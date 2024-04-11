Things to do in the DC area: DC Beer and Wine Fests, Taylor Swift dance party … and more!

For lovers of libations, there are two notable opportunities this weekend in the District for drinking from the best breweries and wineries with live music and other entertainment included.
There’s so much to do in the D.C. area in the coming days, and WTOP has you covered with our weekly roundup of area events worth anticipating.
Check back every Thursday for a roundup of Things to do in the D.C. area.
The annual D.C. Beer Fest returns on Saturday, April 13, at Nationals Park with seasonal beers, a dozen food trucks, as well as dueling pianos, cover bands and DJs in tow.
Dan Silberstein, promoter of D.C. Beer Fest, told WTOP that the event draws about 70 breweries, both locally and from around the nation.
“These are beers and breweries that are not commonly found at your local bottle, beer shop or supermarket,” he said.
For those who would prefer to pass on the imbibing, there are nonalcoholic options offered by Wisconsin-based brewery Untitled Art.
General admission for D.C. Beer Fest is $50 for general admission and $90 for VIP admission.
To celebrate all things wine, the D.C. Wine Fest is also on Saturday, April 13. This year, the event (which is unaffiliated with D.C. Beer Fest) hosts over 100 different wines from more than 30 different producers, according to Daniel Kramer, producer of the D.C. Wine Fest.
“At least half of the wines are new from last year,” said Kramer. “New vintages, new varietals, new mixes, new blends. So you really get the flavors of the entire variety of the wine world.”
Ticket prices range depending on the time frame but cost between $35 (early bird) and $65.
Here’s what else is happening in the D.C. area:
Washington, D.C.
D.C. Comedy Festival
Running through April 13, laugh it up at the sixth annual D.C. Comedy Festival with a myriad of events hosted each day around the District, including Dupont Underground for the festival finale.
Taylor Swift-themed dance party
Get your friendship bracelets ready! A week before the release of Taylor Swift’s eleventh studio album, Eastern Market is hosting “Blossoms & Starlight,” a Swift-themed dance party. The all-ages event on Friday, April 12, will include a live DJ with tickets selling for $35 for adults or $20 for those under the age of 18.
Rat Gallery Spring Show
The community-supported art gallery, known as Rat Gallery, is opening a new spring art exhibition. With artists Rob Deatherage, Indigo Cristol and Patrick McMahon featured, the Saturday, April 13 event will feature a variety of mediums, including drawings, paintings and ceramics.
Sakura Matsuri
D.C.’s annual Japanese street festival Sakura Matsuri returns this weekend on April 13 and 14. Expect a diverse range of cultural exhibitors and artisans, as well as Japanese goods, food and more. Tickets start at $15 for a one-day ticket and $25 for a two-day ticket.
D.C. Emancipation Day
At Freedom Plaza, celebrate the end of slavery in the District with a day-long event that includes a parade, concert and fireworks. Mark your calendar for Emancipation Day on Sunday, April 14.
Maryland
WoCo Fest
On Friday, April 12, get your groove on with a vast array of talented D.C.-based musicians for the opening day of WoCo Fest. The tickets for the event at AMP by Strathmore in North Bethesda, Maryland, start at $20 per person with a $10 discount for students. Tickets to the livestream cost $5.
Mount Rainier Garden Crawl
Celebrate Earth Day with a garden crawl at Joe’s Movement Emporium in Mount Rainier, Maryland, on Saturday, April 13. Expect nature-based workshops, hands-on green activities, giveaways and essential gardening tips.
Sound & Sense: a Poetry Reading
The People’s Book store in Takoma Park, Maryland, is hosting an evening of poetry from local writers who have workshopped and read together in the neighborhood. This in-person event on Sunday, April 14, is free, but capped at 50 patrons maximum.
Virginia
Friends & Threads Clothing Swap
Visit any of the three George Mason University campuses on Thursday, April 11, to shop donated new and gently used clothes and accessories. The event is free and open to the public.
Pink Beats
Don’t let cherry blossom season end early. Head to Crystal City’s Water Park for an unforgettable lineup of musical guests from the DMV. The free event on Saturday, April 13, also includes specials from Water Park food vendors and giveaways.
Washington’s Impressionist Art
Profs & Pints is heading to Sterling, Virginia’s Crooked Run Fermentation craft brewery for their next lecture. This time, the focus is on understanding French impressionism on display throughout the District. Tickets for the event on Sunday, April 14, cost approximately $15.
Have an event you’d like featured in WTOP’s Things to do in the DC area weekly guide? Fill out this contact form to have your event considered.
Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.
© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.