Celebrate Lunar New Year early in DC

Shayna Estulin | sestulin@wtop.com

February 2, 2024, 1:41 PM

Lunar New Year falls on Feb. 10 this year, but the Smithsonian National Museum of Asian Art is throwing a party Saturday to celebrate.
The museum’s Lunar New Year Festival will include crafts such as coloring and creating your own Anyang mask and decorating hongbao or laisee — red envelopes that are traditionally given out on Lunar New Year and symbolize good luck.
“I’m really excited about a special performance by the Sichuan Opera of Chengdu, who will be performing in the afternoon during the festival,” Nicole Dowd, head of public programs at the museum, said.
There will also be a traditional lion dance, typically performed on Lunar New Year, to bring prosperity and good fortune to the community.
D.C.’s popular Asian American bakery, Rose Ave Bakery, will be selling desserts.
The festival runs Feb. 3 from 11 a.m. through 4 p.m. and is free. Dowd said that even if registration is closed online, you are still invited to attend.
According to the Chinese Zodiac, 2024 is the year of the Dragon, a symbol of strength, wisdom, good luck and success.

