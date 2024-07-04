Things to do in the DC area: Fourth of July, dancing … and more!

There’s so much to do in the D.C. area in the coming days, and WTOP has you covered with our weekly roundup of area events worth anticipating.

Independence Day is here, and with that comes a slew of events featuring parades, fireworks and family-friendly activities. This past week, WTOP has been featuring these notable events with a list of Fourth of July celebrations in the region, plus a full list of road closures and what’s open or closed this week.

Here’s what else is happening in the D.C. area:

DC

AfroAmp

On Saturday, July 6, enjoy this Afrobeats and Amapiano festival with DJs from all over the world. Tickets start at $25 for early birds and $40 for general admission.

Mousetrap

Black Cat is hosting at Britpop and Indie dance night on Saturday, July 6, with DJ Mark Zimin and DJ Stereofaith. Tickets cost $10 in advance and $15 on the day of the show.

Forest Bathing with Sage Raindancer

Friends of Kenilworth Aquatic Gardens is hosting this forest bathing session on Saturday, July 6, with free general admission. The 120-minute experience will allow guests to “explore and interact with the ponds with childlike curiosity and awe.”

Dancing on the Waterfront

Learn how to move in this free outdoor dance class series on Tuesday, July 9. This week’s class will explore Latin and African dance.

Maryland

Dino Safari Festival

LuminoCity’s Dino Safari Festival at Westfield Montgomery Mall opens this Thursday, July 4, and runs through Aug. 4. The Bethesda, Maryland, festival includes more than 70 life-size, animated dinosaurs and immersive ice age animals light sculptures. For extra family fun, there is also a Jungle Explorer Playground along with educational experiences. Ticket prices vary by day.

Storytime: “Be, Black Girl, Be”

Author Taylor Darks is hosting a story time at People’s Book in Takoma Park, Maryland, on Sunday, July 7. Her book, “Be, Black Girl, Be,” is a “lyrical and affirming picture book for Black girls … to instill them with confidence.” General admission is free.

National Harbor’s Kids Day

Bring your young ones to National Harbor on Tuesday, July 9, for an interactive scavenger hunt with WHUT around the Potomac River.

Virginia

An Introduction to American Indians

Wolf Trap’s Children’s Theatre-in-the-Woods is showcasing a fast-paced, interactive performance featuring Indigenous songs, dances and stories from across the continent. The event is on Friday, July 5, priced at $12.

Donnell Rawlings

Actor, podcaster and comedian Donnell Rawlings is heading to The Birchmere in Alexandria, Virginia, on Saturday, July 6. His first Netflix stand-up special, “A New Day,” debuted this year, produced by Dave Chappelle. He spoke to WTOP about his upcoming show.

Life Drawing

On Tuesday, July 9, Del Ray Artisans in Alexandria, Virginia, is hosting a life drawing session focused on gesture and short poses. Easels are not provided. All skill levels are welcome. Registration costs $10 for nonmembers.

