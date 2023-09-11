Sept. 11 remembrance events in the DC area

Here are a few events in the D.C. area that will be commemorating the 9/11 day of remembrance and reflection.

American Flag on Flagpole by Evening Sunset Sky, USA(Getty Images/iStockphoto/mirza kadic)

Washington, D.C.

Monday marks 22 years since terrorist attacks took thousands of lives in New York City, Pennsylvania, and the U.S. Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia. Here are a few events in the D.C. area that will be commemorating the 9/11 day of service, remembrance and reflection.

9/11 Meal Pack A Day of Service | 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Walter E. Washington Convention Center

801 Mount Vernon Place NW,

Washington, D.C. 20001



Mayor Bowser and the Council of the District of Columbia to Host 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony | 11 a.m.

DC Fire and EMS — Engine 16

1018 13th Street NW. 20005 Mayor Muriel Bowser and the Council of the District of Columbia will host a remembrance ceremony in recognition of the lives lost and impacted by the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. Council members in attendance will present a resolution commemorating both the 22nd Anniversary of the September 11th attacks and the vital role first responders play in protecting the residents and visitors of the District of Columbia. | MORE INFO

Virginia

2023 Mason Nation 9/11 Day of Service | 9 a.m. — 5 p.m.

George Mason University at 4400 University Drive

Fairfax, VA 22030



For all Mason students, faculty, staff, and alumni, this year’s service projects are also designed to allow for family and friends to participate in as well. Ben King from Armor Down to host a virtual morning mindfulness and meditation session. RSVP requested for service assignments. | MORE INFO

Arlington County September 11th Remembrance | 9:30 a.m.

2100 Clarendon Blvd.

Arlington, VA 22201

The County’s wreath-laying ceremony will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, at the Ellen M. Bozman County Government Center. A moment of silence will be held at 9:37 a.m., when the plane struck the Pentagon and 184 lives were lost. | MORE INFO

Prince William County Sept. 11 Remembrance Ceremony | 10 a.m.

1 County Complex Ct.

Woodbridge, VA 22192

The ceremony will include the Presentation of Colors and national anthem, the Tolling of the Bell, brief remarks by Board of County Supervisors Chair At-Large Ann B. Wheeler and the reading of the names of the county residents who were killed that day. The ceremony will conclude with the playing of taps. | MORE INFO

The National 9/11 Pentagon Memorial / Wreath Laying by First Lady Jill Biden | 2 p.m.

1 North Rotary Rd.

Arlington, VA 22202

The Pentagon Memorial was created to remember and honor those family members and friends who are no longer with us because of the events of September 11th, 2001 at the Pentagon. The memorial will open at 2 p.m. on Monday.

At 4:20 p.m., the First Lady will lay a wreath at the National 9/11 Pentagon Memorial in Arlington, Virginia to honor the lives lost on September 11th. Dr. Biden will be joined by Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Army General Mark A. Milley. | MORE INFO

Maryland

Anne Arundel County 9/11 Memorial Ceremony | 9:30 — 11:30 a.m.

8495 Veteran’s Hwy.

Millersville, MD 21108



Vets 9/11 Open Mic in Hyattsville at Busboys & Poets: | 7 p.m. — 9 p.m.

Busboys and Poets at 5331 Baltimore Avenue

Hyattsville, MD 20781



This in-person event is a tribute to veterans and a celebration of their resilience. Whether you’re a veteran or simply want to show your support, this open mic night is the perfect opportunity to connect with the community and share your voice. So grab a drink, take the stage, and let your creativity shine! | MORE INFO

All Event information is supplied by host venues.

