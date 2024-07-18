Things to do in the DC area: Purcellville Wine & Food Festival, free gelato … and more!

Need weekend plans? Wine festivals, free gelato and Christmas in July are among the upcoming events featured in WTOP's latest guide on things to do in the D.C. area.

Guests at the Purcellville Wine and Food Festival.(Courtesy Purcellville Wine & Food Festival) Guests at the Purcellville Wine and Food Festival.(Courtesy Purcellville Wine & Food Festival) There’s so much to do in the D.C. area in the coming days, and WTOP has you covered with our weekly roundup of area events worth anticipating.

For its eleventh year, the Purcellville Wine & Food Festival has returned with 12 local wineries and breweries, 15 food and beverage vendors and eight additional artisans in tow.

“This is a family friendly event. We will have activities for all ages,” said Ashley Goundry, events specialist with the Town of Purcellville. The event on Saturday, July 20, will include face painting, caricature drawing and live music.

Free parking and free shuttles are planned around town to assist guests. Goundry also encourages guests to bring lawn chairs or blankets, though she said that there will be some seating available.

Admission tickets for the rain-or-shine event in Purcellville, Virginia, cost approximately $5 in advance and approximately $10 at the gate. Those ages 16 and under must have a ticket, but are able to attend for free.

For those 21 and over, drink tickets for beer and wine are sold for approximately $6 each and can be purchased in advance or on the day of the event inside the festival. There will be no on-site ATM, so bring cash for vendors that don’t accept credit cards.

Here’s what else is happening in the D.C. area:

DC

See the Smithsonian’s Peacock Room in a whole new light

Typically, the Smithsonian National Museum of Asian Art keeps the shutters closed in the Peacock Room to avoid damaging it from sunlight. On July 18, Aug. 15 and Sept. 19, the Smithsonian is captivating visitors by momentarily viewing the room — with sunlight included.

Lotus and Water Lily Festival

Kenilworth Park & Aquatic Gardens is hosting the annual Lotus and Water Lily Festival this weekend, from July 19 through July 21 with several performances, classes and ranger programming. It is recommended to bring water, lawn chairs and blankets. Dogs on leashes are allowed.

Free scoops of gelato

For National Ice Cream Day on Sunday, July 21, Dolcezza is giving away free scoops of its “Chocotorta” gelato, which is a dulce de leche gelato with a chocolate cookie dulce de leche mousse cake folded in. To get the free scoop, customers should wish Dolcezza a happy 20th birthday when they place their order. Participating locations include the following: Dupont Circle, CityCenterDC and the Hirshhorn Museum in D.C.; Bethesda, Maryland; and the Mosaic District in Virginia.

Maryland

Summer concert series: Totally ’80s

Bobby McKey’s at National Harbor in Prince George’s County, Maryland, is inviting guests to dress themed for the ’80s and be prepared to dance and sing the day away as part of a summer concert series on Friday, July 19.

An Evening with Mt. Joy

This Saturday, July 20, the Philadelphia indie-rock quintet, known as Mt. Joy, is performing at Merriweather Post Pavilion as part of their countrywide tour.

Christmas in July Craft Fair & Vendor Event

The Howard County Fairgrounds is hosting this two-day indoor event with plenty of food and sweet treats to sample, plus over 100 vendors with “Christmas crafts of all kinds.” Also, expect Santa to make an appearance. The event in West Friendship, Maryland, is on July 20 and 21.

Virginia

The Crossing Clarendon inaugural show opening

The Arlington Artists Alliance is presenting a new limited time boutique gallery nestled between Ballston and Rosslyn. Called The Crossing Clarendon, the first show is set to debut on Thursday, July 18 and run through Aug. 18. The grand opening reception is planned for Aug. 1. The show is titled, “Ad Astra Per Aspera: Empowerment Explored through Textiles, Collage and Print.”

Comedian Anthony DeVito

The Crystal City Sports Pub in Arlington, Virginia, is hosting a live comedy show on Friday, July 19 with Anthony DeVito, who has been seen on Comedy Central and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Tickets cost $15 for general admission and $20 for VIP, upfront seating.

For the Homies Clothing Swap

On Saturday, July 20, enjoy a clothing swap with live DJs, live painting and good vibes at Thrift Lorde$ in Manassas, Virginia.

