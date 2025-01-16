Things to do in the DC area: Rock the Rink, Open Stage Drag Nite … and more!

Washington Capitals fans can watch Thursday night's game while ice skating at The Wharf during Rock the Rink. Here's what else is happening in the D.C. area.

Washington Capitals fans can watch Thursday night’s game while ice skating at The Wharf.

Rock the Rink is hosted at the Caps Cantina Bar on the Transit Pier.

Fellow hockey fans can watch a broadcast of the Capitals’ away game against the Ottawa Senators, while getting the chance to skate at The Wharf Ice Rink with a DJ.

Fans wearing Capitals gear can receive $5 off admission to The Wharf Ice Rink throughout the day.

Here’s what else is happening in the D.C. area.

DC

Open Stage Drag Nite

With free general admission, this open stage drag show celebrates both new and upcoming drag artists in the D.C. area. The event is on Friday, Jan. 17, at Rhizome D.C.

AJAX

The Scena Theatre is showcasing a modern reimagining of the famous tragedy, “AJAX,” by the Greek writer and philosopher, Sophocles. The show takes a “harsh look at the cost of war,” with “themes and lessons that are hauntingly similar to that of our wars in the Middle East,” according to its website. The show at the Atlas Performing Arts Center is running from Jan. 17 through Feb. 9. General admission tickets start at approximately $50 with discounts for students, seniors, military members and veterans.

“House of Huawei”

Eva Dou, a technology reporter for The Washington Post, released a brand new book titled “House of Huawei,” that uncovers how Huawei became China’s most successful tech company. This book talk is on Saturday, Jan. 18, and is free with first-come, first-serve seating at Politics and Prose at 5015 Connecticut Avenue NW.

Historic alleyways walking tour

This one-and-a-half-hour walking tour guides guests through the Blagden Alley/Naylor Court Historic District, exploring the hidden secrets of D.C.’s alleyways and those that previously lived there. With tickets that cost approximately $24 for adults and $16 for children, this tour is hosted on Sunday, Jan. 19.

Maryland

“Brutal Red Lies”

Joe’s Movement Emporium in Mount Rainier is hosting a staged adaptation of “Little Red Riding Hood” that delves into themes of friendship, grief and war. The show, “Brutal Red Lies,” is on Friday, Jan. 17, with pay-what-you-wish tickets starting at $5.

Silverstein

With a tour marking 25 years of rocking the stage, post-hardcore legends Silverstein are heading to The Fillmore in Silver Spring, Maryland, on Saturday, Jan. 18. Tickets start at approximately $48.

Winter wonderland cupcake decorating

This sweet adventure at Shop Made in Maryland in College Park allows guests to be able to create six festive designs with colorful icing on cupcakes. The beginner-friendly class is great to those ages 12 and up. Tickets cost approximately $85.

Virginia

Get an in-person look at George Washington’s inaugural suit coat

Mount Vernon is allowing visitors to get an up-close look at George Washington’s suit coat that he wore to his first inauguration in New York. This limited-time showing is only from Jan. 17 through Feb. 3. Tickets cost $28 or $15 for youth.

Martin Luther King, Jr. day of service

The Shiloh Baptist Church in Alexandria, Virginia, is honoring Dr. King’s legacy through volunteering and is inviting the public to participate. This event on Monday, Jan. 20, allows guests to create prayer blankets for the Northern Virginia Juvenile Detention Center, and prepare hygiene, household and laundry kits for distribution to Bethany House, Friends of Guest House, David’s Place Day Shelter, and the Alexandria Community Shelter.

Rocknoceros

On Monday, Jan. 20, the family-friendly entertainers known as Rocknoceros will sing a set of classic sing-alongs and catchy original songs for fans of all ages at Jammin Java in Vienna, Virginia. Tickets cost $10.

Handmade pasta class

At the Aslin Beer Company in Alexandria, Virginia, CocuSocial is hosting a hands-on pasta making class. No prior experience is necessary to be able to join in on the fun. The event is on Tuesday, Jan. 21, with tickets that cost approximately $59.

