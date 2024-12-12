Things to do in the DC area: Igloo dining, a Taylor Swift dance party … and more!

For those in search of igloos and other unique outdoor dining options, there are several D.C.-area restaurants and bars to choose from.

For those in search of igloos and other unique outdoor dining options, there are several restaurants and bars to choose from. Each can transport visitors to a winter wonderland experience.

At The Wharf, Greek and Mediterranean restaurant Limani is offering a romantic respite from the city with their selection of igloos. These outdoor, heated spaces are located on the penthouse balcony with river-side views, festive decor and a Bose sound system.

Each igloo accommodates four to six guests comfortably with room for up to eight. There is no rental fee for the igloos, but the two-hour experience requires a minimum spend of $300 per person for food and drinks.

For reservations, head to OpenTable and select the “Experiences” tab to see what dates are available for the igloos.

More igloos can be found at The Wharf at La Vie, which also offers upscale cuisine with a Mediterranean-coastal flair. These igloos are on the penthouse level of the restaurant with space for two to six guests for brunch or dinner. The cost of the rental fees vary depending on the location, whether that’s the side view of the waterfront (the cheapest option for $49) or the front view of the waterfront-side portico (the priciest option for $99).

Food and beverage minimums are $79 per person for brunch (only on the weekends) or $95 per person for dinner. There is also a $100 deposit, which is applied to the final bill. Two-hour reservations on Tock are available two weeks in advance.

The Watergate Hotel is back with their winter igloo experience. Each private igloo can accommodate up to six guests and are limited to a 90-minute experience. Rental fees range from $150 to $300, which does not go to the food and beverage minimum. The food and beverage minimum depends on the seating time and runs between $300 and $400.

In Alexandria, Virginia, pop-up igloos can also be found at The Alexandrian hotel. There are four themed igloos to consider: Gingerbread, Ski Haus, Under the Northern Lights and Elf Village. These heated igloos can accommodate up to eight guests for an hour and a half. All igloos require a rental fee, plus a food and beverage minimum. For weekend dinner, the rental costs $100 with a $200 food and beverage minimum. For weekday dinner and also brunch, it’s a $50 rental with a $150 food and beverage minimum. These prices may vary during the holidays.

If igloos aren’t your style, Mercy Me’s El Chalet should be on your radar. Also included in WTOP’s holiday pop-up guide, this canopied patio space has been transformed into a festive paradise, complemented by Argentine, Peruvian, Chilean and Brazilian cuisines. To reserve a spot, be sure to select tables labeled “El Chalet.”

Another outdoor pop-up that is unique is “Snowglow” at The Dome at Hi-Lawn. Located in a 50-foot heated, spherical dome on top of Union Market, this winter-inspired experience includes a 90-minute light show with views of the Northern Lights and other ethereal scenes.

Here’s what else is happening in the D.C. area:

DC

Ari Voxx’s EP release show

Ari Voxx, the self-described “dreamy pop princess,” is headed to The Pocket music venue in order to debut her newest EP, “distance.” Advance tickets cost $15, which increase to $20 on the day of the show. The event is on Saturday, Dec. 14.

Yuletide Market

This holiday season, there are so many holiday markets to consider, including the Yuletide Market at St. Vincent Wine on Sunday, Dec. 15. The event features a live jazz performance, several vendors and festive drinks. Other markets to consider: Woolly Mammoth Theatre’s multiday holiday market and the Anacostia Arts Center’s Umoja Holiday Market on Saturday, Dec. 14, plus more found in WTOP’s holiday market guide.

District of Punk Walking Tour

Learn about the lasting impact the local punk culture has had on the nation’s capital in this walking tour. The event on Sunday, Dec. 15 costs $30 for adults and $20 for children.

New Fiction Holiday Book Swap

On Monday, Dec. 16, Solid State Books is hosting a book swap to celebrate the holiday season. Bring a book to exchange for a new one. Complimentary wine and snacks will be available.

Maryland

Indigo Girls

The folk duo known together as the Indigo Girls is coming to the Music Center at Strathmore in North Bethesda, Maryland, this Thursday, Dec. 12. Tickets start at approximately $49.

Babyface Ray

Babyface Ray’s tour is making a stop at The Fillmore in Silver Spring, Maryland, on Sunday, Dec. 15 as part of his “Wavy Navy University Tour.” The Detroit rapper released his latest album, “The Kid That Did,” earlier this year. Tickets start at approximately $35.

“The Party’s Over” film screening

The AFI European Union Film Showcase is offering a look at some of the best European cinema. On Tuesday, Dec. 17, the U.S. premiere of “The Party’s Over” is screening at the AFI Silver Theatre & Cultural Center in Silver Spring, Maryland, with a Q&A with filmmaker Elena Manrique. A reception sponsored by the Embassy of Spain will follow the event. Tickets cost $15.

Virginia

“A Gentle Unroot: A Latinx Perspective”

The Athenaeum Gallery in Virginia’s Old Town Alexandria is examining the immigrant journey as well as the experiences of multigenerational Latinx individuals in their latest exhibition. The exhibition opens Thursday, Dec. 12, with an opening reception on Sunday, Dec. 15.

A Very Merry ALX Jazz Fest

Head to Alexandria, Virginia’s George Washington Masonic National Memorial for a festive gathering of music, art and poetry. The free event is on Friday, Dec. 13.

Capital Art and Craft Festival

Hundreds of artisans are bringing unique wares to Chantilly, Virginia’s Dulles Expo Center on Dec. 13 through 15. This festival includes a wide variety of artworks, jewelry, clothing, furnishings and more. Tickets cost $11, but are free for children ages 12 and under.

“‘Get in the Mood’ with Laura Tsaggaris”

Be prepared for this indie-rockin’ Christmas show at Vienna, Virginia’s Jammin Java on Saturday, Dec. 14. Laura Tsaggaris are set to offer classic rock, acoustic and funky spins on Christmas classics. Tickets start at $20 for general admission.

Winter Waterland

This holiday event in Arlington, Virginia’s National Landing Water Park features ice skating, a hot chocolate bar, a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus, as well as arts and crafts and live performances from the Arlington Philharmonic. The free event is on Saturday, Dec. 14.

