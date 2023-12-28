Things to do in the DC area: New Year’s last-minute reservations, kid-friendly activities … and more!

Looking for last-minute restaurant reservations to make for New Year's Eve? WTOP has you covered with our weekly roundup of area events worth anticipating.

Looking for last-minute reservations to make for New Year’s? WTOP has you covered with this list of local restaurants that are offering special menus to celebrate the finale of 2023 and the beginning of 2024.

Start the year off right with Le Diplomate on 14th Street Northwest. On New Year’s Eve, the French restaurant is offering a cocktail party with a raw bar, caviar station, cheese and charcuterie, plus made-to-order crepes and a live DJ. Tickets are $275 per person with the event running from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.

In an interview with WTOP, Le Diplomate General Manager Peter Koll said that some additional highlights will include absinthes, a large selection of champagnes and a large croquembouche display.

Le Sel, a French bistro near Dupont Circle, will end the year with a four-course dinner with a post-dinner party at Lady Bird Rooftop Lounge. Groups of 5 or more receive a complimentary bottle of champagne during dinner service. Reservations cost $175 per person or $300 per couple.

H Street’s Lydia on H restaurant is hosting two time slots on New Year’s Eve. For both, the price costs $55 per ticket for the three-course dinner and complimentary glass of wine.

Want to ring in the New Year by dancing the night away? Echostage is closing out the year with house music by Meduza and James Hype. Tickets start at approximately $100 with optional tables and table packages available.

Chang Chang, the modern Chinese restaurant near Dupont Circle, is offering a special dine-in package on New Year’s Eve, available during dim sum brunch and dinner. Guests can pre-order a whole peking duck and a bottle of Veuve Cliquot champagne for approximately $200.

Another destination worth mentioning is sushi restaurant Nobu, which is celebrating with a special omakase menu and a live DJ. For $210 per person, the menu is available from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. on New Year’s Eve with live entertainment from 8:30 pm. to 12:30 a.m. The following day, on Jan. 1, Nobu is also open with a three-course, pre-fixe brunch menu, served from 11:45 a.m. to 2:15 p.m.

End 2023 with a bang by eating at Chinatown restaurant, Tonari, on Dec. 31. The New Year’s Eve menu is inspired by the film, “Big Night,” and includes five courses. The cost is $85 per person.

For both New Year’s Eve dinner and New Year’s Day brunch, consider dLeña. The Mexican restaurant in the Mount Vernon Triangle neighborhood is offering a five-course dinner for $159 per guest. There is also a bottomless brunch the day after.

Wake up with a feast at Voltaggio Brothers Steak House. The restaurant in MGM National Harbor is offering a New Year’s Day brunch buffet, priced at $125. The brunch is served from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Several of José Andrés’ restaurants are offering special tasting menus for New Year’s Eve, including China Chilcano, Zaytinya, Oyamel and Spanish Diner, each $95 per person.

Here’s what else is happening in the D.C. area.

DC

OOPS … I Did It Again!

DC9 Nightclub is hosting an early 2000s-themed dance party on Dec. 29. The tickets are free if purchased in advance and $5 otherwise.

Noon Years Eve

For children ages 12 and under, the Parklands-Turner Neighborhood Library near the Congress Heights Metro station in Southeast D.C. is hosting an early New Year’s celebration on Dec. 30. Expect hot cocoa, dancing, games and more.

The Last Great American Dance Party

Come to The Anthem on Dec. 31 while dressed as your favorite Taylor Era. Those who dress up get the chance to win prizes in a costume contest. There will also be Taylor Swift-themed cocktails and a photo booth. Tickets start at approximately $35.

Maryland

Backyard Band

The Fillmore in Silver Spring, Maryland, is hosting rock band Backyard Band on Dec. 29. General admission tickets start at approximately $35.

Noon Year’s Eve at the B&O

The B&O Railroad Museum in Baltimore, Maryland, is hosting a festive event for children ages 6 and under. From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., kids can welcome the New Year early with a ball drop, confetti and a resolution-writing activity.

Virginia

The Who’s Tommy

At the Workhouse Arts Center in Lorton, Virginia, a production of the rock opera, “Tommy,” is being performed, from Dec. 31 through Feb. 11. The production is based on the iconic 1969 album by The Who and features songs like “Pinball Wizard.” Tickets start at $25 per person.

Shipgarten’s Kids’ New Year’s Eve

The McLean, Virginia, biergarten, called Shipgarten, is hosting a family-friendly New Year’s extravaganza on Dec. 31. Expect two moon bounces, free face painting, a balloon drop as well as a live performance and a meet and greet with Elsa and Anna from “Frozen.”

New Year’s Eve with The Seldom Scene and The Porch Delights

Two local bands will celebrate the new year early. On Dec. 31, this bluegrass and country concert at Alexandria, Virginia’s The Birchmere will begin at 7:30 p.m. and end prior to midnight. Tickets start at approximately $50 per person.