Where to find 19 Maryland distilleries in one place

The Maryland Distillers Guild is hosting Spirits of Maryland: Southern Maryland, on Saturday, Feb. 22, at the Patuxent River Naval Air Museum.

Over a dozen small distilleries from across Maryland will come together next weekend to share their products in the same spot.

The event is meant to bring craft spirits produced in Maryland to people who may not typically have access.

“We want our customers to all really understand their palette and understand what they like or don’t like,” said Jennifer Yang, vice president of the Maryland Distillers Guild and owner of Covalent Spirits.

“There’ll be something for everyone to explore, from the hardcore whiskey enthusiasts to those who prefer perhaps a cocktail in the can, we’ll have that spectrum there for people to try.”

The event, which has existed for several years, will feature products from 19 distillers and vendors. With the purchase of a ticket online, attendees will have access to tastings, discussions with distillers and the option to buy and take home their own spirits.

“Even for a consumer who is not quite sure about spirits and whether or not they like certain spirits, this is the perfect forum to come to,” Yang said.

“Because you will be able to explore a wide variety, something you wouldn’t really get in other settings, and an opportunity to really talk with the producers and learn more and get a little education.”

Yang said the event’s location, the Patuxent River Naval Air Museum, is a longtime partner of the guild. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore the museum and sip spirits among the aircraft.

“It is a great way to come out and meet and see and sip and try and explore,” Yang said. “We’re basically bringing the distillery industry in Maryland to you in one spot.”

