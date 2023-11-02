Things to do in the DC area: Chef Sohla El-Waylly, Britney Spears Brunch, DC Beer Fest … and more!

There's so much to do in the D.C. area in the coming days, and WTOP has you covered with our weekly roundup of area events worth anticipating.

Check back every Thursday for a roundup of Things to do in the D.C. area.

Chef Sohla El-Waylly will be taking the stage at Lincoln Theatre to discuss her first cookbook, “Start Here: Instructions for Becoming a Better Cook,” which was released on Oct. 31.

El-Waylly is a culinary creator, writer and YouTuber who has been featured in The New York Times, Bon Appétit, Food52 and Serious Eats. She has also been a judge on HBO Max’s “The Big Brunch” and is the host of The History Channel’s “Ancient Recipes with Sohla.”

In an interview with WTOP, El-Waylly said her goal with her first cookbook was for it to be tailored to cooks who want to “nerd out.”

“It’s not just a bunch of recipes. It’s really for you to get a really in-depth knowledge of all kinds of techniques. … Basically, I want it to be like a culinary school in a book,” said El-Waylly, who added the book is good for cooks of all levels.

The Nov. 8 event at Lincoln Theatre will feature El-Waylly in conversation with Priya Krishna, a food reporter, New York Times video host and the author behind bestselling cookbook, “Indian-ish.” Tickets cost $30 per person, plus fees.

Here’s what else is happening in the D.C. area:

DC

Celebrity Memoir Book Club

At Union Stage, podcast duo and New York comedians Claire Parker and Ashley Hamilton come together for a live discussion on … what else, but celebrity memoirs. The event on Nov. 3 costs $35 per person.

Rubell Museum’s new exhibits

Starting Nov. 2, D.C.’s Rubell Museum is hosting two new exhibits: “Singular Views: 25 Artists” and “Alexandre Diop: Jooba Jubba, l’Art du Defi, the Art of Challenge.” The first exhibit highlights the works of 25 contemporary artists, while the latter showcases Franco-Senegalese artist Alexandre Diop, whose practice explores colonialism and diaspora. Ticketing is only available on-site, with no online reservations possible.



No Scrubs

The 9:30 Club is hosting its 90s dance party Nov. 3 with tickets that cost $20 each. Expect all the biggest hits from the decade: the Backstreet Boys, Beastie Boys, Green Day, Nirvana, Snoop Dogg, the Spice Girls, A Tribe Called Quest and more.

“Sensorial Africana Superrealities”

Starting with an opening reception Nov. 3, the IA&A at Hillyer arts space is hosting a new exhibition that presents works by five global African descendant artists. This exhibition runs through Nov. 26.

Grandmaster Flash at the Kennedy Center

In celebration of hip-hop’s 50th anniversary, Grandmaster Flash will host an intimate conversation and master class Nov. 3. His group, Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five, will also cut some of hip-hop’s most iconic records.

DC Beer Fest

One of the District’s largest beer festivals is back and bound for Nationals Park on Nov. 4. This year, expect more than 80 breweries, plus over a dozen food trucks, bands and DJs, lawn games and more. General admission costs $50, while VIP admission is $90.

It’s Britney, Brunch!

On Nov. 4, Britney Spears fans can join together for a drag brunch at the Lyle Hotel, hosted by Miss Leggs Benedict. Admission includes a copy of Spears’ latest book, “The Woman in Me.”

Adams Morgan Fall PorchFest

Rescheduled to Nov. 4, don’t miss this annual event where approximately 100 bands will showcase some of the District’s best musical talent with stages on 20 porches, business patios, parks and a shutdown 18th Street Northwest.

Fuego Flamenco Festival

Across three weeks, the GALA Hispanic Theatre is hosting the 19th annual Fuego Flamenco Festival. The festival begins Nov. 4 and runs through Nov. 19.

Diwali Festival

Diwali, the festival of lights, will be celebrated at the National Museum of Asian Art on Nov. 5 at an after-hours event with food, performances, crafts and more. The event is free, but RSVPs are recommended.

“Mini Memories: Souvenir Buildings from the David Weingarten Collection”

The National Building Museum is considering the little things in its recently opened, ongoing exhibition. “Mini Memories” showcases more than 400 miniature mementos that will take visitors on a world tour of structures from around 70 countries. Don’t miss next week’s “Matt About Town” series, which will dive into the exhibition and what to expect.

Maryland

Ranky Tanky With Ms. Lisa Fischer

On Nov. 3, Charleston, South Carolina-based group Ranky Tanky will perform at The Music Center at Strathmore with special guest, Ms. Lisa Fischer. Ranky Tanky, whose name comes from the Gullah phrase “get funky,” has been described as “soulful honey to the ears” by NPR.

Vegan Curious Fest

The miXt Food Hall in Brentwood, Maryland, is kicking off World Vegan Month with this annual festival that will showcase vegan foods and plant-based products as well as chef demos and panels.

“The Mountaintop”

Catch this Round House Theatre show before its final performance Nov. 5. “The Mountaintop” is written by Pulitzer Prize and Olivier Award-winning playwright and television creator/producer Katori Hall. Her play is about the night before Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s untimely death as he reflects upon his legacy and the challenges facing the civil rights movement. Some of the theater’s performances require masks.

Silent Cinema Showcase

The AFI Silver Theatre and Cultural Center in Silver Spring, Maryland, is highlighting classics and rare gems from the silent era. The showcase runs through Nov. 18.

Virginia

Fridays at the Fountain

The National Landing neighborhood in Arlington, Virginia, is hosting an outdoor concert series at Crystal City Water Park on Nov. 3. This week’s performers include the 7th Street Band and Max Rosado. Admission is free.

9th Annual Glass National

The upcoming exhibition at Workhouse Arts Center’s Vulcan Gallery in Lorton celebrates the depth and breadth of contemporary functional and sculptural glass artworks. The exhibition runs from Nov. 4 through Jan. 14, 2024.

MMYYKK

The Jammin Java music venue in Vienna, Virginia, is hosting MMYYKK (pronounced “Mike”), a multi-instrumentalist, vocalist, songwriter and music producer who sits at the intersections of soul, jazz, electro and R&B. The concert is Nov. 6.

“How Sweet It Is: The Men of Soul”

At Signature Theatre, groove to soul jams that honor artists such as Marvin Gaye, Bill Withers and others at this cabaret performance. “How Sweet It Is: The Men of Soul” runs from Nov. 7 through 19.