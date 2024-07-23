Where to watch the 2024 Olympics: DC-area bars staying open late, offering specials

Here are some spots around the D.C. area to enjoy late-night drinks, food and company as you cheer on your country during the Olympics.

If you can’t make it to Paris for this year’s Summer Olympics, you might as well party in front of the TV.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has given bars, restaurants and other nightlife venues the OK to extend their hours for the 2024 Games — from July 26 to Aug. 11 for the Olympics and then from Aug. 28 to Sept. 8 for the Paralympics.

Penn Quarter Sports Tavern

The District’s Penn Quarter Sports Tavern is teaming up with the Mayor’s Office of Nightlife and Culture to host a watch party for the 2024 opening ceremonies Friday. The event will start at 1 p.m., a half-hour before the ceremonies begin.

Kareem Stewart, general manager of the venue, told WTOP’s Jimmy Alexander that he’s looking forward to the party — and extended nightlife hours for The Games, in general — as a revenue booster.

“Since the pandemic, (with) everybody working from home, it’s really hurt business,” Stewart said. “So having anything late night, out of our normal business hours, for an attraction, especially during the summertime, that will definitely boost our numbers.”

Soccer watch parties across the region

The Washington Spirit will host a series of watch parties throughout the D.C. area to celebrate both the Olympics and the NWSL x LIGA MX Femenil Summer Cup.

The watch parties will be hosted by the Washington Spirit Bar Network, which currently consists of eight official partners in both D.C. and Northern Virginia.

At the Olympics watch parties, fans can cheer on the four Spirit players who will compete on the U.S. Women’s National Team.

The Spirit is also promoting watch parties hosted by American Outlaws, a group for U.S. soccer supporters.

Thursday, July 25: U.S. vs. Zambia at 3 p.m.

The Spirit watch party will take place at The Bullpen in D.C.’s Navy Yard

The American Outlaws will host two D.C. watch parties: Astro Beer Hall D.C. in Penn Quarter and Metrobar in Brentwood

Sunday, July 28: U.S. vs. Germany at 3 p.m.

The Spirit watch party will take place at The Brighton in the Wharf

The American Outlaws will again host parties at both Astro Beer Hall D.C. and Metrobar

Wednesday, July 31: U.S. vs. Australia at 1 p.m.

The Spirit watch party will take place at Bluejacket in Navy Yard

The American Outlaws will again host parties at both Astro Beer Hall D.C. and Metrobar

Taffer’s Tavern

In Chinatown, take advantage of Taffer’s Tavern’s happy hour deals while you watch The Games. Specials include $3 off cocktails, $6 beer pints, $10 wines by the glass (house white and red) and half-off select wine bottles.

Happy hour at Taffer’s Tavern runs from 3 p.m. till close Monday through Thursday; 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and then again from 9 p.m. to close on Fridays; and 9 p.m. to close on Saturday and Sunday.

Tom’s Watch Bar

At both its Navy Yard and National Harbor locations, Tom’s Watch Bar will play coverage of every Olympic event, for every day of The Games.

In an Instagram post, the venue promises 360-degree viewing, “excellent” food and drink and, encouragingly, “fantastic vibes.”

Wunder Garten

NoMa’s Wunder Garten will host an assortment of events to celebrate the Olympics, including an “encore” airing of opening ceremonies at 7 p.m. on Friday, July 26.

The beer garden will also host its own soccer watch parties: One kicking off at noon on Saturday, July 27, for the U.S. men’s vs. New Zealand game and another starting at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 28, for the U.S. women’s vs. Germany game.

This list will be updated as more venues announce their plans for the Olympics.

