Things to do in the DC area: Late Skate at Anacostia Park, SAAM Arcade … and more!

On July 27, the Anacostia Park Skating Pavilion is hosting an all-day, outdoor event called Late Skate, with live DJs, family portraits and, of course, skating.(Courtesy Friends of Anacostia Park) On July 27, the Anacostia Park Skating Pavilion is hosting an all-day, outdoor event called Late Skate, with live DJs, family portraits and, of course, skating.(Courtesy Friends of Anacostia Park) There’s so much to do in the D.C. area in the coming days, and WTOP has you covered with our weekly roundup of area events worth anticipating.

If you’re searching for D.C.-area bars that are staying open late and offering specials during the Summer Olympics, head to this WTOP article for several options to consider.

On Saturday, the Anacostia Park Skating Pavilion is hosting an all-day, outdoor event called Late Skate, with live DJs, family portraits and, of course, skating.

“It’s authentic D.C.,” said Vince Vaise, program manager for visitor service at National Capital Parks-East. “You can hear the music pumping. The pavilion is all lit up like a big Christmas tree. And it’s a lot of fun.”

Akiima Price, acting interim executive director for Friends of Anacostia Park, told WTOP the event, which goes from noon to 10 p.m., has a wide variety of activities. On the day of the event, the Anacostia Watershed Society offers boat trips for an experience on the Anacostia River, plus KiddieTown offers field games, card games and board games.

For an intergenerational activity, folks have the opportunity to learn more about hand dancing, or guests can head to the Creativity Zone for “typical arts and crafts,” but “they’re more like coping crafts because we try to make them be activities that people can make and find use even beyond the park,” Price said.

Vaise told WTOP guests don’t need to own skates to join in on the fun, saying the pavilion offers free “loaner skates.” People can bring their own grill or their own picnic.

To get to the pavilion at 1500 Anacostia Drive SE in D.C., visitors can use a free shuttle bus or take the Metro to the Anacostia stop, though “it’s quite a walk” from the Metro station to the Pavilion, according to Price. Limited parking is available.

If you can’t make it to the July event, there will be another Late Skate event at the Pavilion on Aug. 31.

Here’s what else is happening in the D.C. area:

DC

Christmas in July

Say “merry Christmas” in July at the Heurich House Museum’s Christmas in July event on Thursday. The free event includes a pop-up exhibit from the historic Dupont Circle mansion, a “Little Free Craft Library,” ornament making and treats from Ice Cream Jubilee.

Sober Singles Meet-Up

At H Street’s nonalcoholic bar, Binge Bar, a sober singles meetup is planned this Friday. Tickets, which cost $25, cover the private event and the first drink.

SAAM Arcade

For its eleventh year, the SAAM Arcade returns to the Kogod Courtyard on Saturday with a program that is set to showcase video games as an art form. Partnered with MAGFest in Baltimore, the Smithsonian event includes 20 to 30 classic games and arcade cabinets for the public to enjoy. There is also a selection of innovative games published by nine independent developers, with each fitting this year’s theme, “Adventure Awaits.”

For folks with sensory processing disorders, the museum is offering “quiet hours” to enjoy the program in a quieter environment. And finally, for those who enjoy live video game music, the Triforce Quartet are performing two sets on the day of the event.

DMV Made Festival

Celebrate local music, dance, art and culture with a free daylong event on the National Mall. Find the full details on the DMV Made Festival, which will take place on Saturday, in Jason Fraley’s article for WTOP.

Kids World

This weekend, Kids World returns to Franklin Park for a free, two-day, immersive experience for children of all ages. Expect more than 30 activities for kids.

“Back to the Future: The Musical”

The Tony Award-nominated Broadway musical version of the 1985 film, “Back to the Future,” arrives in D.C.’s Kennedy Center. The production runs through Aug. 11.

Maryland

The Viper Brothers

Enjoy this ’90s and 2000s rock cover band at Clarksville Commons in Clarksville this Friday. The event is free with blankets and chairs encouraged.

O.A.R. Summer Tour

This Saturday, Rockville-based band O.A.R. is heading to Merriweather Post Pavilion alongside multiplatinum artists Fitz and The Tantrums.

People’s Market

For more holiday shopping, head to People’s Market at People’s Book in Takoma Park on Sunday.

Virginia

“The Arc of Oblivion”

On Friday, the Alexandria Film Festival is screening this documentary that explores a “filmmaker’s quixotic quest to build an ark in a field in Maine … to illuminate the strange world of archives, record-keeping and memory.”

Outdoor movie screening

The film, “Trolls Band Together,” is being presented at Metropolitan Park in Crystal City on Friday. The biweekly outdoor movie series is dog-friendly.

Arlington Historical Museum

If you’ve never been, come to the Arlington Historical Museum this Saturday or Sunday for a free, self-guided tour of Arlington’s colorful history. Free parking is available.

