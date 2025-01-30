Things to do in the DC area: GUAC at Woolly Mammoth, Super Art Fight … and more!

Plays, art shows and culinary events are among the things to do this week in the D.C. area.

Manuel Oliver is pulling zero punches in his theatrical experience, “GUAC,” at Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company — a performance that is not just a show, but a movement for change. “GUAC” explores Oliver’s experience having lost his 17-year-old son, Joaquin, in the 2018 Parkland shooting.

Oliver told WTOP the timing of “GUAC” is “so perfect” in how the Parkland shooting occurred during President Donald Trump’s first term.

“Now Trump is back, and I’m still here. I’ve been here all this time. I’ve been witnessing shooting after shooting after shooting, and very little or nothing has been done,” Oliver said.

“Anyone that comes to the theater at some point will somehow reflect on me — like they could be me. They could be the father on stage fighting for change,” Oliver said. “They could also be the kid that lost a life because of gun violence, and that relationship between us and the audience, it makes it more than a play itself. It’s an experience that will, in most cases, open your mind into a kind of activism mode.”

As part of the performance, the theater company is also showcasing a lobby exhibit, called “DEMAND,” that features over 20 paintings, sculptures and other works by creatives who are all demanding change in the nation. Admission to the lobby exhibit is free.

Running through Feb. 16, tickets to “GUAC” at Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company cost $30, with a special benefit price option of $60, half which goes to Change The Ref. The performance runs for 100 minutes with no intermission. There are ASL-interpreted, open captioned, audio-described and mask-required performances available on specific dates.

Here’s what else is happening in the D.C. area.

DC

Super Art Fight

On Saturday, Baltimore-based show Super Art Fight is heading to the Black Cat for a live event that is described as “equal parts Pictionary and Pro Wrestling.” The live crowd will participate by providing prompts with a victor decided by the loudest cheers. Tickets cost $20.

Lamb Jam Restaurant Month

For lovers of lamb, don’t look away! This culinary event invites several chefs to offer a one-of-a-kind happy hour dish that highlights the versatility and flavor of American lamb. Participating restaurants include Zaytinya, Rasika, Maketto, Sababa, Tiger Fork, Centrolina, Martha Dear and Ellē. The event runs throughout the month of February with a final showdown May 21 at Autoshop in D.C.

“The District 51 Art Show”

Contemporary art gallery Touchstone Gallery’s “The District 51 Art Show” exhibition is running through Feb. 9, so catch it while you still can. The 51 artists featured are all rooted in the District, either born or raised in D.C., working in D.C. or educated in D.C. The artworks are all inspired by the District and its “vitality and complexity.”

Chinese Lunar New Year Parade

This Sunday, D.C. is hosting a rain-or-shine Lunar New Year parade in Chinatown with firecrackers and traditional live performances. For more Lunar New Year celebrations across the region to consider, check out WTOP’s full guide here.

Maryland

Punch needle wall art workshop

Shop Made in Maryland in College Park is hosting a punch needle wall art workshop Saturday that allows guests to get creative, while using a special tool to punch loops of colorful yarn into woven cloth. Tickets cost approximately $53.

Bob Marley 80th birthday bash

Celebrate the 80th birthday of Bob Marley at Bethesda Theater with a dance party that pays tribute to the music and memory of the reggae legend. The Bethesda event Saturday costs approximately $40.

Patti LuPone

The three-time Tony Award winner Patti LuPone is performing an array of songs and is also offering reflections on her life growing up at the Music Center at Strathmore. The event is Thursday, Feb. 6. Tickets range from $28 to $108.

Virginia

Alexandria Warehouse Sale

On Saturday and Sunday, several stores, pop-up tents and open retail spaces in Old Town Alexandria are participating in this year’s Alexandria Warehouse Sale. Over 40 independent boutiques are offering clothing, home furnishings and more for up to 80% off retail prices. Find the full directory on the official website.

“PAW Patrol Live!”

Get ready for the paw-some-est live show in the area with “PAW Patrol Live! A Mighty Adventure” at Eaglebank Arena in Fairfax. The event, which runs Saturday and Sunday, has tickets for sale that start at approximately $30.

“The City of Conversation”

Dominion Stage in Arlington is hosting “The City of Conversation,” a play that spans 30 years and six presidential administrations that delves into politics in families and families in politics. The production runs from Jan. 31 through Feb. 15.

