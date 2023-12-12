WATCH: Enchant Christmas turns Nats Park into winter wonderland for holiday home run

"Gliding among these stunning lights overhead with someone you love, it's just magical." The annual holiday event returns to the nation's capital through Dec. 31.

It hits a home run every December, magically transforming Nationals Park into a winter wonderland.

The annual holiday event “Enchant Christmas” returns to the nation’s capital now through Dec. 31.

“We started this whole thing in 2016 with one event [and] we’re in seven cities this year,” vice president of marketing and digital Michelle Leyva told WTOP.

“We actually launched the D.C. market in 2019. That was one of our turning moments as a company. It was so exciting to be in that city and the response from the community was truly second to none. Nationals Park is a gigantic venue, we have so much room to play and create in that space.”

Upon entering under a giant “ENCHANT” sign at the ballpark entrance, guests make their way around the concourse and down the stadium seats to the ball field for an elaborate Light Maze titled “Reindeer Games.”

“Forest animals have played a bit of a game on Santa’s reindeer, they’ve taken the bells that hold the magic that allows reindeer to fly and hidden them,” Leyva said.

“Your mission is to search for those missing bells within the world’s largest Christmas light maze. … This event is full of original light sculptures that are larger than life. The tree in the center of the maze is 100 feet tall, you’re walking around other sculptures that are 20, 25, 30-feet tall.”

“This is actually our third year coming; we love Enchant,” Alana of Bowie, Maryland, said. “We really love the maze scavenger hunt and finding all of the different parts. … Two years ago, they had big teddy bears and toys and stuff.”

“It’s pretty magical,” Nicole, of Northeast D.C., said. “They have a light-up floor that [my daughter] absolutely loves.”

Indeed, the dance-floor tiles light up in different colors depending on your fancy footwork.

“I definitely like this dance floor, my child played on this for at least an hour and it was wonderful,” said Eric, of Virginia, wearing a baby sling and a sparkling Christmas tree hat. “As a parent, honestly it’s really nice, there’s so many activities, everything’s very well put together. You can easily just do a couple hours here and kids love it.”

You can also pay an extra fee to go ice skating in between Zambonis and professional figure-skating displays.

“The ice skating trail is made of real ice,” Leyva said.

“Instead of it being a rink experience, it’s an actual lit trail, so you’re actually gliding along an ice-skating trail amid the lights. It’s a fully immersive holiday experience. If you like to ice skate or you want to experience that, this is an ice-skating experience that’s like no other ice-skating experience out there. Gliding among these stunning lights overhead with someone you love, it’s just magical.”

One couple from Virginia laughed as they watched their kids skate around the ice rink.

“They’re going around the skating rink right now; we’re over here on the sidelines,” they said. “The light show over there and the maze and stuff and watching everything is great. This is our first time. … I’ve been to the [baseball] games, but it feels good [actually being on the field], I was wondering where home plate was!”

Back up on the concourse, visitors perused the arts, crafts, food and drinks in The Village.

“We’ve got seasonal food and beverage, including Ben’s Chili Bowl, hot cocoa, holiday cake-cicles with messy treats and more,” Leyva said.

“There’s live entertainment this year and tons of shopping in the Christmas Village with local vendors. We’re bringing that all back but with new local vendors and community members that you may recognize. … We also have this very big wreath photo-op in the Christmas Village, so you can grab a selfie there.”

If you’ve got kids with you, make sure to stop by Santa’s Landing for festive pictures.

“Santa’s Landing is so exciting this year,” Leyva said.

“We’ve completely redesigned the look and feel of what Santa’s Landing looks like. For so many families, that annual holiday photo is a big one and we have a completely decked-out visual for your photos with Santa this year. We’re super excited for everyone to see that. It’s beautiful. Definitely, definitely head there and see if that’s the backdrop for you and your holiday photo.”

After greeting Santa, the little ones can expend the rest of their energy in the Kid Zone.

“After spending 45 minutes to an hour in the maze, my favorite thing to do is run them over to the Kid Zone,” “Leyva said.

“They’re in a controlled space, they can run around, color, write their letter to Santa, put it into the mail box so we can shuttle it to the North Pole for them, they can do story time with Mrs. Claus, but it’s all in this controlled space where they can blow off steam and you can chill out, sip hot cocoa or a cocktail and just relax.”

As a snow machine sprinkled artificial snow from above, six-year-old Roman, of Frederick, Maryland, exited the stadium with his parents while exclaiming his favorite part: “The giant Christmas tree and the snow!”

