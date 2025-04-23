Teen stabbed at West Potomac High School, student in custody

A 16-year-old is in the hospital with serious injuries after a stabbing at West Potomac High School in Alexandria, Virginia, on Wednesday morning, according to Fairfax County police.

Authorities on the scene of a stabbing at West Potomac High School in Northern Virginia on April 23, 2025.(WTOP/Scott Gelman) Authorities on the scene of a stabbing at West Potomac High School in Northern Virginia on April 23, 2025.(WTOP/Scott Gelman) A 16-year-old is in the hospital with serious injuries after a stabbing at West Potomac High School in Alexandria, Virginia, on Wednesday morning, according to Fairfax County police.

A school resource officer rushed to help the teen who was stabbed just before 10 a.m., police said. Officers with Fairfax County responded to the school within minutes.

Police had earlier said the 16-year-old who was stabbed had suffered life-threatening injuries. But during a news conference Wednesday afternoon police said the student was in stable condition at a nearby hospital.

A 15-year-old boy is in custody and will be charged with malicious wounding, police said. Officers have recovered the knife the suspect is accused of using in the stabbing.

Three students got into a fight in a hallway nearby classrooms before the stabbing.

The third student involved in the fighting, a 15-year-old, is being interviewed by investigators but police do not expect that student will be criminally charged.

Authorities have not released the names of any of the teens. No other suspects are believed to be involved outside of the student who is in custody, police said.

Police Chief Kevin Davis acknowledged video of the fight that’s been posted on social media.

“We have the video, just like you have the video, but the video doesn’t tell the entire story,” Davis said.

Parents pushback

Superintendent Michelle Reid said counselors will be available to students and staff at the school.

“While there’s a sense, obviously, of shock that this would happen at West Potomac High School, one of our high schools here in Fairfax County, I’m very proud of the response of our staff to this incident,” Reid said. “They responded quickly and admirably and may have saved a life today.”

The school was placed under a brief lockdown during the response, which has since been lifted. Parents were notified through the school’s alert system, and classes have resumed under heightened security.

School officials said the building is under “Secure the Building,” status during which students can move about inside the school but exterior doors are locked, according to the school system’s website.

Some parents at the school on Wednesday questioned the law enforcement and school officials about why they weren’t being allowed to pick up their students from school early.

One father told WTOP the communication with parents was “unsatisfactory.” He said he hasn’t been allowed to pick up his daughter who saw the stabbing happen.

“At the end of the day, I think that’s all these parents want, is to get their kids hug their kids,” he told WTOP outside the school. “There’s more than one victim in this — people that witnessed it.”

The police chief tried to reassure parents by telling them the school system would “soon” communicate when students could be picked up.

“As all of our emotions are running high, we don’t want to let the school spill out into this residential community and have skirmishes, fights, altercations and maybe even additional crimes take place,” David told parents and reporters gathered outside the school. “All those considerations are something that we’re thinking about, just like you’re thinking about, and I’m sorry your children had to endure what they what they had to endure today.”

Meanwhile, the school system has been rolling out a pilot program that will place metal detectors in schools. Reid said the technology was in place at another school in Fairfax County on Wednesday morning but not at West Potomac High School.

WTOP’s Scott Gelman reported from the scene.

