independent Film Forum, running from Feb. 12 through 17. The film festival offers 15 feature films and nine short film program blocks, starting at $13 each. The all-access festival pass costs $120, a one-day weekend pass costs $45 and a two-day full weekend pass costs $69. The event also includes seminars, workshops and meetups.

Maryland

“Gathered Perspectives” artist exhibition opening reception

The Amalie Rothschild Gallery at the Creative Alliance in Baltimore, Maryland, is hosting an opening reception on Friday, Feb. 7 in a “salon-style presentation” that celebrates the works of interdisciplinary artists. The exhibition runs through March 8.

Documentary Roundtable: Trailer Night

Hosted virtually on Zoom, this event is an opportunity to meet others in the documentary community and to provide feedback on others’ trailers. The free event is hosted on Zoom on Monday, Feb. 10.

“The Legacy of Harriet Tubman”

This one-woman show by Cortenia Smith brings to life the story and legacy of Harriet Tubman, who is known for leading enslaved people to freedom via the Underground Railroad. The performance is on Tuesday, Feb. 11 at Joe’s Movement Emporium in Mount Rainier, Maryland. Registration is free.

Virginia

Karyn White

Often referred to as “The Queen of New Jack Swing,” Karyn White is best known for her platinum-selling single “Superwoman.” She plans to perform at The Birchmere in Alexandria, Virginia, on Thursday, Feb. 6. Tickets cost approximately $50.

Eric Hissom

On Thursday, Feb. 6, D.C.-area actor, director and playwright Eric Hissom will be in conversation with Signature Theatre education director David Zobell to discuss how Hissom got into the theater business, his career highlights and his preparation for the role as a crisis therapist in the play, “Job.” The event is free and available both in person and online.

Falls Church Restaurant Week

Don’t miss the tail-end of Falls Church Restaurant Week, which ends on Sunday, Feb. 8. Each of the participating restaurants is offering food and drink specials.

Have an event you’d like featured in WTOP’s Things to do in the D.C. area weekly guide? Let us know!