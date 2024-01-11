Things to do in the DC area: Ways to celebrate MLK Day, clothing swap … and more!

There’s so much to do in the D.C. area as Martin Luther King Jr. Day approaches, and that means both locals and tourists can expect a variety of events to celebrate the occasion. WTOP has you covered with our weekly roundup of area events worth anticipating.

First, the National Museum of African American History and Culture currently has on display Martin Luther King, Jr.’s original speech from the 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom. If you can’t make it this weekend, the speech will be viewable through March 4. The museum is also celebrating with a 40-minute meditation on Monday, Jan. 15, as well as a special holiday menu in the Sweet Home Café from Jan. 12-15. On Jan. 15, student artists at the Duke Ellington School of the Arts will perform an original work that re-imagines and reinterprets the life and work of King.

Wake up early on Monday for the 13th annual wreath laying ceremony at the MLK Memorial at 9 a.m. Featured speakers that day include Martin Luther King III, among others. That same day, the public can celebrate the holiday at the MLK Peace Rally and Parade.

Elsewhere on Monday, at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library, the public can celebrate the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. while musicians and spoken-word artists perform at the space. Earlier in the week, on Thursday, Jan. 11, the library is hosting a lecture by Rev. Dr. Otis Moss III who will discuss significant events from King’s childhood that shaped his perspectives.

Another local library joining in on remembrance and learning is Woodridge Neighborhood Library on Monday, Jan. 15, which will feature arts and crafts activities and film screenings.

On Friday, Jan. 12, Sixth & I commemorates the work of King in a service with music from Covenant Baptist UCC’s choir and Sixth & I musicians. After the event, expect challah and dessert. Other events in the D.C. area include a celebration at Rockville High School in Rockville, Maryland, on Saturday, Jan. 13, where there will be a screening of the “Finding Fellowship” documentary followed by a Q&A with Rev. Gerard Green and a panel discussion with city and county justice, equity, diversity and inclusion professionals.

For those open to volunteer opportunities, Rock Creek Conservancy and the National Park Service are hosting a litter removal restoration event in Rock Creek Park on Monday, Jan. 15. The Potomac Conservancy is also hosting a trash cleanup at Alexandria, Virginia’s Four Mile Run Park on Saturday, Jan. 13. In Arlington, Virginia, the public can also give back by joining the cleanup efforts for Washington & Old Dominion Railroad Regional Park on Monday, Jan. 15.

Here’s what else is happening in the D.C. area.

DC

Ke$ha vs. Katy Perry Brunch

Red Bear Brewing Co. in D.C.’s NoMa neighborhood is hosting a drag brunch on Sunday, Jan. 14, that celebrates the life and works of two pop princesses: Ke$ha and Katy Perry. Be sure to bring extra cash for the full cast that will entertain and delight on this day.

Bombs Away!

Laugh until you can’t no more at this comedy show at Saloon in the U Street neighborhood. The comedy event on Friday, Jan. 12, is set up so that comedians are allowed to perform as much as they can until a joke doesn’t land. Once a joke flops, the audience can decide whether or not it’s their time to leave the stage.

Clothing Swap

Have some gently worn clothes, accessories or shoes that are taking up too much space in your closet? Consider joining this clothing swap at Hook Hall on Sunday, Jan. 14, to refresh your collection of clothes. Guests may bring a maximum of 20 items. General admission is $5.

Maryland

The JoGo Project

The JoGo Project, a D.C.-based go-go ensemble, is performing alongside vocal music performer Desiree Jordan and saxophonist Elijah Balbed. Catch their performance on Saturday, Jan. 13, at the BlackRock Center for the Arts in Germantown, Maryland. Tickets cost $35 with additional fees.

Charlie Wilson

Contemporary R&B Grammy Award-winning superstar Charlie Wilson is bringing his smooth funk and soul style to The Theater at MGM National Habor in National Harbor, Maryland, on Saturday, Jan. 13. Tickets start at approximately $200 with additional fees.

Arigato

The Caroll Arts Center in Westminster, Maryland, is presenting a collection of Japanese anime- and manga-inspired artworks from Jan. 16 through Feb. 24. On Thursday, Jan. 18, the arts center will host a reception that is free and open to the public.

Virginia

Zine Workshop

In Alexandria, Virginia, this free, public workshop on Thursday, Jan. 11, asks artists and artist wannabes, what does “home” mean to you? Artist Wes Holloway will teach guests how to create a mini art zine from start to finish with this prompt. All abilities welcome. Unfamiliar with zines? Learn more about D.C.’s thriving zine culture on WTOP.

Art Walk

Browse through the Workhouse Arts Center in Lorton, Virginia, on Saturday, Jan. 13, for January’s Second Saturday Art Walk. The event allows guests to be able to chat with featured artists and also purchase items in their studios. The event is free and starts at 6 p.m.

The History of Tibetan Buddhism

On Sunday, Jan. 14, Crooked Run Fermentation in Sterling, Virginia, is hosting a Profs & Pints scholarly discussion with Justin Jacobs, professor of history at American University. By the end of the discussion, guests will gain a deeper understanding of the history and current status of Tibetan Buddhism. Tickets cost approximately $15.

