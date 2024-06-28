Events across the DC area to celebrate July Fourth

From parades filled with spectacular music and floats to mouthwatering barbecue and a variety of firework shows, there are events across the D.C. area commemorating Independence Day.

Fireworks burst above the National Mall and, from left, the Lincoln Memorial, Washington Monument and the U.S. Capitol building, during Independence Day celebrations in Washington on July 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)(AP/Stephanie Scarbrough) Fireworks burst above the National Mall and, from left, the Lincoln Memorial, Washington Monument and the U.S. Capitol building, during Independence Day celebrations in Washington on July 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)(AP/Stephanie Scarbrough) Every year, thousands head to the National Mall to see D.C.’s famous Fourth of July fireworks show. However, there are a lot more ways to celebrate Independence Day across the D.C. area.

From parades filled with spectacular music and floats to mouthwatering barbecue, events will take place across D.C., Maryland and Virginia to commemorate the national holiday. And, of course, a range of fireworks shows surrounding the holiday, in a variety of locations, will fill the night sky.

Check out the full list of festivities below.

DC

National Independence Day Parade

The National Independence Day Parade takes place July 4 at 11:45 a.m. on Constitution Avenue from 7th to 17th Street. Co-hosted by the National Park Service, the parade consists of bands, fife and drum corps, floats, military and specialty units, giant balloons, equestrian, drill teams, dignitaries and celebrities.

A Capitol Fourth Concert

The annual concert takes place at 8 p.m. on the West Lawn of the Capitol. The event is free and open to the public, and will be broadcast on PBS. This year’s performers include Alfonso Ribeiro, Smokey Robinson, Fantasia, Darren Criss and the National Symphony Orchestra, among plenty of others.

Fireworks on the National Mall

The nation’s most spectacular annual fireworks display kicks off at 9:09 p.m. and promises to be one of the most spectacular in recent memory, according to the National Park Service website. The display will be launched from either side of the Reflecting Pool. NPS said more details about attending the fireworks display, including access points along the National Mall, prohibited items and road closures, will be released later this month.

Fourth of July at Nationals Park

The Washington Nationals hold their Independence Day game early on Thursday, facing off against the New York Mets at 11:05 a.m. There will also be fireworks the night before, after their Wednesday game.

Independence Day at the National Archives

Every July 4, the National Archives marks the anniversary of the adoption of the Declaration of Independence with traditional in-person programming. From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. there will be remarks from the Archivist of the United States, a variety of educational and family-friendly interactive programs with historical figures and educators, plus a patriotic reading of the declaration itself. All activities are free and open to the public.

Maryland

Ocean City July 4th Music and Fireworks

D.C.-area residents looking for a getaway could snag some beach blankets and watch fireworks from Ocean City’s Boardwalk at Caroline Street. The show kicks off at 9:30 p.m. Nearby, you can also watch fireworks from Northside Park. Both watch party locations will have a DJ. Visitors can park, ride a bus or pay $4 to ride a shuttle.

Chesapeake Beach Independence Day Celebration

Ahead of Independence Day, the town of Chesapeake Beach is hosting fireworks on Wednesday, July 3. The rain date is Saturday, July 6. You can watch from Fishing Creek bridge, Kellam’s field, Veteran’s Memorial Park or other nearby spots along the waterfront. Fireworks are set to go off at dusk, around 9 p.m.

Howard County’s July 4th Fireworks

Live bands are taking to the stage at Lake Kittamaqundi in Downtown Columbia. You can get in for free and take advantage of the food trucks, or buy a ticket to get access to a BBQ buffet and seating on an upper patio. There’s free parking across from the Merriweather Lakehouse hotel. The fireworks show lasts for 20 minutes and starts at 9:20 p.m.

Upper Montgomery County VFD 4th of July Firework

The Upper Montgomery County Volunteer Fire Department is sponsoring a fireworks show on the soccer fields located at 4650 Hughes Road in Poolesville. It costs $10 per vehicle to get in, gates open at 5 p.m. and there’s food options available. One raffle winner will get to press a button to start the fireworks show.

Rockville’s Independence Day Celebration

The band Uncle Jesse kicks off the free celebration at Mattie J.T. Stepanek Park with live music at 7 p.m. There will be food available for purchase but you can also bring in outside food. Attendees can park nearby for free at lots along Shady Grove and Gaither Roads. A 20-minute fireworks show starts at 9 p.m.

Frederick’s 4th: An Independence Day Celebration

Celebrate the largest Independence Day celebration in Frederick County with two stages of entertainment alongside family-friendly rides, activities, food and fireworks from noon to dusk.

Annapolis 4th of July celebrations

The City of Annapolis has their annual Fourth of July Parade and Fireworks extravaganza on Thursday, as well as a daytime arts festival and the weekly Dinner Under the Stars on Wednesday. Check out all the details for these events on the city’s tourism website.

Laurel 4th of July Car Show, Parade and Fireworks

The Laurel Fourth of July Committee is putting on a car show, a parade, games at Laurel Lake Field and fireworks to close out Independence Day. Check out the full schedule of events here.

2024 Bladensburg Fireworks: The American Frontier

Bladensburg will mark Independence Day with an epic showdown at the Waterfront, where the spirit of the Wild West comes alive. The free event will feature DJs, food trucks, pony rides and other entertainment. So grab your cowboy hat and join in for a hollerin’ good time!

Virginia

Star Spangled Sterling

This pre-Independence Day fireworks show will take place at Sterling Middle School from 5:30 to 10 p.m. on June 28. The show starts at 9:20 p.m., but there will be a live DJ, food trucks and outdoor family games at the school before.

Workhouse Arts Center Fireworks

This annual pre-Fourth of July fireworks show on Saturday, June 29, will illuminate the surrounding landscape of the old Lorton Reformatory in a choreographed display. There will be food trucks, a la carte beer, wine and specialty drink sales, face painting, balloon animals, music, self-guided tours and more. Gates open at 6 p.m. Campus parking tickets are $40 in advance and $45 on site.

Vienna Independence Day Celebration

The town’s Fourth of July festivities will take place on Tuesday, July 2, this year with kids’ activities, live music, food trucks and a 15-minute fireworks display that begins at 9:30 p.m.

McLean Fourth of July Celebration

Independence comes early in McLean this year, with the celebration returning to Langley High School, 6520 Georgetown Pike, on Saturday, June 29. The event will start at 6:30 p.m. and the 22-minute fireworks show will begin at 9:15 p.m. Admission is free and a shuttle will be available.

Mount Vernon Independence Day Fireworks

Enjoy a patriotic evening Friday, June 28, with fireworks over the Potomac River and 18th-century entertainment at George Washington’s Mount Vernon. The cost is between $36 and $53.

Celebrate America

One of the largest fireworks displays in Northern Virginia is back, with festivities starting at 3 p.m. Thursday, July 4. The celebration in downtown Manassas includes face painting, a caricature artist, lots of food concessions and vendors. Bring your lawn chairs and blankets and arrive early for the best seats on the Manassas Museum lawn for the fireworks display at 9:15 p.m.

An All-American Celebration at Mount Vernon

Celebrate the nation’s independence at George Washington’s home with an unusual daytime fireworks show over the Potomac River. Mount Vernon is hosting an “American Celebration” from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. where you can meet “George Washington,” watch a naturalization ceremony for new U.S. citizens, hear live music and see a made-for-daytime fireworks display at 1 p.m. included with the purchase of admission tickets.

City of Fairfax Independence Day

The annual parade steps off at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 4 at 4100 Chain Bridge Road, rain or shine. The parade loops around Old Town Fairfax, along Chain Bridge Road, Main Street, University Drive, and Armstrong Street.

The city’s fireworks spectacle starts at 6:30 p.m. at Fairfax High School. The 15-minute fireworks show starts at 9:30 p.m.

Town of Herndon fireworks

The town of Herndon’s annual fireworks display returns at 9:30 p.m. Thursday, July 4. Launched from the Herndon Centennial Golf Course, you can view the show at Bready Park. The event features live music, family games, bingo, food vendors for dinner and dessert, and more.

Fireworks at Turner Farm Park

Celebrate Great Falls is hosting Fourth of July fireworks at Turner Farm Park located at 925 Springvale Road with gates opening at 6 p.m. Live music, games, contests and food trucks will be on hand before the fireworks show kicks off at 9:30 p.m. There is a suggested $20 donation per family.

Leesburg Independence Day Parade

The parade in downtown Leesburg starts at 10 a.m. at Ida Lee Park, travels down King Street and concludes at Fairfax Street. King Street will close to through-traffic at 9:30 a.m. in preparation for the parade. All downtown streets will reopen by noon.

Leesburg fireworks

Celebrate America’s big day at Ida Lee Park at 60 Ida Lee Drive NW and enjoy a great night of music, food and fireworks. Gates open at 6 p.m. and music starts at 6:30 p.m. The biggest bang of the evening begins at 9:30 p.m. Parking is available at the interior lots off Ida Lee Drive, and the Festival Field parking off King Street.

Purcellville Independence Day Parade

The town is shutting down its roads for the annual Purcellville Independence Day Parade. Starting at 11 a.m., the parade ensemble will begin and end at Blue Ridge Middle School, located at 551 East A Street, making a loop around the historic downtown.

Purcellville Declaration of Independence Reading

St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, located at 37018 Glendale Street, is hosting their annual “Independence Day Party” on July 4 right after the Purcellville parade around 12:45 p.m. All are welcome to join us for a free pulled pork BBQ lunch and live bluegrass music by Paxson Ridge. Following lunch, guests are invited to a short prayer service at 2 p.m. which will include a patriotic singalong, prayers for our nation and a reading of the Declaration of Independence by former Rep. Frank Wolf. The celebration will take place rain or shine.

Brambleton’s What a Blast!

This free celebration at Hal & Berni Hanson Regional Park will include music, games, a kid’s zone, food trucks and beverages. Festivities start at 6 p.m., while the fireworks show starts at 9:30 p.m.

