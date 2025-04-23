Town of Purcellville will not disband its police department — at least for now

The Town Council of Purcellville, Virginia voted to fund its police force through next year.

Earlier this month, the council of the town of approximately 9,000 people, located in western Loudoun County, began discussions about defunding the Purcellville Police Department as a cost-cutting option in the town’s budget.

Tuesday, after hearing from dozens of residents opposed to dissolving the local department, as well as two members of the Loudoun County Board of Supervisors, the council voted to fully fund the department in Fiscal Year 2026.

“None of you who support this measure have reached out to me to ask if the county can pay for it. None of you have reached out to Sheriff (Michael) Chapman to find out if this plan is even feasible or realistic,” said Catoctin Supervisor Caleb Kershner.

Proponents of the dissolving plan had said the county’s sheriff department would provide law enforcement services.

Phyllis Randall, chair of the Loudoun County Board of Supervisors, said the sheriff’s office had not requested funds for personnel to staff Purcellville, because the sheriff hadn’t been consulted.

“Mayor, you have not reached out to me at any point to have a discussion about budget allocations or adjustments,” said Randall, addressing Mayor Chris Bertaut.

Town residents voiced concerns that relying on the county sheriff’s office would slow current response times.

“Why would you risk lives when it’s known that officers from Leesburg cannot arrive fast enough — 10 to 15 minutes, instead of six,” asked one resident.

Another chided the council for moving forward with a plan that townspeople didn’t support.

“Our local department knows this town, they are part of our community,” said the resident. “Dismantling them without a clear whole-community-supported plan is not leadership — it’s pure recklessness.”

A motion by Council member Erin Rayner offered a stopgap solution: The council would fully fund its police department this year, with the stipulation the panel would have a full budget session to discuss the future of the Purcellville department.

If the council moves to disband the department, it would enter discussions with the county and sheriff’s office about the possibility, according to Rayner and Council member Caleb Stought, who supported Rayner’s motion to fund the department this year to provide some certainty for the community and officers.

