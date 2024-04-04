Things to do in the DC area: Capital Art Book Fair, AdMo Art Walk … and more!

There’s so much to do in the D.C. area in the coming days, and WTOP has you covered with our weekly roundup of area events worth anticipating.
Over 100 artists, independent presses and designers are bound for Eastern Market’s North Hall this weekend as part of the Capital Art Book Fair. This is the second edition of the event that will host a variety of printed media, from graphic novels to specialty art magazines and DIY zines to professionally-published art books.
“The Capital Art Book Fair is really going to be a feast for the senses. It’s going to offer not just a visual journey for the audiences, but also a tactile experience, which is often lacking in the art world,” said Phil Hutinet, publisher and editor-in-chief of the local visual arts publication East City Art and the producer of the Capital Art Book Fair.
Hutinet told WTOP a few of the most notable vendors at this year’s book fair include the Glenstone Museum, Multiple Exposures Gallery, the University of Montana Press and three international exhibitors, traveling from Belgium, China and Korea.
The Capital Art Book Fair on Saturday and Sunday is free and open to the public.
Here’s what else is happening in the D.C. area.
DC
‘Don Quixote’
The Atlas Performing Arts Center is hosting a family-friendly ballet version of the classic tale, “Don Quixote.” Running from Friday through Sunday, come to see the Washington School of Ballet’s abridged production of Miguel de Cervantes’ Spanish epic novel. Tickets start at $35 for those 12 years of age and younger and cost $40 for adults.
Help garden at Tudor Place
Have a green thumb? Join like-minded garden lovers at Tudor Place on Saturday to volunteer to help eradicate invasive species of plants on the property. The event is free.
Jazz & Blossoms
Experience the free outdoor music extravaganza, Jazz & Blossoms, at Franklin Park on Sunday. Performing artists to anticipate include Grammy Award-winning hip-hop trio Digable Planets, Daylight D.C., Madison McFerrin, JoGo Project and Sun Ra Arkestra.
AdMo Art Walk
Members of the D.C. Arts Center are offering free guided tours on select weekends, starting Monday, to celebrate and enjoy the many displays of public art in the Adams Morgan neighborhood. Be sure to register ahead of time. The guided tours extend through April 30.
‘Osvaldo Sequeira, Costa Rica’
On Tuesday, the IDB Staff Association Art Gallery is presenting the first solo exhibition for Costa Rican artist Osvaldo Sequeira. As a multidisciplinary artist, his acrylic works “manifest the value of the human form as a means of expression, using the figure as a protagonist in each piece.” The opening reception is free.
Maryland
Spring Fever Fashion Show
Hosted by TV celebrities Paul Wharton and Ashley Darby, models and influencers are set to take the stage Friday with the latest looks for the Spring Fever Fashion Show. This official National Cherry Blossom Festival event is free to attend, located inside the Nordstrom wing of Bethesda’s Westfield Montgomery Mall. Guests are encouraged to bring gently used clothes, accessories and shoes to benefit Interfaith Works.
Bethesda Film Fest
Get your popcorn ready! The Bethesda Row Landmark Cinema is hosting the Bethesda Film Fest with five short documentaries by regional filmmakers. Tickets are currently sold out for Saturday, but there are still tickets available for Friday at $15 each.
Spring Eye Spy Trains
On Saturdays and Sundays, the Cabin John Miniature Train takes passengers on a scenic, two-mile ride through Cabin John Regional Park in Bethesda. For the spring, riders are each provided a card with fun seasonal characters and items to look for hidden along the tracks during the ride. Tickets cost $5 per rider.
Virginia
Leahy
On Thursday, Canadian folk-roots band Leahy is set to perform at The Birchmere in Alexandria. Tickets start at $35.
Pink in the Pool
Families in search of outdoorsy, cherry blossom-themed activities should consider the free Pink in the Pool event Saturday. Guests will enjoy free access to Arlington’s Long Bridge Aquatics & Fitness Center, plus fun activities, such as an origami class, tea tasting, story time, free snacks and more.
The Art of Pink
Celebrate artists, makers and small businesses from across the region at the Art of Pink event Saturday. At this free event, expect the Sari-Sari Pop-Up Market by SAMASAMA, live mural paintings, a preview of EatLoco’s Farmers Market as well as live DJs and food.
