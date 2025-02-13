Things to do in the DC area: ‘Love and Vinyl’ performance, Broadway Rave … and more!

Lovers of vinyl records and romance get the best of both worlds at Byrdland Records in Northeast D.C. with the site-specific performance, "Love & Vinyl."

JJ Johnson, Carlos Saldaña and Rachel Manteuffel, the cast members of "Love & Vinyl."(Courtesy of Teresa Castracane) JJ Johnson, Carlos Saldaña and Rachel Manteuffel, the cast members of "Love & Vinyl."(Courtesy of Teresa Castracane) Lovers of vinyl records and romance get the best of both worlds at Byrdland Records in Northeast D.C. with the site-specific performance “Love & Vinyl.” The production is running from Thursday through March 9. It’s a touching romcom that focuses on best friends who visit their local record store and leave with more than just a love of music.

Bob Bartlett is the writer and producer of the play as well as a professor of theater at Bowie State University in Prince George’s County, Maryland.

In an interview with WTOP, he said he’s always loved when theatrical performances are hosted in “unusual or unexpected places” because “theater can happen anywhere.”

Bartlett’s inspiration for “Love & Vinyl” came when a friend dared him to create a play set in a record store because he is a vinyl lover and “I can’t go a day without music.”

This latest run at Byrdland Records will be the fourth production of the story, which has been performed in record stores around the nation, from Dallas and Austin, Texas, to KA-CHUNK!! Records in Downtown Annapolis, Maryland.

This isn’t Bartlett’s first site-specific story. Past works of his include the horror performance “Lýkos Ánthrōpos,” which was hosted at the historic Congressional Cemetery in D.C., and “The Accident Bear,” which was performed in an Annapolis laundromat.

Bartlett has more to come with his adaptation of “Frankenstein,” titled “Mary Shelley’s Monsters,” which will be hosted at the Congressional Cemetery’s historic chapel starting in September.

The seated performance, “Love & Vinyl,” can accommodate up to 30 guests in Byrdland Records and runs for 85 minutes without an intermission. The event is Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. Tickets cost approximately $35 on Bartlett’s official website.

DC

Broadway Rave

If you’re a theater nerd, drama geek or just generally a fan of Broadway musical hits, hit up the 9:30 Club on Friday for the Broadway Rave. Tickets cost approximately $25 per person.

“Orchids: Masters of Deception”

If you’re in search of flowers for the season of love, there’s no better place for frolicking in foliage than the U.S. Botanic Garden. From Friday through April 27, the 29th annual joint orchid exhibit is displaying orchid collections, including two 9-foot-tall tree sculptures covered with hundreds of pink and white orchids in homage to D.C.’s cherry blossom trees. Throughout the exhibit’s stay, expect workshops, Q&As and other in-person events.

Mortified Live: Doomed Valentines

Relish in the embarrassment of others? Don’t miss Mortified Live, a show where adults share the most mortifying personal stories — in this case, themed to Valentine’s Day with love letters, lyrics, locker notes and more. The event is Saturday at the Black Cat. Tickets cost $15 for students and $30 for adults.

Book Swap for Relief

Rhizome in D.C.’s Takoma neighborhood is hosting a book swap to raise funds for the Palestinian Children’s Relief Fund. Guests are asked to bring in books in good condition, especially those related to Palestine, but all genres and topics are welcome. Unclaimed books will be donated. The event is Saturday.

A Translation Salon

On Tuesday, Lost City Books is hosting a discussion with professional translators. These panelists are set to talk about their experiences in the field and the challenges and nuances of translating fiction. The event is at The LINE hotel in Adams Morgan. General admission is free.

Maryland

Valentine’s Day with Eric Roberson

Two-time Grammy-nominated artist Eric Roberson is hosting a musical performance Friday and Saturday at Bethesda Theater. Tickets start at approximately $70 with a $20 food and beverage minimum per person that is not included in the ticket price.

“Peter and the Wolf”

The Akhmedova Ballet Academy is presenting a 35-minute performance of Sergei Prokofiev’s symphonic folk tale “Peter and the Wolf.” The performance at the Silver Spring Black Box Theatre is followed by a short Q&A and a photo shoot with the dancers. There are two performances on Sunday at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Tickets cost approximately $25 per person.

Takoma Torch’s Sixth Anniversary Party

In case you haven’t heard, the D.C. region has its own version of The Onion. Takoma Torch is a satirical news site that is both humorous and locally focused, and it’s celebrating its sixth anniversary at the Downtown Silver Spring American Legion. The event is on Saturday, Feb. 22, with karaoke, drinks and food for purchase, plus a not-so-surprising appearance from the local mascot, the Nimbee.

Virginia

George Washington Birthday Parade

Get ready because Old Town Alexandria is hosting the annual George Washington Birthday Parade on Saturday. The event honors Washington’s Birthday in his “adopted hometown.” Find a map of the route on the parade’s official website.

Sacrificial Betrayal … and more!

If you’re a fan of noise, experimental, punk and or metal music, head to Lake Ridge for a live show on Saturday. The event features bands Sacrificial Betrayal, Tikbalang, Several Arms, Recently Vacated Graves and Palisades. Tickets cost $10.

“In the Heights”

Enjoy Latin rhythms and hip-hop lyrics at Signature Theatre with the Tony Award-winning musical “In the Heights.” The production runs through May 4 at the Arlington performance venue.

