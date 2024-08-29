Things to do in the DC area: New running club, DC Afro Latino Fest … and more!

The newest run club hosted by District Running Collective is more intimate, with socializing encouraged. Check out more info on the running series, plus more upcoming events in the D.C. area.

For the past 11 years, the District Running Collective (DRC) has welcomed and trained both new and experienced runners by hosting several weekly runs, some of which are so popular that they can encompass up to 500 people per run.

With four “pace groups” offered, which accommodate runners of different levels, DRC’s Co-Founder and Lead Captain Matthew Green told WTOP, “We do our best to make sure that everyone feels welcome.”

The newest run club hosted by DRC is in partnership with The LINE DC boutique hotel in Adams Morgan. The run is smaller and more “intimate,” according to Green, with a start time at 7 a.m. on Thursdays.

It’s not as pace-driven as the other runs, as said by Green, “It’s very much so like run at your own pace” with lots of socializing included. Also, those who participate in this run club can reward themselves after the run with a 10% discount at the coffee shop at No Goodbyes inside the hotel.

“We love exploring the city and highlighting the city in a creative and fun way,” said Green. “Me, being a D.C. native, it’s important to showcase the beauty of the city, but then also how I grew up in the city and some of the origins since D.C.’s changed over the years.”

If interested in signing up for a run club or learning more about the upcoming events, check out the DRC’s website or follow DRC on Instagram.

DC

D.C. Festival of Magic

Some of the best magicians from around the nation are swooping in on the District for three nights of entertainment at the Capital Hilton. From Friday, Aug. 30, through Sunday, Sept. 1, expect a variety of magic shows, most of which are geared towards adults plus one family-friendly option.

D.C. Afro Latino Fest

Celebrate the diversity of D.C.’s Latino communities at this free festival in Franklin Park on Saturday, Aug. 31. Organized by the Mayor’s Office on Latino Affairs, the event is set to feature cultural performances and live music.

The Square’s anniversary celebration

For two weeks, the Downtown food hall, The Square, is hosting an extravaganza of events, discounts and giveaways. Running from Sept. 3 to 5 and from Sept. 10 to 12, this anniversary celebration includes free headshots, free wine tastings, live music, a caricature artist and more. Find the full schedule on Instagram.

Maryland

Maryland State Fair

This weekend and the following weekend, catch the Maryland State Fair while you still can in Timonium, Maryland. Held at the Maryland State Fairgrounds, the event is the largest ticketed event and celebration of agriculture in Maryland. Guests can expect live concerts, performances and shows, plus the classic fair experience with a variety of rides and amusements.

Labor Day Art Show

Glen Echo Park is hosting one of the largest art shows in the D.C. area with a wide range of artistic mediums featured. The event at the Spanish Ballroom at Glen Echo Park runs from Saturday, Aug. 31 through Monday, Sept. 2. Admission is free.

The Green Way Reading Series

The People’s Book in Takoma Park, Maryland, is hosting a monthly literary event on Sunday, Sept. 1. This series focuses on emerging and established poets and artists. This month’s free event, curated by Simon Shieh and Takoma Park’s Poet Laureate Taylor Johnson, features Tahir Hamut Izgil, Kiki Petrosino and Vivek Narayanan.

Virginia

Artifact Expo

This Thursday, Aug. 29, the Arlington Historical Society is showcasing their unseen and rare artifact collection at the Women’s Club of Arlington this Thursday, Aug. 29. General admission tickets cost $50.

You Fool! album release party

Local indie rock and ethereal post-rock band, You Fool!, is celebrating the release of their debut EP at Jammin Java in Vienna, Virginia, on Friday, Aug. 30. Their album, “What is the Meaning of This?” is compared to bands like The Cranberries, Alvvays and Japanese Breakfast. Tickets cost $12 ahead of time and $15 on the day of the show.

President’s Pups Dog Tour

This 1.25-mile walking tour at Mount Vernon explores canine life at the the estate of the first president. Along the tour, learn about George Washington’s love for dogs and his efforts to improve the quality of his hunting dogs through breeding. The event is on Saturday, Aug. 31 and Sunday, Sept. 1 with tickets that cost $10 per person.

