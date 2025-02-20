Things to do in the DC area: Coquito Wars, Rap is Poetry Open Mic … and more!

Treat yourself to different twists on the Puerto Rican cocktail, the coquito, at the fourth annual Coquito Wars, hosted at Serenata, inside D.C.'s La Cosecha food hall.

Hosted at Serenata, inside D.C.’s La Cosecha food hall, the cocktail competition allows several restaurants and bars to debut their personal twists on the eggnog-like drink, which traditionally blends coconut milk, coconut cream, sweetened condensed milk, cinnamon, nutmeg and Caribbean rum.

Those who attend the beverage tasting event Monday will be able to vote for their favorite coquito to determine who wins the People’s Choice prize and $250 cash. A panel of judges will also determine the overall winner, who will receive a $500 cash prize and be crowned the 2025 Coquito Champion. Tickets to attend cost $25.

Andra “AJ” Johnson, beverage director and managing partner of Serenata, told WTOP this annual event is “like my Roman Empire” as it’s “the big event that we do here at Serenata.”

This year’s contestants that Johnson is excited to feature are Clinth Lopez of Silver Lyan, Camila Muniz-Velazquez of Pascual, Anisah Baylor of Amparo Fondita, Christopher Elliott of Patterson Pins, Cincere Melendez-Carter of Vortex Lounge and Tassia Lacerda of Mama Koko’s.

Johnson told WTOP the goal of the event is to show people “the Latin culture the city so desperately needs in that representation, but also being able to couple that with events that not only bring this community together, but also show people that they are represented and they are heard and they are seen.”

Here’s what else is happening in the D.C. area:

DC

“How to Be a Power Player: Tudor Edition”

The Folger Shakespeare Library is debuting a brand new exhibition, starting Friday. The exhibition features more than 60 objects from the Folger’s collection to demonstrate the “rules” for how to acquire power and curry favor with Tudor monarchs. The event is free, but timed-entry passes are recommended.

“All Hat No Cattle”

If you’re a city person who loves country music, don your finest Western wear and scoot on over to Songbyrd. On Saturday, expect country classics and original tunes played by D.C.-based band, Heaven Forbid, among other special guests. Tickets cost approximately $20.

District Beer Fest

Try the best beer in town at Dock 5 at Union Market. The event on Saturday features some of the D.C. area’s best breweries with tastings included in the price. Timed-entry tickets vary in price.

Chili Cook Off

For its fifth year, Sonny’s Pizza is hosting its Chili Cook Off on Sunday, with local chefs competing for the coveted People’s Choice Award and other prizes. Participating businesses include Tabla, Looking Glass Lounge, Midlands and, of course, Sonny’s. General admission is free, but $25 VIP ticket holders get to skip the line and are guaranteed first seating.

Maryland

“Black Ink”

Celebrate local Black artists and creatives at Pyramid Atlantic in Hyattsville on Saturday. At the “Black Ink” event, expect art demonstrations, a pop-up market and open studios. The Black artist-centered open house also includes tattoo demonstrations, a happy hour mocktail social and the Spice Kitchen West African Grill food truck.

Spirits of Maryland: Southern Maryland

On Saturday, attendees at “Spirits of Maryland” will have access to tastings and discussions with over a dozen small distilleries from across Maryland. The event is at the Patuxent River Naval Air Museum in Lexington Park. WTOP’s Grace Newton has all the details in her article.

Fooduary

Fooduary is National Harbor’s Restaurant Week, an event that allows the public to indulge in prix fixe menus as low as $25 up to $55 at more than two dozen participating locations. The event also includes cooking and cocktail demonstrations and classes from National Harbor chefs and bartenders and other special offers and giveaways. Those who participate in this year’s event also get the chance to enjoy a discounted $15 ticket for the Capital Wheel (normally $17). Fooduary runs from Feb. 23 through March 1.

“Waitress”

Olney Theatre Center’s production of Sara Bareilles’ musical, “Waitress,” extended its run through Sunday, April 6. Tickets at the Olney venue start at approximately $40.

Virginia

Rap is Poetry Open Mic Night

The Galactic Panther Art Gallery in Alexandria is hosting an intimate poetry night for both seasoned poets and newcomers. Featured in the event is Artie Foxx, a Baltimore, Maryland-based poet, rapper and creator of the Rap Is Poetry Collective. The event is Thursday with $10 tickets.

Capital Remodel + Garden Show

From Feb. 21 through 23, the Capital Remodel + Garden Show is making its return to the Dulles Expo Center in Chantilly. This year’s celebrity guests are Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt from HGTV’s “100 Day Dream Home.” The event also promises more than 275 companies showcasing the latest products and services in home remodeling, renovation, home décor, landscape and garden design. At the box office, tickets cost $12 for those aged 13 and older, with discounts for children, seniors or online sales.

Makerspace Open House

The Shop, Arlington Public Library’s makerspace, is hosting a variety of demonstrations and workshops Saturday. Registration is recommended.

