Things to do in the DC area: DC Beer and Wine Fests, Taylor Swift dance party … and more!

For lovers of libations, there are two notable opportunities this weekend in the District for drinking from the best breweries and wineries with live music and other entertainment.

The annual D.C. Beer Fest returns on Saturday, April 13, at Nationals Park with seasonal beers, a dozen food trucks, as well as dueling pianos, cover bands and DJs in tow.

Dan Silberstein, promoter of D.C. Beer Fest, told WTOP that the event draws about 70 breweries, both locally and from around the nation.

“These are beers and breweries that are not commonly found at your local bottle, beer shop or supermarket,” he said.

For those who would prefer to pass on the imbibing, there are nonalcoholic options offered by Wisconsin-based brewery Untitled Art.

General admission for D.C. Beer Fest is $50 for general admission and $90 for VIP admission.

To celebrate all things wine, the D.C. Wine Fest is also on Saturday, April 13. This year, the event (which is unaffiliated with D.C. Beer Fest) hosts over 100 different wines from more than 30 different producers, according to Daniel Kramer, producer of the D.C. Wine Fest.

“At least half of the wines are new from last year,” said Kramer. “New vintages, new varietals, new mixes, new blends. So you really get the flavors of the entire variety of the wine world.”

Ticket prices range depending on the time frame but cost between $35 (early bird) and $65.

