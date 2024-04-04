Things to do in the DC area: Capital Art Book Fair, AdMo Art Walk … and more!

There’s so much to do in the D.C. area in the coming days, and WTOP has you covered with our weekly roundup of area events worth anticipating.

There’s so much to do in the D.C. area in the coming days, and WTOP has you covered with our weekly roundup of area events worth anticipating.

Check back every Thursday for a roundup of Things to do in the D.C. area.

Over 100 artists, independent presses and designers are bound for Eastern Market’s North Hall this weekend as part of the Capital Art Book Fair. This is the second edition of the event that will host a variety of printed media, from graphic novels to specialty art magazines and DIY zines to professionally-published art books.

“The Capital Art Book Fair is really going to be a feast for the senses. It’s going to offer not just a visual journey for the audiences, but also a tactile experience, which is often lacking in the art world,” said Phil Hutinet, publisher and editor-in-chief of the local visual arts publication East City Art and the producer of the Capital Art Book Fair.

Hutinet told WTOP a few of the most notable vendors at this year’s book fair include the Glenstone Museum, Multiple Exposures Gallery, the University of Montana Press and three international exhibitors, traveling from Belgium, China and Korea.

The Capital Art Book Fair on Saturday and Sunday is free and open to the public.

Here’s what else is happening in the D.C. area.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.