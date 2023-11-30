Things to do in the DC area: Holiday markets, drag Santa afternoon tea … and more!

There's so much to do in the D.C. area in the coming days, and WTOP has you covered with our weekly roundup of area events worth anticipating.

There’s so much to do in the D.C. area in the coming days, and WTOP has you covered with our weekly roundup of area events worth anticipating.

Check back every Thursday for a roundup of Things to do in the D.C. area.

For the 11th year, the Heurich House Museum is hosting its weekend Christmas Markt. Expect over 50 local vendors from Dec. 1 through Dec. 3 with wares that vary from jewelry to woodworking to food vendors to printmakers to candlemakers and more.

On Saturday, guests will be able to enjoy Right Proper Brewing Company’s Senate Beer, which is a historic revival of the Chr. Heurich Brewing Co.’s classic corn lager from the 1890s.

For family fun, there will also be a free kids craft station on Saturday and Sunday with ornament making and coloring sheets, according to Alex Fraioli, director of small business development at the Heurich House Museum.

Registration is required to enter the market. The last day to get discounted presale tickets online is Nov. 30, but tickets will also be available in person at the door.

Along with the Christmas Markt at the Heurich House Museum, here is a list of over 30 upcoming holiday markets worth looking forward to in the DMV.

Dec. 1 through Dec. 3: McLean Holiday Art & Crafts Festival (1234 Ingleside Avenue in McLean, Virginia)

Dec. 1 through Dec. 3 and Dec. 8 through Dec. 10: Fairfax City Holiday Market (10415 North Street in Fairfax, Virginia)

Dec. 2: Canal Center Holiday Art Mart (11 Canal Center Plaza in Alexandria, Virginia)

Dec. 2: Winter Festival (National Arboretum at 2400 R Street NE in D.C.)

Dec. 2: Her-Story Makers Market (Hotel Zena at 1155 14th Street NW in D.C.)

Dec. 2: Cleveland Park Winter Market (Connecticut Avenue between Macomb and Ordway streets NW in D.C.)

Dec. 2: Van Ness Main Street Holiday Pop-Up (4340 Connecticut Avenue NW in D.C.)

Dec. 2: Dupont Holiday Market Pop-Up (9 Dupont Circle NW in D.C.)

Dec. 2: The Parks Holiday Market & Celebration (1010 Butternut Street NW in D.C.)

Dec. 2: Wheaton Wonderland (Westfield Wheaton at 11160 Veirs Mill Road in Wheaton, Maryland)

Dec. 2 and Dec. 3: Holiday URBN Market at City Ridge (14 Ridge Square NW in D.C.)

Dec. 2 and Dec. 3: Native Art Market (National Museum of the American Indian in D.C.)

Dec. 2 and Dec. 3: Global Holiday Market (St. Thomas Church at 1517 18th Street NW in D.C.)

Dec. 3: Congressional Cemetery Holiday Market (1801 E Street SE in D.C.)

Dec. 3: Silver Spring Christmas Market (Veterans Plaza at 1 Veterans Place in Silver Spring, Maryland)

Dec. 3: The Little Grand Holiday Market (808 7th Street NE in D.C.)

Dec. 3: Winter Wonderland Market (Wonderland Ballroom at 1101 Kenyon Avenue NW in D.C.)

Dec. 7: Union Station Holiday Market (Union Station at 50 Massachusetts Avenue NE in D.C.)

Dec. 8: Columbia Heights Artisan Market (1400 Park Road NW in D.C.)

Dec. 8: Takoma Park Gift Market (201 Ethan Allen Avenue in Takoma Park, Maryland)

Dec. 9: Old Town Alexandria Christmas Market (300 John Carlyle Street in Alexandria, Virginia)

Dec. 9: Chevy Chase Winter Market (Connecticut Avenue NW between Livingston and Oliver streets NW in D.C.)

Dec. 9: Small Planes Holiday Market & Cafe (2400 T Street NE in D.C.)

Dec. 9: Art Enables & Friends Holiday Market (2204 Rhode Island Avenue NE in D.C.)

Dec. 9 and Dec. 10: Art & Things Holiday Market (The Stew at 925 Emerson Street NW in D.C.)

Dec. 10: Mt. Pleasant Holiday Market (Lamont Plaza at 3258 Mount Pleasant Street NW in D.C.)

Dec. 13: Tenleytown Winter Holiday Market (East West Cafe at 4619 41st Street NW in D.C.)

Dec. 16: Rock’n’Shop (Black Cat at 1811 14th Street NW in D.C.)

Dec. 16: NoMa Holiday Market (Eckington Hall at 1611 Eckington Place NE in D.C.)

Dec. 16: Procrastinator’s Holiday Market (Kraken Kourts & Skates at 514 Rhode Island Avenue NE in D.C.)

Dec. 16 and Dec. 17: Unique Market (Dock5 space inside Union Market at 1309 5th Street NE in D.C.)

Dec. 17: Happy Daze Vintage Market (Hook Hall at 3400 Georgia Avenue NW in D.C.)

Through Dec. 17: Metro’s First Stop Pop-Up Shop (Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library in D.C.)

Dec. 19: Queen’s English Holiday Market (3410 11th Street NW in D.C.)

Through Dec. 23: 19th Annual Downtown Holiday Market (8th and F streets NW in D.C.)

Through Dec. 23: The Markt at MLK (Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library in D.C.)

For more holiday content, be sure to check back in next Thursday for the next weekly event guide. Here’s what else is happening in the D.C. area:

DC

Pet live sketch at Conrad DC

In CityCenterDC, the Conrad DC hotel will host local artist Alex Schmeling on Dec. 3. She will create holiday-themed sketches of four-legged friends. Schmeling is a professional watercolor painter and pet portrait artist based in Arlington, Virginia.

Drag Santa afternoon tea

Make this year’s holiday cheer extra glamorous by going to Hank’s Oyster Bar on Dec. 3, 10 and 17 for afternoon tea paired with drag Santa, kings and queens. For $65, tickets include your choice of tea from a holiday tea menu, a 45-minute drag performance and cookie decorating. Additional beverages and food may be purchased.

Watercolor workshop

Get creative at the Shilling Canning Company in Navy Yard with Marcella Kriebel. Tickets, which cost $75 each, will include a guided, in-person watercolor lesson, plus art supplies and “watercolor-inspired” cocktails. The event is Dec. 6.

Maryland

Martin Sexton

Singer, songwriter and guitarist Martin Sexton performs new music from his 10th studio album, 2020 Vision, Nov. 30 at AMP at Pike & Rose. Ticket prices range from $35 to $55, not including fees.

National Harbor tree lighting and fireworks

A 60-foot-tall Christmas tree will come to life on the waterfront of National Harbor on Dec. 2. To learn about more tree and menorah lightings, parades and other holiday displays, check out WTOP’s weekly event guide from this past week.

The Eric Andre Explosion

Comedian and actor Eric Andre will bring his explosive presence to the D.C. area at The Fillmore in Silver Spring, Maryland, Dec. 6. Tickets start at $55.

Virginia

The Lodge at National Landing

From Dec. 1 through Dec. 3, Metropolitan Park in Arlington, Virginia, will transform into a ski-themed winter festival with family-friendly activities and a dog treat bar. Adults will be able to enjoy spiked hot chocolate and mulled wine. There will also be a Sleigh All Day Drag Show on Sunday starting at noon at Freddie’s Beach Bar. The Lodge event is free and open to the public.

Kidsgiving Fair

On Dec. 2, enjoy a family-friendly event at Arlington Science Focus Elementary School in Arlington, Virginia, where you and your children can learn about local nonprofits to support during the holiday season. The event will also include music and entertainment, a kids scavenger hunt, snacks and refreshments and holiday greeting cards to decorate.

Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center 20th anniversary celebration

Since opening in December of 2003, the Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center in Chantilly, Virginia, has welcomed over 24 million people. On Dec. 2, celebrate this anniversary with hands-on, family-friendly activities, curator talks and a behind-the-scenes look at the Mary Baker Engen Restoration Hangar. Parking will be free on the day of the event.