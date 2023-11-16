Things to do in the DC area: Thanksgiving takeout, art fairs … and more!

There’s so much to do in the D.C. area in the coming days, and WTOP has you covered with our weekly roundup of area events worth anticipating.

For those who are dreading cooking for Thanksgiving, there are plenty of local takeout options available to make the holiday a breeze to prepare for. Here are over 10 chefs and restaurants offering to-go Thanksgiving-themed entrees, sides and desserts in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. But be sure to order while you still can as the clock is ticking, and supplies are limited.

At Centrolina, Chef Amy Brandwein is bringing her favorite Thanksgiving dishes to guests’ tables with a takeout menu that includes an organic 11-pound, ready-to-cook turkey, plus sides like sage stuffing, mashed potatoes, dinner rolls and desserts like a chocolate ricotta tart or a classic pumpkin pie. Wine pairings are also optional. Preorders must be made by Nov. 19 with pick-ups on Nov. 22 and 23.

Enjoy a Thanksgiving feast at home, courtesy of Gravitas Chef Matt Baker. There are tiered options, including a $235 option with one whole-roasted turkey with one soup or salad, two sides and one bread serving. There is also a “baller” Thanksgiving dinner option that serves up to 12 people. Pick-up locations are in D.C. at Baker’s Daughter in Georgetown or Michele’s at 1201 K Street NW. Reserve for pick-up or get it delivered straight to your door.

Pastry Chef Alex Levin is hosting a Thanksgiving pop-up bakery for its sixth year. Baked goods can be picked up at Alta Strada in D.C. or in Fairfax, Virginia. With dishes like a candied pumpkin pie, caramelized apple pie with streusel topping and a banana bread with chocolate swirls, preorders must be made by Nov. 17.

The KNEAD Hospitality + Design restaurant group has several restaurants offering pickup and delivery to-go options for Thanksgiving. These restaurants include Gatsby, Succotash, The Grill, Mi Vida and Bistro Du Jour.

Craving more than just turkey? Fogo de Chão is offering guests a to-go package that serves up to six people. For $180, the package includes turkey and several sides like sweet potato casserole, cranberry relish and pão de queijo, or Brazilian cheese bread. Pick-up or delivery orders must be made with a minimum of 24 hour’s notice.

The Duck & The Peach has several Thanksgiving packages to choose from for pick-up on Nov. 22. There is a feast package that costs $300 that serves up to six people with a turkey roulade with za’atar, Brussels sprouts, garlic green beans, mashed potatoes and more. There are also two other options to order just the turkey for $150 or just the sides for $175. Those who order ahead can also add on extra options like a pumpkin pecan toffee cake or mulled wine.

Unconventional Diner in D.C. is serving all the classic Thanksgiving dishes like a roasted turkey, cranberry relish, cornbread muffins, a pumpkin pie and more for takeout. The dinner serves up to two people for $90. The cutoff for preorders is five days before the pick-up date.

Cure Bar & Bistro is offering a 14- to 16-pound roasted turkey and several sides like sage stuffing, rolls with butter and caramelized Brussels sprouts. Guests can also choose between a salted caramel pumpkin pie or a brown butter bourbon tart. Serving eight people, this package costs $225 with Nov. 21 being the last day to pre-order.

If you’re in need of an impressive dessert to bring to a party, French Baguette is ready for your needs. The bakery is offering pecan pie, Dutch apple pie and a pumpkin mousse cheesecake for Thanksgiving. Orders are available from Nov. 16 through 26 for pick-up or delivery.

Another bakery worth considering is Rose Ave Bakery. Their Thanksgiving menu includes cakes, pies and stuffing. There is also a baker’s box option with an assortment of cookies, donuts and more. Pick-ups are scheduled for Nov. 21 or 22.

In Washington, Virginia, Blue Rock is offering a take-home feast for two with menu highlights like a heritage turkey galantine, truffle gravy, chili crunch cornbread, pumpkin pie and more. The cost is $149, but be quick, as preorders may run out.

Alexandria Restaurant Group in Alexandria, Virginia, is also offering their Thanksgiving menu to-go. The dinner includes a 20- to 22-pound apple cider-glazed roasted turkey with a sage gravy that serves up to 12 people. There are also six sides and a pie. Pick-ups are on Nov. 22 or 23. The dinner costs $279 with the option to add a second pie for an additional $35 or the option to double the sides for an extra $55.

While Ambar‘s Capitol Hill and Shaw locations will be closed on Thanksgiving, the Clarendon location in Virginia is still serving a $79 Thanksgiving takeout special for two. This special includes a roasted turkey, cornbread, pumpkin soup, a poached pear salad, truffle mashed potatoes and more. The last day to pre-order is Nov. 21.

At most Founding Farmers locations across the region, guests will be able to pick up and enjoy Thanksgiving dinner offerings at home. The menu consists of a ready-to-roast half turkey, plus sides, salads and pies. For a complete dinner for four people, the price ranges depending on protein, at $159 for a veggie loaf, $169 for a spiral baked ham, $249 for an herb-crusted prime rib, $189 for a maple-apricot glazed salmon or $189 for a half turkey. Preorders must be made by Nov. 17.

This is semi-related, but if you’d prefer to have your Thanksgiving turkey fried, you can have this done for free on Thanksgiving Day in D.C. at Medium Rare’s Cleveland Park location.

Here’s what else is happening in the D.C. area:

DC

Zinefest

Don’t miss the annual celebration of all things related to zines this Saturday, Nov. 18, at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library. From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., visitors will be able to support artists of all kinds. Admission is free with all ages welcome. Don’t know much about zines? WTOP has a guide here for you to catch up on the local trend.

Nerd Nite

DC9 presents this longtime lecture series on Saturday, Nov. 18, at 6:30 p.m. with nerds sharing their passions and unusual research. This Saturday, expect to learn about the “freaky world of frogs,” a space board game and the vagus nerve — fascinating. Tickets cost $10.

Umbrella Art Fair

From Nov. 17 through 19, this art fair near Union Market celebrates “the daring” with works by over 150 artists from the DMV and beyond. Tickets are free.

Pottery on the Hill

For lovers of all things ceramics, don’t miss this annual weekend-long event celebrating pottery from artists around the country. Tickets cost $40 for the preview reception on Nov. 17, but are free for the show and sales on Nov. 18 and 19.

Where Comedy Meets D.C. Go-Go

This comedy event is an evening fundraiser that will support the reopening of the Carter Barron Amphitheatre. Set for the Capital Turnaround venue, tickets for this event range from $75 for general admission up to $120 for VIP tickets.

Maryland

ICE!

The annual attraction, ICE!, is back at Gaylord National in National Harbor, Maryland. Over 40 master ice carving artisans have spent over six weeks hand-carving approximately 6,000 blocks of ice to create a spectacle themed around the tale of Rudolph, the red-nosed reindeer. Tickets cost between $25.99 and $35.99, depending on time frame.

“When You Wish Upon a Star”

This Sunday jazz tribute at the Weinberg Center in Frederick, Maryland, marks the 100th anniversary of The Walt Disney Company. The event is presented by the National Jazz Museum in Harlem. To learn more, check out WTOP’s reporting by Jason Fraley.

Virginia

Alexandria Cider Festival

On Saturday, Nov. 18, raise a tasting glass to several of Virginia’s ciders. The event at the historic Lloyd House will include live music and a little history, too. Advance sale tickets cost $55 per person with $25 designated driver tickets. Walk-in tickets will be $65 per person if space is available.

Coloring Our World Gala

The Workhouse Arts Center in Lorton, Virginia, is hosting a gala to celebrate a 15-year retrospective on how the organization transformed a former prison into a thriving arts community. This evening-gown-friendly event on Nov. 18 will include art activations, chats with artists, live performances and dancing.

