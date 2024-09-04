Bethesda Row Arts Festival welcomes nearly 200 artists for art lovers and buyers to enjoy

The 26th annual Bethesda Row Arts Festival returns to Bethesda, Maryland, on Sept. 7 and Sept. 8.

Would you like to pick up some new artwork for your home? Do you want to spend a fun weekend outdoors?

Festival Director Jon Gann (left) stands with artists at the Bethesda Row Arts Festival. (Courtesy Jon Gann) Festival Director Jon Gann (left) stands with artists at the Bethesda Row Arts Festival. (Courtesy Jon Gann) The 26th annual Bethesda Row Arts Festival returns to Bethesda, Maryland, this Saturday and Sunday — only this year it’s not in October, it arrives a month earlier in September.

“The weekend after Labor Day actually works out best because we are the first weekend of the fall and it’s a great way to usher in a new season,” Festival Director Jon Gann told WTOP. “The five blocks are full of 10 by 10 tents that the artists bring in, all the work is for sale, and there’s art for every price point.”

The festival takes place over five blocks on three streets: Bethesda Avenue, Woodmont Avenue and Elm Street.

“We have 185 artists and 82 are new to the show, which is fantastic,” Gann said. “We of course have some favorites from last year and all of the award winners from last year are back, but it’s nice that we have new artists and more artists that are local.”

He said the event showcases that D.C. is a “great art community” and that new artists want to be a part of it.

Of the nearly 200 total artists, 52 are local, meaning they’re within an hour’s drive of Bethesda.

“We have Matthew Miller, who’s an incredible painter, very realistic still-life, so realistic that you would think they’re photographs,” Gann said. “We have Ruth Becker, who was an award winner last year, beautiful sculptures made out of cut paper and plywood. … We have Roberta Manly, a well-known jeweler based out of Fairfax; and we have Lennox Campello … actually showing his pastels and drawings and I believe some ceramic pieces also.”

The artists will compete for 16 awards, including three cash prizes with a grand prize of $3,500.

“It’s an important festival for these artists, and our artists do really well,” Gann said. “It’s a community that loves to buy art, to collect art and to foster new artists, so we’re very excited that we have so many new people.”

Last year saw 25,000 visitors, which was almost back to pre-pandemic numbers of 30,000 people.

“Most people come for about two or three hours. They walk the five blocks and are just amazed,” Gann said. “We actually have people come back the next day on Sunday to re-see it, rethink it and make some big purchases.”

Find more information here.

