Things to do in the DC area: New Year’s Eve parties, holiday concerts … and more!

Looking for last-minute holiday concerts and New Year's Eve celebrations? WTOP has you covered with our weekly roundup of area events worth anticipating.

There's so much to do in the D.C. area in the coming days, and WTOP has you covered with our weekly roundup of area events worth anticipating.

If you’re in search of New Year’s Eve parties, take a chance on the Howard Theatre’s event, Dancing Queen: ABBA Glitter Disco NYE Extravaganza. Starting at 9 p.m., this event features some of the best 70s and 80s anthems, from ABBA to Queen to the Grease soundtrack and beyond. Once midnight strikes, expect a massive confetti shower, but before then, there will be photo backdrops and glitter artists.

“It’s really a night where you can just have fun, and really relax, and kind of be a little bit goofy and just enjoy sort of this throwback music, almost like the Mamma Mia experience,” said Tu Vu, founder of production company Harder Better Faster Stronger. “It’s gonna be a really fun, immersive experience, and we can’t wait to be able to celebrate with everyone.”

For more events to consider on New Year’s Eve, check out the below options.

In D.C.’s Navy Yard neighborhood, the Thompson Hotel is hosting a New Year’s Eve Gala. The event, which runs from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m., will offer panoramic rooftop views of the city, plus a live DJ and a complimentary midnight toast. For the first hour, there will also be discounted cocktails. The event costs $65 for general admission or $35 for after midnight general admission.

Noon Yards Eve in Navy Yard will also celebrate with a balloon drop countdown, train rides and a live DJ. Expect complimentary activities for kids of all ages, such as a magic show and crafts. This free and family-friendly event is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Another Navy Yard-located party to consider is the Capital Gatsby Gala, which is a soiree that is “an immersive, Gatsby-inspired experience.” Don your fringes and feathers, and prepare to dance to a live DJ with an open bar and food stations included. The event is within the DC Water’s new headquarters and costs $179 per person or $219 for VIP admission.

Le Diplomate near D.C.’s Logan Circle plans to ring in the new year with their Cocktail Party. Running from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m., expect caviar, cocktails and canapés before the countdown to midnight. Tickets are $275 per person, excluding tax and gratuity.

The DC9 Nightclub off U Street presents a New Year’s Eve Monopoly event that will last through 4 a.m. Expect Time Square on the big screen, a live DJ and an open bar, starting at 10 p.m. Ticket prices will increase the closer the event comes, but they currently start at $70, plus fees.

The Umaya Izakaya restaurant in downtown D.C. is hosting their Masquerade Ball. With complimentary masks included, the event kicks off at 9:30 a.m. with an hour of complimentary cocktails and a selection of “Japanese Izakaya-inspired appetizers.” A live DJ will blast tunes at the event, which isn’t planned to end until 3 a.m. Tickets are currently priced at $50, but will get more expensive closer to the event.

Morris American Bar near Mt. Vernon Square is celebrating the New Year with a 70s theme with their Disco Fever event. For $100 (early bird price), expect nibbles and an open bar until midnight.

With near-360-degree views, Ciel Social Club is sure to throw a bash to remember. Their NYE in the Stars event begins at 9 p.m. and will include a live DJ and appetizers. The open bar is only for two hours. Tickets are approximately $210 per person.

Near Dupont Circle, the Heist nightclub is hosting DJs, a champagne toast at midnight and a two-hour open bar for VIPs. General admission costs $75 for one person or $140 for a couple. For VIPs, admission costs $125. Table packages vary in price.

West End’s Castas Rum Bar is painting the town red with a live DJ and bottle service at their Año Nuevo en Casta’s event. RSVP ahead of time for free. Cocktails are not included.

Here’s what else is happening in the D.C. area:

DC

Political Trivia

On Thursday, Dec. 21, The New Republic joins The Capital City Showcase at Blackfinn DC to host a night of political trivia. Participants can win drinks, food, and cash prizes. The game is free to play with seating on a first-come-first-served basis.

Dyson and Friends

Songbyrd is hosting a hip-hop and R&B holiday concert on Friday, Dec. 22, with talented folks from the D.C. area. Tickets start at approximately $20.

Emo Night Brooklyn

Dance the night away at 9:30 Club’s Emo Night Brooklyn, a late-night party with a DJ who will play the best emo and pop-punk jams. The event is on Saturday, Dec. 23, with doors opening at 9 p.m. Tickets start at $28.

Maryland

Go on a holiday cruise

In Annapolis, Maryland, go on a 45-minute boat ride over the water with hot cocoa, holiday music and Santa Claus at the helm. The Jolly Express Cruise runs from Dec. 21 through Dec. 31.

Ice & Lights Festival

Enjoy ice skating, light shows, music and other family-friendly activities in Montgomery County at the Ice & Lights Festival. The event on Friday, Dec. 22, is free and located at Veterans Plaza in Silver Spring.

Samara Joy

On Saturday, Dec. 23, Grammy Award-winning jazz sensation Samara Joy lights up the stage at The Music Center at Strathmore with both holiday songs and songs from her personal repertoire.

Virginia

Drag The Halls

Time to “sleigh” with a holiday cabaret fundraiser. Funds from the event in Falls Church benefit the Juan Febles Fund, which supports actors, arts workshops and other programs, camps, classes and more. Tickets cost $100 per person. Included with a ticket is two drinks, games, music, prizes and snacks.

A Very MAYSA Christmas

Jazz and soul singer-songwriter Maysa comes to The Birchmere in Alexandria for a merry holiday musical performance. The event is on Saturday, Dec. 23, with tickets that start at approximately $70.

Water skiing Santa

Santa, Mrs. Claus and their merry crew will water ski across the Potomac River in Old Town Alexandria on Sunday, Dec. 24. The free event lasts one hour, starting at 1 p.m., though it’s rumored that the Grinch may make an appearance beforehand at 12:45 p.m.

Bull Run Festival of Lights

One of the D.C. area’s best drive-though holiday light displays is here through Jan. 7, 2024. The Bull Run Festival of Lights is open all holiday nights, including Dec. 23 through 25. For more holiday lights to consider, take a gander at WTOP’s local holiday lights guide.

