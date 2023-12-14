Things to do in the DC area: Kwanzaa celebration, ARTECHOUSE displays … and more!

Are you looking to branch out this holiday season? WTOP has you covered with our weekly roundup of area events worth anticipating.

Kwanzaa Celebration at Creative Suitland. (Courtesy Creative Suitland)

In Suitland, Maryland, arts-based organization Creative Suitland will host its fourth-annual Kwanzaa Celebration and Kuumba Market, featuring more than 20 of the region’s top artisan vendors. The free event on Saturday, Dec. 16, lasts from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. for the market. Later between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., expect spoken word poetry and a closing performance by African dance troupe Ni Dembaya African Drum and Dance Ensemble.

Creative Suitland director Malachi Robinson said Ni Dembaya’s performance will give the audience a full sensory experience of understanding Kwanzaa’s principles through movement, music and talking through the cultural relevance of each principle and how it relates to people today.

“We shouldn’t necessarily think of Kwanzaa as just … a series of days after Christmas going into the New Year, but these are principles that we can apply to our daily lives, 365 days a year,” said Robinson.

Here’s what else is happening in the D.C. area:

DC

SHORTidotes 2.0

This film festival features experimental fiction and nonfiction short films by Latin American and Afro/Latin D.C.-area-based filmmakers. The program is themed for end-of-the-year holiday celebrations and includes a panel discussion and Q&A at the end. The event is on Dec. 15 at the Capitol Hill Arts Workshop. Tickets cost $5 for students and seniors or $10 for adults.

Story District’s Top Shelf

Some of the D.C. region’s best storytellers are coming together for Story District’s annual production. Capital Turnaround is hosting the event on Dec. 16. General admission tickets cost $35.

Procrastinator’s Holiday Market

For those who wait until the last minute to do their holiday shopping, this market offers a variety of vendors to choose from, plus holiday-themed activities, such as train rides and a children’s toy drive. With free general admission, the event is at Kraken Kourts and Skates on Dec. 16. For more holiday markets in the D.C. area, check out WTOP’s holiday market guide.

Enchant Christmas

Through Dec. 31, Nationals Park is hosting the immersive Enchant Christmas experience, featuring an ice skating trail and a light maze scavenger hunt. Throughout the month, expect themed nights, such as Ladies’ Night that has a Paint Nite ticket add-on for Dec. 14 and 21. Tickets range from $27 for those under the age of 18, and $36 for those 18 and over. Seniors aged 65 and up are priced at $32.40. To learn more about Enchant Christmas, WTOP’s Jason Fraley has you covered. For more holiday light experiences to consider, see these local displays.

‘Spectacular Factory’

ARTECHOUSE is back once again with a holiday-themed, technology-driven exhibition. “Spectacular Factory” runs from Dec. 20 through Jan. 3, with dazzling, dreamlike displays, such as giant swinging Christmas bells, thousands of nutcrackers and candy cane carousels. General admission ranges from $25 to $31.

Hook Hall’s Northern Lights in the Garden

If you’re in search of a unique, local bar experience, Hook Hall has themed their Georgia Avenue NW outdoor space to be a winter wonderland with large pine trees, firepits and twinkling lights. There’s also a private cabana that can be rented for up to eight guests with a hot tub and a special menu.

Maryland

Cirque Dreams Holidaze

If you’re a fan of contemporary circus artistry, this is the event for you. From Dec. 15 through 17, the Theater at MGM National Harbor will host the touring Cirque Dreams Holidaze.

KranknPaint

Think of a paint party, but with club vibes. That’s KranknPaint, this time with a holiday edition on Dec. 17 at miXt Food Hall in Brentwood, Maryland. For $35, painting supplies are provided along with complimentary wine, prize giveaways and a live DJ.

The Hip Hop Nutcracker

From Dec. 19 through 22, The Hip Hop Nutcracker at the Music Center at Strathmore is back with contemporary and hip-hop dancers, a DJ, a violinist and Kurtis Blow, one of hip hop’s founding fathers. Tickets start at $36.

Virginia

Tchaikovsky’s ‘The Nutcracker’ with The Fairfax Ballet

For two days, The Fairfax Ballet will join The Fairfax Symphony to bring Tchaikovsky’s “The Nutcracker” to life. Expect sugar plum fairies and all that dreamy stuff on Dec. 16 and 17.

Reston Santa Bar Crawl

Running from 8 p.m. through 2 a.m., enjoy a bar crawl on Dec. 16 through Reston, Virginia, while wearing a Santa suit or other holiday attire.

The Birchmere Holiday Concert

In Alexandria, Virginia, singer William “Smooth” Wardlaw will bring Luther Vandross’ classic Christmas tunes to life on Dec. 17. Tickets start at $49.50.

