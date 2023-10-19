Things to do in the DC area: Literary festival, dance parties, workshops … and more!

There’s so much to do in the D.C. area in the coming days, and WTOP has you covered with our weekly roundup of area events worth anticipating.

If you're searching for events perfect for the season, be sure to head to last week's Halloween-focused event guide or WTOP's fall festival guide for more autumnal fun.

Check back every Thursday for a roundup of Things to do in the D.C. area.

While born in St. Paul, Minnesota, F. Scott Fitzgerald has local ties, not only with his grave being in Rockville, Maryland, but also the F. Scott Fitzgerald Literary Festival, which is returning for its 27th year on Oct. 21. On Oct. 20, the festival will also host a free event at The Writer’s Center in Bethesda, Maryland, where there will be readings of works by American author Jonathan Franzen, who will be in attendance.

This year, the festival’s theme is “Mental Illness in Fiction.” Expect a full day of activities with workshops on topics like “Turning Your Mental Health Story Into Fiction” and “Writing Historical Fiction.” Later, authors Franzen and David Means will converse and do readings of their works, with a keynote talk later by Ron Charles.

Franzen, who is this year’s honoree, is known for written works like “The Corrections,” which is a satirical family drama that earned him a National Book Award. He also was on the cover of Time in August 2010.

“Fitzgerald’s fiction, like Jonathan Franzen’s fiction, is serious fiction,” said Gary Berg-Cross, president of the F. Scott Fitzgerald Literary Conference. “It attempts to deal with the issues of the day and put people into that context of how their lives are affected by what is going on in the culture.”

Here’s what else is happening in the D.C. area:

DC

Comics collaging workshop

A local group of creatives, dubbed the Creatives Club D.C., will host a low-key workshop at Fantom Comics dedicated entirely to comics collaging. Hosted on Oct. 24, the event is open to creatives of all types and skill levels.

Jazz at the Carter Barron

The Rock Creek Conservancy is hosting a virtual panel discussion on Oct. 25 that will explore the history of jazz at the Carter Barron Amphitheater. Expect to hear names like Duke Ellington and Ella Fitzgerald among many others. The event is free.

ARTECH·TALK with Henry Dehlinger

ARTECHOUSE DC is hosting a series of conversations with NASA scientists as part of its latest exhibition, “Beyond the Light,” which runs through Dec. 13. On Oct. 25, the digital art gallery will host Henry Dehlinger, a composer who collaborated with NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center and the National Philharmonic to create an orchestral work that features seven “symphonic poems.” These poems are paired with imagery and data visualizations of the sun, Earth, moon, planets and cosmos, many of them from the James Webb Space Telescope. Expect a talk that will discuss turning the data of the universe into art. For those who may miss this talk, there will be another one on Nov. 1 with Dr. Stefanie Milam, the deputy project scientist for planetary science on the James Webb Space Telescope team

Old School Dance Party

For those ages 21 and up, Pie Shop is inviting the public to dance their butts off on Oct. 21. Ticket sales will fund grants to Ward 6 schools and H Street beautification and improvement projects. Tickets cost $15 or $10 cash at the door with proof of dinner purchase at a neighboring H Street establishment.

Laurie Anderson

As part of her recent exhibition, titled “The Weather,” Grammy Award-winning musician and artist Laurie Anderson will host a one-night-only performance with composer and jazz musician Doug Wieselman at the Hirshhorn Museum. Currently, free passes have been claimed, but a walk-up line will open at 5 p.m. on the museum’s plaza. The event was rescheduled and is now planned for Oct. 24.

Play golf at Nationals Park

Stadiumlinks is hosting tee time at Nationals Park from Oct. 20 through 22. The stadium will have a nine-hole golf course spread across the outfield with the option for a Chipping or Putting Challenge to add on to the experience. Tickets range from $84 to $89 per player and can be booked for groups of two, four, six or eight players. There is also a $115 VIP package, which includes food, drinks and more.

Black Boy Art Show

Long View Gallery is celebrating Black male visual artists from several cities across the nation in this traveling art exhibition. The “Black Boy Art Show” is planned for D.C. on Oct. 22 with tickets that start at $30.

Immigration Film Fest

For its 10th year, the theme for the 2023 Immigration Film Fest is “Resilient Together.” With this, the films that can be expected are those that draw on themes of how connection to others can help immigrants and refugees build resilience. The festival runs from Oct. 20 through 22 for the in-person schedule and from Oct. 19 through 29 for virtual streaming.

Noir City DC

Catch the tail-end of this film noir festival before its last day on Oct. 22. Many of the films date as far back as 1948, with some of the screenings including guest intros, such as by film historian Foster Hirsch who will introduce the films from Oct. 20 through 22.

The Life of the Vampire

Profs & Pints will host a presentation by University of Virginia’s Stanley Joseph Stepanic who will discuss the origins and evolution of vampires. The event at Penn Social will be hosted on Oct. 24. Advance tickets cost approximately $15. At the door, tickets cost $17 or $15 with a student ID.

Sublime Sunday

At Femme Fatale DC, expect fun activities like DIY pressed flower pumpkins, DIY candles, tarot readings and “permanent jewelry.” The event is on Oct. 22 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

National Museum of Women in the Arts reopening

After two years of renovations, the National Museum of Women in the Arts is reopening on Saturday. Find out what’s new and take a sneak peek inside with coverage by WTOP’s Jessica Kronzer.

Maryland

Chevy Chase Art Walk

Over 70 local artists will open their studios and homes around Chevy Chase, Maryland, and Washington, D.C., on Oct. 21 and 22 for the fourth annual Art Walk. The artists featured include a wide range of media, such as painting, jewelry, sculpture, ceramic art and photography. Check out this Google Map to see where the art walk locations will be this year. The event is free and open to the public.

Stuffed Animal Costume Workshop

On Oct. 20, Bark Social Bethesda will host a stuffed animal workshop with the Bougie Dog Mom with tickets that cost $15. Bark Social, a social club for dogs and dog lovers, is also hosting a free dog costume meetup on Oct. 23. Parents of furry friends must register their dogs with current vaccine records and have a Bark Social Club membership — or a monthly or day pass — to enter the event.

Harbor Halloween

On Oct. 22 at National Harbor, the family-friendly Harbor Halloween event will allow young ones to celebrate the spooky season by trick-or-treating at several participating locations. Children in costumes will also be allowed a free ride on The Capital Wheel from noon to 5 p.m. with the purchase of adult admission. Other activities to anticipate that day is an outdoor screening of the “Hocus Pocus” film, a pumpkin carving contest and a “pet pawrade.”

Searching for more spooky and family-friendly events in the D.C. area? Check out WTOP's Halloween event guide.

Virginia

Fall Festival

On The Plaza at Tysons Corner Center, the Fall Festival will invite the public to participate in a pet costume contest, pumpkin carving demonstrations, face painting and seasonal crafts. The event on Oct. 21 runs from noon to 6 p.m.

For more fun this fall, find over 20 festivals to consider in this guide by WTOP.

Middleburg Film Festival

In Middleburg, Virginia, this annual festival is returning for its 11th year with a special sneak peek at future Oscar contenders before they are released nationwide. WTOP’s Jason Fraley has all the details you’ll need on this event, which runs from Oct. 19 through 22.

Halloween Trivia … with cats!

Put your knowledge to the test with this festive, furry night of Halloween trivia on Oct. 19 at Mount Purrnon, the cat cafe located in Alexandria, Virginia. Tickets cost $25.50 each. The next day, on Oct. 20, consider attending Mount Purrnon’s drag bingo night (with cats, of course).

Haunted Wine Tour

Through Nov. 2, The Winery at Bull Run in Centreville, Virginia, is hosting outdoor walking tours through the historic grounds of the winery. The one-hour, lantern-led tour will include a wine tasting and special deals on mulled wine and branded mug combos.

Masquerade

The Birchmere’s annual Halloween event on Oct. 21 is a theatrical fusion belly dance show. The event will include a costume contest at 5:30 p.m. with the main show at 7:30 p.m. Tickets cost $35.

